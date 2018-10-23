Verizon: Focus Pays Off

The wireless giant still doesn't have the organic earnings growth that likely won't happen until after mobile 5G launch in 2019.

Verizon Communications (VZ) reported solid Q3 results except for one division. The numbers continue to show why focus typically pays off in the long term. 5G will eventually pay off for the wireless stock, but the company isn't likely to have the growth to support a further rally much beyond $60.

If Not For Media

Verizon reported some solid revenue growth in Q3. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, revenues grew by 6.1% in the quarter. If not for the horrible 6.9% decline in the Oath media business, the wireless giant would've had even faster growth.

The ability to continue adding postpaid subs prior to the 5G launch sets the company up to maintain strong cash flows. For the quarter, net postpaid phone additions were 295,000.

For the year so far, Verizon has generated $14.2 billion in free cash flow while only spending $7.3 billion the dividends. These large cash flows are partially due to the company being able to reduce capital expenditure forecasts for the year to closer to $17 billion. Analysts had expected the wireless giant to need to increase capital expenditures.

The ability to pay down debt by $4.6 billion is the prime reason my previous investment thesis was pleased with the focus on only a minimal dividend hike this year. A lower debt to EBTIDA ratio places Verizon in a much better position to compete in a competitive sector.

Though, investors need to not get caught up on some of the growth figures. If not for tax reform and ASC 606, EPS would've only grown by $0.03 over last Q3.

After the bump this year, Verizon will return to limited EPS growth next year. Analysts only forecast EPS estimates rising by about $0.08 to $4.72 in 2019. The Q3 EPS beat might add a few pennies to these estimates, but generally people need to recognize that the EPS bump this year isn't related to growth.

Focus Pays Off

Everybody knows that Verizon has easily outperformed this year as the wireless leader focuses solely on the 5G network and AT&T (T) spent the last year buying and now integrating Time Warner. Verizon has outperformed AT&T by a wide margin YTD.

The question really is how far the stock can rally on this news. At $60, Verizon would trade at about 12x '19 EPS estimates. The stock just broke above strong resistance around $55 suggesting a decent rally from here. Hitting $60 appears inevitable and $65 is always possible.

The problem here is that history shows stocks don't rally on next-generation networks until after launch and during the ramp phase. Verizon has only announced fixed wireless 5G for the home in a limited four markets.

With 4G LTE, the stock rallied right after the launch on December 5, 2010, and didn't peak until early 2013 after doubling in value. Tax reform has likely provided the recent boost for a stock that probably shouldn't have dipped before the early yearly highs near $54.

The key to the story is that Verizon doesn't expect to launch the more crucial wireless 5G until a still undetermined time as devices have yet to hit the market. The CEO had this to say about the wireless 5G launch on the earnings call:

As soon as devices and equipment are available the deployment of our 5G network on the global standard will begin for mobility and residential broadband in the new 5G ultra-wideband era.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock likely languishes around $60 as an EPS boost from 5G isn't likely to occur until 2020. As some of the excitement surrounding the stated 5G launch dissipates and reality sets in that real mobile 5G hasn't started, Verizon is likely to lose steam.

The stock is probably solid for those already holding, but people new to the stock probably want to wait until the next few quarters as the stock languishes prior to actual 5G launch.

