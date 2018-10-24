Nabors Industries: Current Market Sell-Off Creates Buying Opportunity!

Drilling continues apace, and would probably constitute a national emergency if it were to slack off much. Shale is not going away.

We think those uncertainties are transitory, and much of the current market angst is overblown. We like the company at it's current levels.

Introduction

Anyone in the mood for a positive article about an energy related company? I know I am. It seems like pessimism rules the roost these days, particularly when it comes to shale players. The market has left them all for dead, after taking back most of the nice money we'd made on them. Darned old market!!!! (Incidentally, in the Daily Drilling Report (DDR) we have a key list of names we are watching closely to hit incremental buy levels.)

When I wrote this article, several weeks ago for the DDR, it was hovering in the low $6's and I wasn't quite ready to recommend. With the current down-draft it's in the mid $5's and I am ready to take the leap. So, let's take a look!

Nabors Industries, (NBR) is a land, jackup, and platform rig drilling contractor with a heavy exposure to the U.S. shale plays. They have 402 land drilling units as well as 35 platform and jackup rigs. That's not a bad thing! Shale is here to stay, in fact, globally it's expanding and will drive the business case for contract drillers like NBR. We will talk more about that a little later.

But, they are more than just a 'dumb iron' company!

Let me make a quick case for NBR as a technology company. They actively improve the process of drilling, and I will go into some of the ways this impacts their customer perception later in this report. For now, suffice it to say that NBR is not just another drilling contractor who needs to submit absolute low bids to get work. They are one of the leaders in this field and get respect and contracts from oil companies because of it.

Source

A brief discussion of Nabors structure follows. Nabors reports in five segments-

Source

U.S. Drilling which comprises about a third of the company's revenue and is made up largely of shale drilling currently. As of Q-2 there were 106 rigs working in this market out of 212 for a utilization of 50%. Breaking this down there are 112 super spec rigs, 94 of which are working, an 84% utilization. They have signed contracts to upgrade 14 of the low spec (<1000,HP) rigs, 8 of should begin to contribute revenue later this year. Anthony Petrello's, NBR's CEO, comments-

Coming into 2018, we plan to upgrade 8 rigs. In the second quarter, 3 of these deployed on top of the first one in the first quarter. That leaves 4 remaining, which should deploy by the end of the year. In summary, we have line of sight to 14 idle AC rigs to return to work by the middle of next year as super-spec rigs. In addition to the rigs I have mentioned, we have 42 idle AC rigs, which are upgradeable at a cost of $6 million to $8 million each. Source

Canada Drilling

The second quarter is seasonally weak in Canada due to the ice breaking up. At the time of the call (August), NBR had seen a rebound as noted, which should reflect in Q-3 results.

The second quarter normally marks the low point for rig count in Canada. Our rig count there declined by roughly half in the quarter to just over 10 rigs. Margins improved sequentially due to an improved fleet mix. The higher-spec rigs tend to continue working through the breakup. At this point in the third quarter, our rig count stands at 21. Our rig offering is gaining share in this competitive market. We expect to average more than 20 rigs in the third quarter. Typically, the fleet mix phenomena reverses from 2Q, and an increasing number lower-spec doubles are likely to work.

International Drilling

Comprising about half of current revenue, this segment appears to be entering a growth phase. Current utilization is 60% with 93 out of 156 rigs working. Management's comments-

Net average rig count declined by two rigs from 95 to 93. The average margin declined by $270 per day. This margin decrement was smaller than our forecast on the previous call. The change of rig count was due to the delayed spud of 4 additional rigs in Latin America. Those rigs have already commenced operations and are on rate. Second quarter results also included 2 of the jackups in the Middle East through mid-June. The third unit was off rate in the shipyard during the quarter. This quarter, we should realize the full quarter impact of the rigs that returned to work in Colombia. That equates to about 2 rig years. We are in advanced discussions for an additional two rigs in Colombia. Over the coming quarters, we expect to put 2 offshore platform rigs back to work in Mexico as well as 4 rigs in Argentina and a rig each in Ecuador and Kazakhstan. Tendering activity remains robust in many of the international markets where we are currently active. Notwithstanding the strength of oil prices, the deployment of rig internationally can be subject to customer timing. Consistent with the views of the large service companies, we believe the macro environment is conducive to greater utilization. Ultimately, this activity should lead to higher pricing.

Drilling Solutions

This is an area where NBR begins to distinguish itself from the mom and pop drillers that dot the industry. It include enhanced, higher margin services like Managed Pressure Drilling, MPD, Directional Drilling (DD) and Logging While Drilling (LWD), and tubular services.

