4 Retail REIT Bargains To Buy Now

"You have to hit the fastball to be in the big leagues." -Ted Williams

In the spirit of October, a baseball quote from the best hitter to play the game seems quite fitting. Just like baseball, investors who only swing for the fences may strike out a lot, whereas consistent returns from a diversified portfolio are akin to the more valuable player with a high batting average.

Just as Ted Williams was not scared of his opposing pitchers, investors must not fear the markets. While market prices rise and fall, one must consider valuations as well as risk and growth to determine long-term market victories.

The recent surge in bond yields and stock swoon has lowered REIT valuations across-the-board.

In response to the recent U.S. bond market sell-off, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) moved -4.3% from October 9 to October 22, 2018. During these dates the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), a measure of U.S. REIT performance, moved -2.7%.

Chart: OCT 9, 2018 - OCT 22, 2018 SPY v. VNQ

The U.S. economic growth story remains intact, however current economic conditions do not always translate into rising stock prices.

photo: Ivanka Trump, "Trump economy is booming"

This October, investors sent the domestic market as well as U.S. REITs to lower levels largely in response to the surging 10-year treasury yield. This reaction is due to the market seeking to maintain the equity risk premium between stocks and the risk-free rate of return.

chart: 2018 "Risk-Free" 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield v. VNQ

As noted in the chart above, the U.S. REIT market has fallen twice this year as the risk-free yield has risen.

Several retail REITs were already on-sale this year due to the shifting retail landscape and online-threats.

The growth of online retail sales, also known as the Amazon-effect, has taken a toll on many U.S. retail storefronts. Americans are changing their shopping habits and spending more online, while discretionary income spending is shifting to restaurants, travel and technology.

This shift is often described as the retail apocalypse. The graveyard of powerful names continues to grow of late. While many could argue that the Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) October 15, 2018 chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was long overdue, the fact remains that many retailers remain at risk of shutting down.

In addition to bankrupt brands shuttering hundreds of stores over the past two years (which includes Kmart), other majors such as Macy's Inc. (M), Michael Kors Holdings LTD (KORS) have dramatically scaled-back their brick-and-mortar locations as well.

With this shifting landscape, the owners of this type of commercial real estate have created proprietary charts that showcase retail categories and risk in this new Amazonian era.

The REITs that own retail properties are now focused on low-risk tenant categories such as fitness clubs, coffee shops, restaurants, hair salons and others that are deemed a low-risk in this new environment.

source: Spirit Realty Investor Presentation Sept. 2018

As noted in the heat-map developed by Spirit Realty (SRC) above, tenants such as wholesale clubs, industrial, ETC.. are at fall less risk of technological disruption versus peers. Office supplies, consumer electronics, apparel and general merchandise fared poorly.

Retail landlords also must weigh the successes of certain types of businesses in the poor categories, as dollar-stores and discount clothing retailers continue to fare well in this environment.

There is undeniable economic growth in the U.S. and lower corporate tax rates in effect that will foster retail expansion. Landlords will continue to be landlords and as such, their focus has naturally shifted to low-risk categories and high-growth companies.

source: Kimco Presentation Q2 2018

As noted in the Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) "REITs and Retail Today" slide from their Q2 2018 investor presentation, store openings from growing retailers outweigh closures from those who are scaling-back.

source: Kite Realty Sept. 2018 Investor Update

Noted above in the Kite Realty (KRG) "Diverse Tenant Base" slide from their September 2018 investor update presentation, REITs now cater to investors by showcasing their knowledge in evolving consumer preferences while pursuing higher tenant weightings in lower-risk categories.

The Fall 2018 Retail REIT Sale

In anticipation of higher domestic interest rates and in conjunction with large increases in volatility, REITs in general have dropped twice this year, first in April and again now in October.

Chart: 2018 YTD S&P 500 v. Select REITs (VNQ, SPG, O, CBL)

As noted in the 2018 YTD S&P 500 v. Select REITs chart above:

1) VIX spike of February 5, 2018 brought YTD lows to S&P 500, as well as aggregate U.S. REITs as showcased with the YTD low of the VNQ ETF.

