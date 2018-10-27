Wacker Chemie: Capitalizing On Strong Silicone Demand And Prices

The total indebtedness (debt + pension deficit) is relatively high, but let's not forget about the 780M EUR stake in Siltronic on the balance sheet.

The EBITDA of two divisions collapsed, but an exceptionally strong performance of the Silicone Division saves the day.

Introduction

Wacker Chemie (OTC:WKCMF) (OTC:WKCMY) is a German manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, with a special focus on silicones, polymers and polysilicon, which make up just over 90% of the company’s consolidated revenue. While one division (Silicones) has been exceptionally strong this year, the EBITDA result of the two other important divisions collapsed by in excess of 30%. This spooked the market, and Wacker Chemie’s share price has lost 50% YTD. That being said, the share price is still higher than where it was trading at when I published my first article on the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Wacker Chemie is a German company, and its German listing provides investors with a relatively liquid trading venue. The average daily volume on the Deutsche Boerse listing is approximately 150,000 shares per day, for a Euro-volume of 13M EUR. The ticker symbol in Germany is WCH, and the company’s current market capitalization is 4.5B EUR based on 52.15M shares outstanding. If I would exclude the company’s own shares, the share count would be 49.7M shares for a market cap of 4.32B EUR.

It's also interesting to keep in mind Wacker Chemie is a family-controlled company as 58% of the net share count is owned by the Wacker Family.

A good performance at Silicones but Polymers Polysilicones EBITDA’s collapse…

Overall, we can be happy with the financial results of Wacker (I’ll get into the details later in this article), but there are some differences within the company’s different divisions. Starting on a positive note; Wacker said that even at full capacity, its plants cannot cover all the demand for the silicones and this resulted in another strong EBITDA performance. Whereas the EBITDA margin of the silicones division in FY 2016 and FY 2017 was respectively 18.1% and 20.2%, the margin increased to 25.1% in H1 2018 and 27% in the second quarter of the year, indicating Wacker Chemie’s silicone business is in a sweet spot right now.

Source: company presentation

Silicones now make up for approximately half of the company’s revenue (in H1), and almost 65% of its EBITDA, so it’s great to see this business doing really well. But that’s also where the good news ends. The company did increase its revenue in the polymers division (+0.5%) but saw its EBITDA decrease by 35% while the 10% lower revenue in the polysilicon division resulted in a 38% EBITDA loss:

Source: H1 Report

As you can see in the previous image, the strong EBITDA and revenue increase in the silicones division is making up for the weak performance at polymers and polysilicon, but I understand why the market got a bit spooked by the weak non-silicones division.

Wacker Chemie is obviously monitoring the trade war related events very closely and although it still expects the world economy to grow at a slightly higher rate than last year, it does concur with the IMF and OECD the risks are increasing. This, combined with an increasing chemical output (the total output of the chemical industry worldwide is expected to increase by 3.7%), could make it a bit more difficult for Wacker Chemie to navigate through these muddy waters.

Source: H1 Report

Despite China having cut its incentives for the photovoltaic applications, the newly installed PV capacity is expected to increase by 3.5% this year, and that’s positive for Wacker.

So the company’s performance so far really is a ‘mixed bag’. The excellent performance of the silicones business gets overshadowed by the margin (and EBITDA) collapse in the polysilicon and polymer divisions.

…But the consolidated results remain strong

But what do the numbers tell us? Is the strong silicon division able to cover the lower free cash flow from the other divisions?

The consolidated results still show a 4.5% revenue growth to almost 2.55B EUR in the first half of the year, and the operating result is almost 20% higher at 201M EUR. The higher operating income was mainly caused by the price and revenue increases of the silicon division, as the higher consolidated revenue did not lead to higher operating expenses as the SG&A expenses increased by less than 4%.

Source: financial statements

Additionally, the results from joint ventures and associates nine-folded, and this, combined with a much lower net interest bill (9.2M EUR versus 16.8M EUR) resulted in a 70% increase of the pre-tax income to 213M EUR, and a 77.3% increase to the after-tax income. The net income of Wacke Chemie came in at 154.3M EUR, or 3.11 EUR per share. A good performance compared to the 1.76 EUR/share (excluding the income from discontinued operations) in the first half of last year.

So that’s not too bad, but as Wacker Chemie has been touting its capital expenditures are lower than its depreciation charges, I was expecting the company’s free cash flow result to be even better than an annualized 6.2 EUR/share.

Wacker reported an operating cash flow of 232M EUR? But this includes overpaying on taxes and the changes in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, this results in an operating cash flow of 387M EUR, and after deducting the 162M EUR in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow result in H1 was approximately 225M EUR, which is indeed higher than the net income.

That being said, Wacker Chemie has been guiding for a full-year capex of 470M EUR, so on a full-year basis, we will need to deduct this 470M EUR from the annualized 775M EUR operating cash flow (assuming Wacker’s H2 performance will be similar to the results of the first semester), resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately 300M EUR.

This 470M EUR capex is almost 50% higher than last year’s 327M EUR capex level, so it’s clear the 470M guidance includes some growth capex. In its FY 2017 annual report Wacker indeed already mentioned half of its 2018 capex would be spent on increasing the capacity of its silicones business to capitalize on the strong demand, high prices and the fact the producers are operating at full capacity. Well-hidden on page 100 of the annual report, we find this:

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

It looks like the sustaining capex will be just 45% of 470M EUR, which is 211.5M EUR. Even if I’d err on the cautious side and use 250M EUR per year, the adjusted sustaining free cash flow performance of Wacker Chemie would be approximately 500M EUR this year.

The hidden value on the balance sheet

A sustaining free cash flow result of 500M EUR on a market capitalization of approximately 5B EUR is an excellent performance, but I think we should also acknowledge the strength of its balance sheet.

The low net interest expense is directly related to the low net debt position on the balance sheet. As of the end of June, Wacker Chemie’s net debt was just 838M EUR for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 1. The company does have to keep an eye on its pension deficit though, as the deficit totaled just over 1.72B EUR in June. This brings the total net indebtedness (net debt + pension deficit – cash) to approximately 2.55B EUR, and Wacker will need to take some action to make sure things don’t spiral out of control.

But I’m not worried. The balance sheet also contains the strategic investment in Siltronic. Wacker still owns just over 30% of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF), and at Siltronic’s current market cap this represents a value of 780M EUR. This means Wacker could easily continue to reduce its stake in Siltronic to fund its other commitments. And on top of that, a higher interest rate should take care of a large part of the pension deficit issue.

Investment thesis

Wacker Chemie has to deal with a weak performance in two important divisions, but fortunately the silicones division is more than making up for the issues elsewhere. As the demand is still outpacing the supply, Wacker Chemie is investing in increasing its silicone output, and that’s the only reason why this year’s capex result will be quite high, at 470M EUR.

However, as I explained earlier in this article, the sustaining capex is just half of the total capex bill and the sustaining free cash flow for this year will be approximately half a billion Euro. It’s now up to Wacker Chemie to continue to mitigate the impact from its weaker divisions, but fortunately its robust balance sheet allows it to take its time to sort things out while continuing to invest in growth.

I currently have no position in Wacker Chemie, but I think the recent drop in its share price provides opportunities for investors with a longer term investment horizon, as the short-term future of Wacker Chemie will remain volatile. The company will report its financial results this week, and this will indicate if Wacker’s silicone division can continue to make up for the bad results at polymer and polysilicone.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.