DD and LWD are unusual services for a drilling contractor to provide, and is certainly a differentiator for them in this space. We have discussed this type of value added service before in relation to some of the bigger OFS cos. The tab for tools like this far exceeds the rig's day rate.

Some captures from NBR's site discuss these capabilities. Give them a glance if you would like to learn about the industry with more granularity.

Source

Rig Technologies

If you read through the capture below, you will see that NBR is a manufacturer of most of the key components of a drilling rig. The impact here is that have an advantage over other DC's when it comes to rig upgrades. Taking one their low spec rigs to super spec level costs them $6-8 mm. At retail, these improvements would cost $10-12 mm.

Source

It's not a perfect company by any stretch, and should certainly be viewed as having an aggressive risk profile. But, there are always reasons $6.00 stocks are $6.00 stocks, right? Debt and low margins on operations continue to dog this company. Meaning we aren't asking Aunt Susie for her butter and egg money to fund an investment in NBR. That said, it is one of the most highly regarded drillers in its space, and is likely to weather the current tepid contracting environment to see better days. And, I think better days are coming. We could be wrong. We are occasionally. But, I don't think so this time.

So let's discuss where we are now, and what the future might hold. Not the distant future like in the movie, The Time Machine, but rather a year or two down the road, or less.

First, U.S. shale and why it is going to linger...and grow

The U.S. is now producing about 11 mm BOEPD, with about 5 mm of that coming from shale plays. There's no going back. We have to have that production, and fortunately, it's there. All we have to do is drill it, and drill it, and drill it.

And, there in lies the rub. Shale drilling is a merry-go-round you just can't get off of as long as the price of WTI is high enough for people to keep loaning money to the shale drillers, or cap raises through stock sales are fully subscribed. With a reservoir decline rate that often approaches 70% per annum, you've got to keep sinking those wells. Period. End of story.

That is good news for drilling contractors who have been used to the boom and bust of oilfield days of yore. And it's going to just get better.

Why, you may ask? Easy. Other countries have shale formations and are looking to copy the U.S.A. As an example Saudi Arabia plans development of a shale gas resource that rivals the Eagle Ford in the U.S. There are about a hundred rigs in the Eagle Ford today.

And, then there is Bahrain. Earlier this year it announced an 80 bn bbl shalediscovery offshore in its shallow waters. Not exactly NBR's forte since you would have to wade out to the rig, but a rising tide... Now calm down. It's early days yet. Some of this is pie in the sky, and will never come to pass.

Source

But, the conversation is changing by a trickle and then a flood. Other countries are going to start developing shale resources soon...believe it. They will need drilling rigs.

BTW- How about the Vaca Muerta down in Argentina?

You get my drift by now. I am convinced the market dynamics for land and shallow water drillers is going to improve over the time horizon we discussed. When you add this to our previously stated thesis that supply and demand fundamentals are going to favor higher commodity prices in the next few years, it adds up to a compelling argument to own a land driller.

Not convinced? You need more reasons to give NBR a think? Ok, that's what I am here for.

Platform rigs should be in high demand in the GoM

I will let you in on a poorly kept secret. Oil wells don't produce forever! (Shock, horror). Ok, I am being a little silly here, you knew that. But, I want to talk about a segment of the market that doesn't get talked up much.

Offshore, Deepwater platform work, specifically SPARs and TLPs; some of the early Deepwater floating installations. Big, expensive and permanently moored in place. Operators have moved on to other designs largely to save the huge expense associated with these floating behemoths. Bully for them. Smart too. But, there are still a bunch of them bobbing around in the GoM, producing oil from 8-15 wells each.

And that is the market! When one of these wells goes down, or the operator decides to drill another well, they need a platform rig. Applications include:

Fixing a broken well.

Slot recovery- performing P&A services, and kicking off for a sidetrack from an existing upper well bore.

New well taking advantage of an unused slot.

In the case of the type of ultra deep well that's been drilled to 28,000-32,000' BML in recent years, it's going to be a monster. Sort of like the legendary Bigfoot!

Fine, you may say. Does that move the needle at Nabors? You tell me.

Source

NBR currently has three platform rigs working in the GoM, including the 'Bigfoot' rig, working for Chevron on its 'Bigfoot' SPAR. Together these rigs generated $53 mm of high margin revenue for NBR, or about 12.5% of total revenue. I would say these rigs do move the needle for NBR.

Source

Without taking the time to do an absolute count, I would say there are 35-40 GoM installations, and as many as 400 wells/slots that might call for a rig like this.