2) In addition to the VNQ YTD low, the leading NNN retail-property landlord Realty Income Corporation (O) also hit its lowest price of 2018.

3) REITs did not begin to recover until May 2018. In late-April 2018, the YTD low of quality-mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG) offered the highest-quality mall REIT at the lowest 2018 price.

4) The October 11 spike in volatility was preceded by general REIT declines as noted in the VNQ, as well as in SPG and O.

5) Low-quality, high-risk REIT CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) never fully recovered from its initial February YTD low this year, instead shedding-off additional market value during the April 2018 sell-off and the October 11 volatility spike.

Chart: October 2018 VNQ v. Select REITs (SPG, KIM, KRG, BRX)

To sum up the chart above, October 2018 has been another dismal month for REITs in general, as well as the above selected retail REITs.

The current stock swoon has given investors an opportunity to purchase several quality retail REITs at below-basement prices.

As the retail apocalypse appears to have peaked in 2017-2018, many landlords have shifted into high-gear to transform themselves into new-age companies.

In late-April 2018, many opportunities presented themselves as REITs were on-sale. It appears that the sale has been revisited in several quality names, which could be recommended highly at this time.

Those with high-quality assets such as SPG have seen disruptions, however in the case of mall landlord Simon, there is a recovery and growth story underlying and supporting the share price.

The smaller "shopping-center" landlords KRG, BRX and KIM have been hit hard of late. These REITs offer high value, high yields and low risk at current pricing. These landlords hold community centers, neighborhood/lifestyle centers and power centers.

source: Kite Realty Sept. 2018 Investor Update

These types of shopping centers are defined by KRG as follows:

Neighborhood Center: convenience oriented center often anchored by a grocery store.

Community Center: Larger center with general/convenience offerings

Power Center: Large boxes as anchors, including discount retailers and wholesale clubs.

As holders of low-quality assets, CBL and peer Washington Prime Group (WPG) have exceptionally negative headwinds as redevelopment, repurposing and repositioning costs are much higher then their high-quality peers. These stocks are a gamble and should be avoided by income-investors.

chart: Select Retail REITs 2018 YTD Performance (SPG, KIM, BRX, KRG, SKT)

Above is the YTD performance of KIM, KRG, BRX, SPG and also Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Market leading mall-landlord Simon Property Group has performed well off its April 2018 low, yet the other four stocks mentioned in the chart are on-track to test their April/May 2018 lows again. This may pricing may present "sale" values that could recover in a similar pattern to the summer 2018 months.

Analysis on valuation, yield and risk on four selected U.S. retail REITs.

I currently recommend buying and holding the following four retail-focused REITs:

1) Simon Property Group, Inc.

2) Kimco Realty Corporation

3) Brixmor Property Group Inc.

4) Kite Realty Group Trust

Chart: 2018 FFO Yield Select Buy REITs

While stocks are measured regarding their earnings yield, or the inverse P/E, REITs are measures by funds from operation (FFO). Utilizing the FFO Yield metric allows investors to see the risk premium between the 10-year Treasury, other bonds, other stocks, REITs in general, ETC..

Chart: 2018 P/FFO Select Buy REITs

As most investors prefer the P/E metric, the P/FFO is used to compare these REITs. Extreme value is had at KRG and BRX, while KIM is trading at very low multiples as well. The average P/FFO is 9.4, which suggests high value in an equal-weight basket of these four REITs.

Chart: Current Yield Select Buy REITs

While SPG has the smallest yield, the diversified basket presented here totals nearly 7%.

Chart: 2018 FFO Payout % Select Buy REITs

The payouts are very small here, averaging 65%. This presents an opportunity for dividend increases, showcases dividend safety and also allows more flexibility in paying down debt and repurposing buildings in the new retail landscape.

These recommendations are based on safety of the investment, opportunity for price appreciation and long-term viability.

