PulteGroup Is On My Watchlist

PulteGroup was able to once again beat earnings estimates in a very tough environment.

There is no denying that we are in the midst of a homebuilding meltdown. The homebuilding ETF (ITB) is down more than 30% YTD after leading housing indicators started to weaken in Q1 of this year. That's why the most recent PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) earnings release was/is so important. How are big builders performing in these circumstances, and what can we expect going forward?

Earnings Beat Big

Third-quarter earnings continued what they started in Q1 of this year - they beat expectations by a wide margin. Third-quarter EPS came in at $1.01, which is $0.06 above expectations and 68% higher compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Sales did not disappoint either. Total sales came in roughly $50 million above expectations at $2.649 billion. The year-on-year growth rate is a solid 24%. Sales growth has not often been higher than the current growth rate of 24%, despite the current weakness of housing indicators.

Total sales were supported by strong closings. Total closings increased 17% to 6,031 homes. The average asking price improved 7% to $427,000. Gross margins added 10 basis points to 24.0%. SG&A costs as a percentage of sales declined 180 basis points to 9.8%.

So far so good, but the key indicator I am looking at is new orders. Before I started reading the press release and additional materials, I expected new orders to increase 1-2%. At least, I would be pleased if growth were that high. These numbers are purely based on the current new orders growth trends from other builders and current building permits.

PulteGroup was able to deliver indeed. The company reported a new orders increase of 1% to 5,350. This is 2 points below the second-quarter growth rate, but it still indicates that the company was able to offset falling (nationwide) building permits. That's all I wanted to see. And to be honest, increasing the average asking price by 7% while orders are able to grow as well is a good sign of strength in the current market environment.

The result of new orders growth is a backlog value of $4.9 billion, which is 5% higher compared to that in Q3 2017. Total backlog in unit terms improved 3% to 11,164 homes.

And last but not least, the company continues its focus on land investment optimization, which mainly includes the reduction of total lots owned and a focus on lots owned via options. 41% of all lots in Q3 where owned via options. This is up 1 point compared to Q2 of this year.

What's Next?

With that in mind, the initial market reaction was very positive. The stock is trading up more than 6% while I am writing this. The reaction makes total sense. It's a mix of short-covering and "correction" buying after the company reported such strong earnings in a depressing environment.

However, I advise everyone to be careful here. PulteGroup did lift the entire homebuilding ETF today, but that does not mean the leading indicators are turning. The graph below shows both the PulteGroup stock price as well as leading building permits. PulteGroup's earnings did show that the company was able to do very well in a tough environment. However, by no means do they say anything about the building permits trend.

My own view has been that we are not on our way to a full-blown recession or housing crisis. My thesis as explained in this article is that being on the sidelines makes sense until leading indicators like building permits bottom. That's the point when the longest short-squeezes happen.

I am also quite happy that PulteGroup's management seems to agree with me:

The critical underpinnings that have supported a slow but steady housing recovery, including a strong economy, low unemployment, high consumer confidence and limited home inventory, remain solidly in place,” continued Marshall. “While buyer concerns around affordability and rising mortgage rates appear to have impacted near term market dynamics, traffic trends indicate that buyer interest levels are still high and that the overall housing recovery remains on track.

We are still in a bigger recovery (post-2008) with a major bump in the road as rising mortgage rates put pressure on the lending outlook.

However, demand remains strong. Especially for affordable housing.

With that being said, I don't know where the stock is going to bottom. It could be at $20 and it could be at $15. What I do know is that I love all of these prices once building permits turn. If investors are going to see mid-term opportunities again, they will rush to buy a stock like PulteGroup. I also like the valuation of just 6.6 times earnings with a forward P/E of 5.5 and a PEG ratio of 0.15. Especially, the PEG ratio of 0.15 is ridiculously cheap. However, that does not keep a stock from falling when general housing indicators are falling.

And that's why PulteGroup is on my watchlist. I am going to buy a large position once I see a housing recovery. I like the company's successful earnings growth history, the large percentage of lots owned via options and its overall profitability.

I have used the following sentence quite a few times over the past few weeks, but I think it applies here as well: the best thing to do is to stay on the sidelines. Nothing beats buying this company once housing indicators recover.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

