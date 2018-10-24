Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target

The Worley/Jacobs deal would value Argan at over $96 per share.

Thesis

On September 18, we wrote an article entitled What is Argan Going to Do with All of That Cash (to see the article click here). This is a brief follow-up article to our overall thesis that Argan is undervalued. On October 22, 2018, Jacobs Engineering (JEC) announced the sale of its energy, chemicals and resources business to Worley Parsons (OTCPK:WYGPY) for $3.3 billion. This deal garnered an 11.5 x trailing twelve-month-adjusted-EBITDA of Jacobs' units. If we apply the same multiple to Argan (AGX), it would equate to a share price of over $108/share (see "By the Numbers" below). Today, Argan trades at ~$42.50.

An Industry in Transition

"Hydrocarbons and minerals and metals are both coming off the bottom and are well below their peaks of 2013. We think this is an exciting time for the sector,” Worley Parsons CEO Andrew Wood told analysts on a conference call.

This is the third multi-billion dollar deal in the last 2 years in the engineering services sector. The other two are Jacobs' $3.3-billion purchase of rival CH2M Hill Cos Ltd last year and the 2.2 billion pound ($2.9 billion) takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler by UK oilfield services firm John Wood Group (OTC:WDGJY).

CH2M for $3.3 Billion

Jacobs' Chairman and CEO, Steve Demetriou, in comments following his acquisitions of CH2M last year stated, "the industry is resource constrained." For reference on earnings, CH2M made $15 million in net income on $5.2 billion in revenue in 2016, down from 2015's $80.4 million in net income on $5.4 billion in revenues (see article on the acquisition here).

Amec Foster Wheeler for $2.9 billion

Amec Foster Wheeler was labeled a "struggling rival" prior to the acquisition by John Wood Group. This struggle included suspending its dividend and contemplate a rights offering to address its $1 billion of debt. (see article on the deal here).

By the Numbers... let's compare

If the same multiple of EBITDA a paid by Worley Parsons to JEC (11.5x) is applied to Argan Inc., we see just how much margin of safety is (Margin of safety is a principle of investing in which an investor only purchases securities when their market price is significantly below their intrinsic value).

EBITDA: $111.4 million (TTM EBITDA is $66.6 million including non-recurring charges - we will lower the number to a normalized EBITDA of $100 million)

Shares Outstanding: 15.7 million

Long-Term Debt: Zero

Cash and Cash Equivalent: $361.7 million (latest quarterly report)

Multiple of 11.5x EBITDA (normalized) = $1.15 billion

EV would therefore equate to $1.15 B + $361.7 M = $1.5117 billion

$1.5117 Billion/ 15.7 M shares outstanding = $96.28/share

If we compare the above numbers to the three deals done in the last 2 years (highlighted above), we see that Argan offers an attractive takeover. In addition to the numbers, Argan offers a low risk acquisition to an acquirer.

Argan, an Acquirer's Dream

As we have highlighted above, the numbers including cash on hand, clean balance sheet, backlog, enterprise value to normalized EBITDA multiple, all are attractive. But there is more to an acquisition than numbers.

Structure of Argan

Argan is set up as a parent company with wholly owned subsidiaries. This structure provides flexibility to a potential acquirer to dispose of businesses they may not want or to better incorporate those subsidiaries into their own structure.

Reputation

For the large players, looking mostly at Gemma, the business in both revenues and earnings for Argan, the most important factor is reputation. Argan is known for its quality of work, its ability to tackle tough engineering complexities, and finishing projects on time. Finishing projects on time is of utmost importance to power companies which enter into take or pay contracts with grids, and face tremendous penalties for failing to supply power they contract to provide.

Competitive advantage

A key competitive advantage, and one that can be exploited by a large acquirer like FLR (with a $29.1 billion backlog in its various EPC business segments - Source: FLR investor presentation 5/11/18), is Argan's flexible workforce.

Safety record - low risk

Argan also has a terrific safety record, having incurred no lost time injuries in 7 of the last 10 years, and its recordable injury rate is significantly below OSHA's reported national average (Source: Argan's investor presentation dated 9/5/18).

Consolidation Advantages

Argan maintains an excellent balance sheet. Unlike Amer Foster Wheeler, Argan does not need to merge or sell to succeed. In fact, we see Argan's backlog topping $2 billion in the next 6 months.

However, Argan and a potential suitor could benefit when bonding projects, cost savings on accounting, sourcing and other low hanging fruit.

Conclusion

We are long Argan. We are keeping our price target at $68/share (see the previous article) because we believe Argan, independent a takeover bid, garnering a fair multiple once it books the additional backlog (as discussed in the previous article). We look forward to more contract wins, a beefed-up backlog, possible acquisitions or investments; but above all, we look forward to Argan hitting our price target of $68 in the next six months.

We believe an investment in Argan involves the following risks.

Risk Factors

Customer concentration

Dependent on shift to natural gas power generation away from coal

Regulatory - Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) and Clean Power Plant rules.

Project execution

Cyclical business