Top Retail REIT: Simon Property Group

Simon has a market cap of over $61 billion. They have access to cheap capital, a portfolio higher-end properties and their leadership is unmatched. Look for a catalyst for price appreciation following the October 25, 2018 release of third quarter earnings.

According to Seeking Alpha on October 10, 2018, Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly's views the post-Sears bankruptcy disruption differently for each mall owner. Regarding SPG, the analyst notes:

Simon Property Group isn't a concern, since it's been successful at dozens of anchor re-tenanting opportunities and has the resources needed for redevelopment."

chart: Simon Property Group 5-Year Stock Performance

source: YAHOO! Finance, author

Over the past four years, the stock is flat.

The Shopping Center REIT List: Kimco, Brixmor, Kite

chart: 5-Year Performance Select Shopping Center REITs (KIM, BRX, KRG)

The selected buy list of shopping center REITs should not be expected to recover to their 5-year highs in the short-term, however they do offer extreme value at the current depressed prices.

Each company is focused on the evolving retail landscape while offering proven leadership in their current disposition activity, debt-service and structuring and repurposing of property. Also, by focusing on shopping centers, which many could be viewed as grocery-anchored and/or lifestyle centers, the above REITs attract retailers that want to be close to where people live.

When I look at potential REIT investments, I always seek to understand as much as I can about their properties. After all, I am buying a small fraction of all of these investments, so I'd like to know what I am getting into!

With Kite Realty, the smallest of the three recommended shopping center REITs, one can easily navigate their property map.

screenshot: Kite Realty Property Map

source: Kite Realty Operating Portfolio

In dabbling through, I decided to focus on their core market in Florida. Since I stayed in a hotel for a few days this summer in Delray Beach, Florida, I decided to venture to their center there. While I did not visit this one in person (I was closer to the beach), it appears much nicer than the two grocery-anchored centers I went to for supplies during my trip.

Screenshot: Delray Marketplace

source: Kite Realty

In viewing the photos of this center, one can easily see the following: expensive landscape, great lighting, a nice fountain, a grocery store and cinema (to create a lifestyle center), adequate parking and an open-air lifestyle concept.

Also, Kite provides fact-sheets for each property.

source: Kite Realty

This location happens to have great population growth estimates (as Florida is an ideal, popular retirement state) and to make things even better: 2,420 new homes are anticipated to be built within two miles.

Regarding Brixmor and Kimco: these two companies are similar to Kite however they have a bigger scale. They all have similar yields and valuation and have generally traded in-line with each other.

As noted in the market cap graph, Kite is much smaller than its peers Kimco and Brixmor. At such a small size, KRG could be a buyout target. It would make sense for overlapping landlords to merge. Currently Kimco operates over 100 Florida shopping centers, while Brixmor holds over 50.

While I wouldn't bet on it, I would highly suggest that sovereign wealth funds and global endowment funds would seek to buyout U.S. REITs in general due to a forecast of U.S. dollar strength moving forward. In a recent macro-focused article published on October 14, 2018, "Market Madness: Current Stock Slide Is Overblown," I noted the following:

With Donald Trump/Lawrence Kudlow and team in control of the economy, the strong dollar policy will be here to stay. Foreign investors love the strong dollar, especially when other currencies are falling. This should support real estate prices as well, which in turn help keep employment levels, consumer spending and business confidence high."

I do not recommend the following retail-focused REITs:

1) CBL Properties

2) Washington Prime Group

3) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Two Mall REITs Avoid: CBL and WPG

As stated above, CBL and WPG are high-risk, low-quality mall operators.

According to Seeking Alpha :

With Sears Holdings reportedly poised to file for bankruptcy, Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly sees CBL & Associates most as risk due to its low productivity and demographics of its mall portfolio.

I've searched the property map of CBL only to find low quality centers with clear at-risk big-box retailers such as Sears, J.C. Penny and more. It's just not a great idea, in my opinion, to trust the CBL management to payout a high dividend while trying to repurpose so many boxes in such undesirable malls. While a high dividend and potential of doubling my money sounds like fun, I'd rather trust David Simon over at SPG with my funds (and sleep well at night).

screenshot: aerial view of Imperial Valley Mall

source: Google Maps

As one can see from the aerial view of CBL's Imperial Valley Mall located in El Centro, CA, there is a Sears, Macy's, Dillard's and J.C. Penney that take up most of the square footage. The surrounding area is desert, which showcases a lack of development into the area.

