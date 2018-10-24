Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Continued Upside Ahead Through Sales Growth And Clinical Catalysts

Shares have shed roughly a third of their value over the past 3 years and lost 25% in 2018.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) have shed roughly a third of their value over the past three years. Even after the recent rebound, the stock price is in the red by about 25% in 2018.

While shorts certainly profited with ominous CNN headline raising concerns about patient deaths and the safety profile of Nuplazid, the recent FDA "all clear" perhaps shows this speed bump is behind us and the best is yet to come.

Long-time readers know that I am very selective when making a foray into commercial stage biotech, preferring to focus on companies marketing novel drugs/devices into areas with little competition or that are attacking a disease from a different angle (Novocure and Neurocrine Biosciences were good prior ideas in that regard).

In the case of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, the company's drug Nuplazid has been on the market for around 2 years, is the only one approved by the FDA for Parkinson's disease psychosis and offers investors multiple ways to win as the commercial launch surpasses guidance and clinical catalysts for other indications loom.

Chart

Figure 1: ACAD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: ACAD 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the recent rebound has moved the stock above its moving averages. This move is made even more significant considering recent weakness in the biotech sector. On the other hand, as stated above, there's still significant runway for the uptrend to continue. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see continued accumulation and positive price action with the stock consolidating in the low 20's.

Overview

In the past I have enjoyed choosing stocks of companies with "pipeline in a product" type candidates, such as Argenx (ARGX) last year. In the case of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) offers significant growth potential in and of itself (currently only at 10% market penetration) but is just the beginning. Other indications for pimavanserin (generic name of Nuplazid) include dementia related psychosis (3 to 4x estimated market size as compared to PDP) and major depressive disorder (current phase 3 trial has enough patients to potentially be pivotal).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Cantor presentation)

As if this weren't enough, in August the company inlicensed trofinetide for Rett syndrome (deal worth up to $465 million but only had to pay $10 million upfront) and the drug candidate is thought to have $500 million of peak sales potential.

My objective today is to provide a brief recap of recent events, explore future opportunities and make a decision on whether the stock has further upside ahead.

Recent Developments

In April CNN coverage of patient deaths and the "risky" profile of Nuplazid accelerated the stock's decline. The highlighting of over 1000 reports of adverse events "possibly" related to the drug including 244 deaths reported to the FDA between the drug's launch and March of 2017 led many to jump to the conclusion that Nuplazid isn't an optimal treatment or could even be making patients' conditions worse. Expert feedback that there were concerns of the drug being approved too quickly was also cited and in general coverage failed to sufficiently take into account the condition of these patients (in advanced disease stage) or the fact that other medications they're taking could also increase risk of death.

Figure 4: Convincing efficacy in PDP as observed in SAPS-PD score (Source: Cantor presentation)

In late April the company issued its response, reaffirming efficacy observed in the prior pivotal phase 3 study (which achieved high statistical significance) as well as its commitment to patient safety via continued contact with the FDA and postmarketing surveillance. The company highlighted the FDA's response that it hadn't identified a new safety issue that wasn't already included in product labeling and took into account other medications these patients are taking which also carry risk of serious adverse events. ACADIA also cited data from two independent trials presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, with the first (n=102) showing 70% of patients reported clinical improvement without increase in mortality. Also regarding safety, it's worth noting that two prior trials in patients with Alzheimer's disease (n=over 300) also showed no difference in deaths between Nuplazid and placebo arms.

On June 29, the company announced FDA approval of the 34 mg Nuplazid capsule formulation which will serve to reduce pill burden for patients (which was at two 17 mg tablets) and appears to be a worthwhile housekeeping step that should pay dividends going forward in coming quarters as the robust, faster onset of action results in more satisfied patients and caregivers/physicians.

In July, the appointment of Austin D. Kim as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary is a noteworthy green flag to further strengthen the management team. Prior, Mr. Kim served for over 10 years at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) with his last position being Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Corporate/M&A. This was followed up in September with the appointments of Dr. Robert Kaper as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medical Affairs and Dr. Eliseo Salinas as Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of External Innovation (former served prior as SVP Medical/Scientific Affairs at AMAG Pharmaceuticals and the latter was Chief Medical Officer at New World Laboratories).

In August the aforementioned licensing of North American rights to trofinetide from Neuren Pharmaceuticals took place, with the next step being a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolling 180 girls with Rett syndrome. It should be noted that in addition to milestones, Neuren remains eligible for tiered double-digit royalties on net sales and one third of market value of any Rare Disease Priority Voucher.

In September, data from the mid-stage single center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating pimavanserin in treating Alzheimer's disease psychosis were published in the The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD). Data further underscored the drug candidate's potential to treat the condition with encouraging efficacy, observed especially in patients with more severe psychotic symptoms (not to mention reflecting well on potential in related neuropsychiatric conditions).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $256.9 million while net loss came down slightly to $63.3 million. Revenue increased 87% to $57.1 million and R&D expenses rose significantly to $46.6 million. SG&A came in somewhat elevated at $69.5 million. While management highlighted 17% revenue growth and 3% sequential volume growth for Nuplazid, they also lowered full-year net sales guidance to fall in the range of $210 million to $225 million (down from $255 million to $270 million). Third-quarter net sales are expected to be in the range of $52 million to $59 million. Previously, the company had guided for year-end cash balance of over $200 million but changed that number to $155 million to $170 million (perhaps we see a secondary in the near term).

As for future catalysts of note, I'm looking forward to earnings on November 6, considering that management seemed quite upbeat in the recent presentation at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. Phase 2 data from the CLARITY trial in Major Depressive Disorder is due this quarter and presents the kind of catalyst we like in ROTY (heads I win significantly, tails I lose little). Data from the phase 3 ENHANCE trial in schizophrenia patients with inadequate response to current antipsychotic therapy is due the middle of next year.

At Cantor, management reminded investors that the grand aspiration of the company to become standard of care in PD psychosis (half of 1 million PD patients in the US suffer from the condition) remains on track, that efforts in creating more awareness (FDA review on benefits of Nuplazid outweighing risks should help) plus launch of the 34 mg capsule should also aid growth going forward. I do appreciate how management avoids sounding overly optimistic, simply sticking to the facts of market size being addressed, patient need and benefits of pimavanserin over currently approved therapies. Again, considering only 10% of the PDP market has been penetrated, the company has a nice growth curve ahead that should deliver for several years to come.

As for institutional investors of note, I should point out that Baker Brothers continues to add to its large stake (owns over 22% of shares outstanding).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the stock combines potential features found in my prior Core Biotech series along with significant clinical catalysts that we prefer in ROTY. Upside appears likely as sales recover and exceed prior guidance, while data readouts could unlock the door to additional lucrative opportunities.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating dips in the near term. A more conservative approach could be to establish a partial position presently and await MDD results before deciding whether to add to it.

Risks include dilution in the near to medium term (considering current cash balance and burn rate), failure to meet or exceed sales guidance (or efficiently penetrate the PDP market), additional safety concerns popping up for Nuplazid, disappointing data for the MDD readout and other trials in 2019 as well as regulatory hurdles in gaining approval for additional indications.

