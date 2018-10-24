The Private Credit Cycle Is Still Surprisingly Benign

Risks are growing, but for investors who can live with week to week volatility, equities still offer better risk/reward than cash or bonds.

The real problem is public sector debt. If that doesn't cause the next crisis it will surely prolong the pain of recession and recovery as there is no slack to stimulate the economy via fiscal policy.

Leverage is up for investment grade companies, but corporate bonds won't become a problem until recession hits and companies are downgraded and have to have to refinance as high yield companies.

Credit growth has been held in check largely by the sluggish housing and mortgage sector. With rising rates, any housing boom is a story for the next cycle.

Unlike most recoveries, private credit growth has been quite benign throughout the ongoing recovery. Whatever brings on the next recession, it probably won't be a lending boom.

In my last post I made the case that the next recession will be caused by some crisis rather than a conventional overheating of the business cycle. I can’t say what that crisis will be or when it happens, but I’m quite certain it won’t be a breakdown in the credit cycle – or at least not the private credit cycle.

(Private credit refers to mortgage debt, consumer debt, corporate and industrial bank lending, and corporate bonds. Private debt is overwhelming mortgages, which accounts for nearly 60% of the total. The other three categories are relatively small by comparison.)

Credit growth…wherefore are art thou? - One clear pattern in the ongoing recovery has been how weak private credit growth has been compared to previous recoveries. Annual credit growth has mostly been well below 5%. During previous recoveries private credit growth was more like 10%. There are a couple other points worth noting. Before virtually every post-war recession there was a meaningful surge in credit growth in the period before the recession hit. For whatever reason, later in the cycle animal spirits kicked in, companies (and consumers) became more willing to take on risky projects and creditors were waiting with open checkbooks. The one exception to this pattern was before the 1991-92 recession when the banking industry was still working through the aftermath of the thrift industry crisis.

A second point is that up until 1980, credit growth was roughly in line with nominal GDP growth. During the recoveries of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, credit growth was well above nominal GDP. That surfeit of credit probably helped keep those long recoveries going and also contributed to the miserable jobless recoveries that followed the eventual recessions.

This time around, credit growth has been if anything less than nominal GDP. Credit growth was creeping up during 2014-15, thanks largely to lending to fuel the shale oil boom, but the collapse in oil and other commodity prices took the winds out of those sails.

We’re still waiting for a surge in bank lending - It worth digging into this further. The chart below shows credit growth by sector. The first and most obvious point is the sheer volatility of bank C & I lending. It often spikes shortly before a recession, strongly suggesting corporate lending officers are the last ones to see trouble coming over the horizon. Second, mortgage and consumer lending sometimes surge late in the cycle, although not always; they more typically surge earlier on. But there was a clear runup in mortgage debt before the thrift crisis and the 2008 financial crisis. Given the sheer mass of mortgage debt it is hardly surprising those crises centered on the real estate market.

Third, in this cycle, C&I lending and corporate bonds have been close to normal – the dead weight on overall credit creation has been sluggish mortgage growth. Assuming C&I lending and corporate bonds stay at moderate levels, this credit cycle isn’t going to take off unless the housing market returns to normal – and with rising rates and already relatively high housing prices, that is probably a story for a future cycle.

FRED (Corporate lending growth dropped 20% after the 2008-08 recession).

The corporate bond conundrum - Many have pointed to growing leverage in the corporate sector as a harbinger of bad times to come but those concerns are misplaced.

Note first (in the chart above) that for the most part, corporate bonds have grown between about 5 and 10% annually with occasional surges earlier in the cycle. The one exception was the 1980s, when Michael Milken’s junk bond machine got rolling and opened the high yield bond market to a far wider universe of issuers; and the SEC issued Rule 10-18b that provided a safe harbor for companies to repurchase their own stock. Even in this cycle corporate bond issuance has been well within historical norms.

Second, unlike other corporate bond issuance has rarely dropped below 5% even during recessions. A big reason for this is that the investor base corporate bonds is primarily domestic and foreign insurance companies and pension funds. Their demand in turn is driven by a need to reinvest coupon income and the inflow of premiums and pension deposits. Those pressure are more or less constant whether the economy is booming or in recession. Issuers likewise can’t issue corporate bonds willy-nilly; they have to operate within the parameters of the well-defined demand side of the market.

It is true that leverage has been rising at US companies during this cycle, and the natural instinct is to point to a coming bloodbath in the high yield market. But unlike previous cycles, most of the leverage has been building up in the investment grade sector. Debt to EBITDA ratios for triple-B companies has risen from 2.2 to 3.2 since 2008. In high yield it has been constant at 4.2. High yield leverage ticked up before 2015, but the oil price collapse drove most of the weakest companies into default or restructurings. When the cycle does turn the surprise will be how low high yield defaults are – and how massive fallen angel downgrades (from investment grade to high yield) are.

But that is a story for after the next crisis erupts. For now, with rising rates, corporate bond issuance is increasing limited to refinancing existing debt rather than issuing new debt. Growth in outstandings is slowing sharply. Given the investor base for corporate bonds, demand for ongoing supply will likely be robust until something causes the party to end. When it does, it won’t be pretty. The investor base for high yield is about one-third that of investment grade. If fallen angel downgrades swell, many of those companies will struggle to refinance maturing debt.

The bottomline is that the private credit cycle is surprisingly benign, even the sometimes maligned corporate bond market. If the credit cycle remains muted it will not be the cause of the next recession. Likewise, if credit growth were to spike that would be a strong signal to prepare for the worse. But that isn’t likely to happen unless the housing market returns to normal. And that probably won’t happen until the next cycle.

The time bomb is in Washington - No, the problem isn’t private debt – it’s public debt. As we all know, federal debt soared after the financial crisis, and is at the highest levels since the Depression (see chart below). The debt to GDP ratio is projected to continue growing in coming years. The good news is that the US government effectively has a credit line approaching infinity. The bad news is voter tolerance for rising debt is finite. If the growing deficit doesn’t provoke the crisis, it will make the ensuing recession and recovery much worse because there will be little or no leeway to stimulate the economy through easier fiscal policy.

So, risks are out there. But at least the ones discussed here, including corporate leverage and public debt are more likely to be a problem after the next crisis hits. All things considered, for investors who can live with some week to week volatility, equities still appear to offer better risk/reward than cash or bonds.