The mall is indoors, dated and would be very expensive to repurpose at first glance. It doesn't look nice from the inside.

The first time I caught glimpse of CBL's high-yield I viewed three of their properties online. Once I saw how undesirable the malls were (as in I wouldn't shop there), I realized that this stock would be a loser (for me) at any level.

The same sad story goes for Washington Prime Group. I recently went to the Pearlridge Mall in Oahu, a WPG asset, in hopes of finding furniture for my new condo. I left very unimpressed, as well as hot and bothered.

The Pearlridge mall is split into two sections and was not pedestrian-friendly. The Sears was in horrible condition. The restaurants were lonely, only banking on themselves rather than the mall traffic for business. It just wasn't a fun place to be.

The cost of repurposing this property to make it competitive with SPG would seem incredible. There are already great high-end shopping centers in Waikiki, as well as the largest outdoor mall in the world (and 7th largest U.S. mall), Ala Moana. I'm very unlikely to return to Pearlridge, as I really don't have to.

photo: Pearlridge Center in Pearl City, HI

source: Google

photo: Ala Moana, Hawaii's premier mall

source: Ala Moana Center

As a new resident to Hawaii this summer, I've been to the Ala Moana Center more times than I can count. It's owned by Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) however I stray from L.P.'s as an investor (unless it's in a fund). Perhaps now is the time to re-think this strategy, as BPY is doing a fantastic job regarding Ala Moana.

Regarding Tanger Outlets v. Simon

As a San Diego resident for most of my life, I have frequented the local Simon mall for decades. Their upper-end Fashion Valley Mall location is pedestrian friendly, the theater is enjoyable and the restaurants are exceptional. They have always had the right mix of retail as well, currently ranging from H&M and Forever 21 at the lower price points to Macy's at the mid and Bloomingdale's, Louis Vuitton and many others at the high-end.

Fashion Valley Mall has always had the right mix of retail to attract a wide-spectrum of shoppers, ranging from H&M and Forever 21 at the lower price points to Macy's at the mid and then Bloomingdale's, Louis Vuitton and many many others at the high-end (such as Balenciaga, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Chanel, ETC).

I prefer to put my investments where I swipe my credit cards, whereas I avoid investing where I am uncomfortable (and do not spend money), regardless of value.

photo: Fashion Valley Mall, San Diego, CA

source: Simon Property Group

Many authors have opined that SKT may offer extreme value, however I cannot find room to purchase with the better REITs mentioned above. SKT is an outlet mall operator, where I personally have not spent much money. I prefer to stay in-town, whereas outlets are frequently located out-of-town. I also prefer to find screaming-retail buys online at the retailer's own site, rather than rummage through outlet stores.

photo: Tanger Outlets Westgate

source: Google Maps

As noted in the photo of the closest Tanger Outlet mall to California, the Tanger Outlets Westgate in Phoenix, AZ, it's an outdoor concept with ok landscaping and boring walkways. This does not look like a place I'd want to shop at. As an investor, valuation versus Simon loses importance at this point.

In a nutshell, I'd rather pay more for Simon's high-quality portfolio and top management than pay less for the smaller outlet-mall operator Tanger. Also, with the above-mentioned shopping-center REITs on-sale at incredibly low valuations, I find them much more appealing as an investment than Tanger.

When push comes to shove, there isn't always room for every name in an investor's portfolio. While SKT is priced much lower than SPG, for several reasons I prefer to keep all of my "shopping mall" portfolio money with Simon. Just as in other stock trade-offs, I may not always be right but in the long-term, I prefer to feel good about my decisions.

Sleeping well at night may come at a price, yet there is one thing we all can agree on - it's always nice to wake up happy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, KIM, BRX, KRG, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.