Is Colgate-Palmolive A Bargain Around Its 5-Year Lows?

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has dramatically underperformed the market in the past five years. During this period, the stock has lost 1%, whereas S&P has rallied 57%. Consequently, while the market is near an all-time high level, the stock is trading around its 5-year lows. The big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain or there is more pain ahead for its shareholders.

Business overview

Colgate-Palmolive is the global leader in the toothpaste market with a market share of 42.1% and the global leader in manual toothbrushes with a market share of 32.3%. In addition, unlike other U.S. multinational companies, which generate most of their sales from developed markets, Colgate-Palmolive generates approximately half of its sales from emerging markets.

Reasons behind the vast underperformance

1. Absence of growth

The primary reason behind the underperformance of Colgate-Palmolive is the absence of meaningful growth in the past five years. During this period, its revenues have decreased 10%. Thanks to cost-cutting efforts, the company has slightly expanded its operating margin, from 23.2% in 2012 to 24.4% now. In addition, it has reduced its share count by 8%. As a result, the company has maintained essentially flat earnings per share during this period. While the flat performance in the bottom line is better than the shrinking top line, it still reflects poor business performance.

Consumers have become markedly price-conscious in recent years, and thus, private-label products have gained market share, while they have also exerted downward pressure on the prices of the other products. In addition, large retailers, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), have engaged in a price war, and hence, they exert great pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. It is also remarkable that Target recently announced its intention to launch a new discount brand called Smartly this month. This brand will offer more than 70 household products, most of them at prices below $2. Overall, Colgate-Palmolive has been facing intense competition in its business. That’s why company management has characterized the business landscape as challenging in several quarters.

2. Rising interest rates

As Colgate-Palmolive has a very strong balance sheet, rising interest rates do not have a meaningful effect on the company's interest expense. On the other hand, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend (more on this later). Therefore, as interest rates rise and enable investors to find decent yields elsewhere, they exert pressure on the valuation of Colgate-Palmolive. As interest rates are likely to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, this headwind is likely to remain in place.

3. Takeover premium

When Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) attempted but failed to acquire Unilever (NYSE:UL) almost two years ago, there was increased speculation that Kraft Heinz would turn its focus to Colgate-Palmolive, which possessed similar characteristics to Unilever. As a result, the market began to price Colgate-Palmolive with a generous premium in order to reflect the possibility of a takeover bid. However, almost two years later, such a deal has yet to materialize. As time passes and a takeover bid does not show up, it is only natural that the takeover premium of Colgate-Palmolive is eroded.

Emerging markets

As mentioned above, Colgate-Palmolive generates about half of its sales in emerging markets. This is in contrast to many other U.S. multinational companies, which generate the majority of their revenues in North America and other developed regions. Company management has repeatedly emphasized the promising growth prospects in emerging markets.

However, growing in these regions has proved to be much easier said than done for the company. For instance, in the most recent quarter, the operating income in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Asia/Eurasia decreased 15%, 1% and 7%, respectively. This poor performance mostly resulted from increased raw and packaging material costs in all these regions and a currency headwind in Latin America. Overall, Colgate-Palmolive increased its organic sales by only 0.5% in Q2, mostly thanks to its decent performance in North America. Many shareholders have based their investing thesis on the growth in emerging markets, but the company has not lived up to these expectations so far.

Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive has a strong business model and thus needs to spend low amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain its market share. To provide a perspective, in each of the past five years, the company has spent about 15-25% of its operating cash flows on capital expenses. As a result, most of its earnings end up in its free cash flows and are thus available for shareholder distributions.

This is clearly reflected in the exceptional dividend record of Colgate-Palmolive. The company has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1895 and has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

(Source: Investor presentation)

This record is a testament to the strength of the business model of the company and its resilience even under the most adverse economic conditions. Moreover, thanks to its poor performance, the stock is now offering a 5-year high dividend yield of 2.6%.

CL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In other words, income-oriented investors can initiate a position in this Dividend King at a 5-year high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will continue to rise for years, particularly given the healthy 65% payout ratio.

On the other hand, while Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend at a 7.7% average annual rate in the past decade, it has significantly decelerated in the past three years due to the absence of earnings growth and management’s commitment to maintain a payout ratio close to 60%. More precisely, the company has raised its dividend at a 3.4% average annual rate in the past three years. Moreover, while the current yield is at a 5-year high level, it is still too low for investors to base their investing thesis on.

Valuation

Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.4. On one hand, the stock has always traded at a premium valuation, thanks to the strength of its brands, its exceptional dividend growth record and its resilience to recessions. On the other hand, given its lackluster growth prospects and rising interest rates, investors should not base their investing thesis on the expansion of the P/E ratio of the stock. To cut a long story short, the stock seems to be reasonably valued at the moment.

Final thoughts

Colgate-Palmolive has dramatically underperformed the market in the past five years, and thus, its shareholders have missed the highly rewarding rally of the broad market during this period. As a result, Colgate-Palmolive is currently trading around its 5-year lows and is offering a 5-year high dividend yield. Due to its lackluster growth prospects, the stock has not become a bargain yet; instead, it is reasonably valued. On the other hand, if growth prospects somewhat improve or rumors of a potential takeover of the company resurface, the stock is likely to enjoy a strong rebound towards the upper limit of its 5-year narrow range, around $75. In such a case, those who invest in the stock now will enjoy a 16% profit, without including their dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.