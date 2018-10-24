Activision: Clearing The Noise Around The Recent Sell-Off

As a result of the market reaction, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued at the moment.

While some media call the sales numbers "disappointing," the real situation seems to be significantly more positive.

The news surrounding the launch of the new Call of Duty game can cause controversies, while the game sold more than $500 million in three days.

(Source: Gamespot)

Activision stock has not generated significant returns over the last months

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has remained a controversial investment over the last months, as the news surrounding the company led to increased volatility and low returns. Hence, although ATVI stock is still up around 11% over the year, the last three months have not brought positive results to investors, as shares plummeted more than 12% in the period. As a result, the investment significantly underperformed the broader market, even though major indices have also declined considerably over the past weeks.

ATVI data by YCharts

The situation regarding the stock might not be clear to investors who do not follow the gaming area, as ATVI has recently received little coverage. This is why it seems important to analyze the recent events, namely the launch of the recent Call of Duty title (Black Ops 4), as the sell-off might present an attractive buying opportunity.

Black Ops 4 sales may be not as disappointing as they are presented in the media

It was announced earlier this week that Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 saw more than $500 million in sell-through worldwide in its first three days of release. Although this number does not tell a story on its own, the important message is that analysts had expected bigger initial numbers. For instance, it was reported by Seeking Alpha on October 18:

Activision Blizzard has sunk 6.8% on volume that's already nearly 150% of daily average with investors' eyes turned (with what looks like disappointment) toward launch numbers for its latest Call of Duty release.

However, the situation with the game might be much more positive than it appears. First of all, the number itself was already not lower than the sales generated by the last year's Call of Duty installment over the same period. To remind, last year's Call of Duty: WWII also generated "over $500 million" in its first days of launch, which was reported as a "record-breaking" event and was met positively by investors.

The fact that the initial sales, in terms of generated revenue, did not decline should be especially encouraging in light of the existing fear over the increased competition this year by such games as Assassin's Creed Odyssey (released less than a week before CoD) and the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 by Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), which is set to be launched at the end of October. Notably, the latter game was the primary reason for many video game publishers to change launch dates for several games in order to avoid the competition.

Secondly, the general business environment in the video games industry has changed dramatically over the last years with the transition toward the so-called Game-as-a-Service business model. In other words, initial sales numbers tend to play a decreasing role over time as more publishers have a higher focus on post-launch monetization through live services and eSports. Black Ops 4 is not an exception here - the game switched to the model based entirely online, as the game's developer skipped the offline single-player mode in this year's game. This means the title is likely to generate much higher value over its lifetime than the previous games, especially with the addition of the Blackout mode, Activision's take on the famous Battle Royale mode.

The success of post-launch monetization should be reinforced by the fact that Black Ops 4 demonstrates stellar engagement numbers, which means more people are likely to spend money in the game. Therefore, it can be expected that Activision's operating margin will increase in the near future, as in-game monetization tends to be associated with higher margins than actual game sales. My guesstimate is that the company's operating margin will be well above last year's Q3 number of 34%, which means more profit will likely be generated from each dollar of sales.

Black Ops 4 set a new Call of Duty® franchise record for most combined players, average hours per player and total number of hours played, on current generation consoles. The combined number of Black Ops 4 players across its three modes of play during those first three days tops both last year’s Call of Duty: WWII, as well as Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (single player, multiplayer and zombies), respectively, for the same period of time.

ATVI Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Higher engagement should also be expected in the future due to the fact that Black Ops 4 scored a significantly higher rating on Metacritic than the previous Call of Duty game among critics and users. This means that players and critics liked this year's title, and more people will continue to play the game after the release. As a result, more gamers will also be willing to buy the game in the future, which, again, should lead to higher revenue for Activision. This, coupled with higher margins, should bring positive financial results to the company.

(Source: Metacritic)

Thirdly, Black Ops 4 was launched a month earlier than the usual Call of Duty games. This means the title will be sold one month longer in the fiscal year (which ends in December for Activision), which should lead to positive earnings surprise.

Finally, the PC version of the game was released on the company's own service, Battle.net. This means the corporation will not have to pay around 30% fee to external platform providers (like Steam), resulting in a significantly higher amount of money retained within the company. The same strategy was used for last year's Destiny 2, which led to a 16% decrease in software royalties costs in Q3 2017. Thus, estimating around 35% of total sales as PC sales, Activision could have saved around $50-55 million in costs over the three-day period after the Black Ops 4 launch, which is a solid number.

Destiny 2: Forsaken can become a surprising profit driver in Q3 2018

Another successful Activision game that can become a solid profit driver is Destiny 2: Forsaken, released in the company's Q3. The title received significant coverage by the media and scored solid results on Metacritic, which should signify commercial success of the game.

(Source: Metacritic)

It is reported that Forsaken tripled the game's player count from around 1.3 million players to approximately 4 million. This means that at least 3 million people bought the expansions during the first days of release, and it can be calculated that the game could bring additional $150-200 million to the publisher as one-time sales over the first week, considering an average price of $50 after the deduction of publishing fees. It can be also expected that the subsequent post-launch monetization will benefit from old players returning to the game. Therefore, I expect a significant positive surprise in Activision's upcoming Q3 earnings.

DCF shows the stock is significantly undervalued

To strengthen my analysis, I use the discount cash flow model to value the company. I updated my model in light of the recent events in order to understand whether the stock has a margin of safety.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1) The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 13%, with a 6% increase in FY 2018 and 15% growth in 2019. It is probable that the results for FY 2018 will turn out to be even better than my estimations, due to the success of Black Ops 4 and Destiny 2: Forsaken.

The growth from 2020 to 2022 is expected to decrease from 20% to 10% as in the previous model.

2) EBITDA margin will remain at the 38% level. This should provide a reasonable valuation for investors, since Activision's average EBITDA margin has been more than 38% over the previous three years. It can be expected that margins will be positively influenced by the live services-based model used by the company.

3) The tax rate is estimated to be at the 20% level, which is taken from the latest annual earnings call.

4) Then comes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.2%. The cost of equity capital (10.8%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.86 beta, a 3.1% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 10.3%.

It is notable that the current WACC is lower than my previous estimation, since Activision's beta continues to decrease over time.

ATVI Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

(Source: Author's model)

As a result, the model shows $64.3 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the 15 level by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). This multiple level is used by me for most gaming companies. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $85.4.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $83.2-87.7, which represents 21-27% upside potential from the current price level of $69.

The recent sell-off is a viable buying opportunity before Q3 earnings

Overall, it is clear that the situation with Activision's games, namely Call of Duty, is much better than it can appear. Solid initial sales numbers should be followed by more extensive post-launch monetization due to a more evident focus on live services and eSports in the recent Black Ops 4 title. As a result, the company's financial results for the current fiscal year can turn out to be significantly more positive than is expected by analysts.

Therefore, the current sell-off presents an appealing buying opportunity for long-term investors, although the general market conditions could result in high volatility in the near future. A significant margin of safety is revealed by DCF analysis, which shows the stock is at least 20% undervalued at the moment.

My detailed analyses of Activision, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, and other gaming and tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, please click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.