I expect NBR is getting calls for this rig even as it sits on the Bigfoot SPAR.

Why Nabors? The Investing Thesis

Well for one reason, Helmerich and Payne, (HP) is nearly $70 a share, and is within a few dollars of a multi year high. At the Daily Drilling Report, we like to buy distressed, but fixable companies at or near the bottom and ride the elevator back up with them. That fairly accurately describes NBR, and I think the market is going to start seeing some value here. The bet I am going to make is that NBR will be a $12.00 stock before H&P is a $140.00 stock.

Source

At glance the table above tells us things are improving for NBR. A number of key points discussed in the call tell me that there should be further improvement in coming quarters. Discussion and my comments below.

Cash Flow

NBR managed to turn cash flow positive in Q-2 in the face of still slack market conditions. Bucking a negative trend extending back to 2016. Improving rig rates and utilization should continue this trend.

With expanding U.S. margins and International activity, along with growth in Drilling Solutions and additional improvement in Rig Technologies, we expect to exit this year generating strong annualized cash flows. The coming years should bring substantial cash flow generation, which we plan to dedicate to debt reduction. Let me say explicitly that the improvement in balance sheet leverage will remain a top priority.

Debt

Nabors sold 35 mm shares to pay down debt.The 9.25% notes shown below were paid off with the proceeds, and the rest funding Capex for rig upgrades. I expect this process to repeat itself in the next couple of years.

Debt is high but manageable in my estimation. With a QR of 1.84 they have cash to meet debt payments coming due, with none shown below that would put this in jeopardy.

Our net debt on June 30 was just below $3.2 billion as compared to just under $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter. For the full year, we are targeting net debt in line with the end of 2017, excluding the impact of equity issues. With expanding U.S. margins and International activity, along with growth in Drilling Solutions and additional improvement in Rig Technologies, we expect to exit this year generating strong annualized cash flows. The coming years should bring substantial cash flow generation, which we plan to dedicate to debt reduction. Let me say explicitly that the improvement in balance sheet leverage will remain a top priority.

Nabors pays a 24 cent annual dividend for some strange reason. If any Nabors execs read this article when it goes into the Freemium-verse, cut it out and pay down debt. Your investors absolutely don't care about this and wish your stock price were higher.

The quoted comment above shows that the company is committed to improving the balance sheets, and as their fleet utilization continues to improves and rig rates rise, this should be doable.

Margin per rig is improving

Key for me is that NBR sees a tightening up in supply, and a trend toward quality in vendor selection. Operators are drilling longer, and longer laterals in all shale plays. This increases drilling risk and quality of the equipment, and the training of crew come into play.

U.S. Drilling increased by $14 million, driven by the Gulf of Mexico platform rig and a further improvement in Lower 48 margins. Lower 48 adjusted EBITDA rose by $6 million as daily margins increased by $450. Drilling margins for the Lower 48 were up from approximately $7,000 a day to slightly over $7,400, just beating the upper end of our expectations. The average contracted day rate for a fleet increased by $900, while changes to over time schedules and other compensation adjustments translated into a $300 increase in daily OpEx. We expect the upward margin trend to continue. Supporting this expectation, we anticipate market pricing to continue to firm and our rigs to reprice to the current levels. Also we now have additional upgrades deploying at the upper end of the market, which should further boost margins. And this time, we still believe the Lower 48 margins should reach or eclipse $8,000 a day in the fourth quarter of this year.

Risks

The usual stuff applies. NBR needs the Permian to crank. I think it will. NBR needs the GoM market to keep that monster rig turning to the right. I think it will. When you get ready to rack back 35,000' of pipe, you want a monster derrick to stack it in. I'd be shocked if the order book for that rig doesn't have a waiting list.

Your Takeaway

Nabors is moving toward modernizing its fleet of older rigs that don't meet the smart rig specs so much in demand now that operators are trying to factory-ize well construction. Some of the cost is actually born by the oil cos, but must be fronted by NBR. Hence the fairly high running Capex going forward.

In a perfect world would I rather own H&P? Of course, Helmerich and Payne are the 'Apple' of the drilling industry, but for $70/share, they are priced to perfection. Nabors presents a respectable bet on improving financials in the current oil rebound. At its current price of $5.56, or so it is near multi-year bottoms that includes the sharp crash of 2014. Running net losses the usual metrics for stock valuation aren't helpful. One way to project price improvement in a stock is use EV/Sales. At the present this is 1.93 X. Revenue grew 45% YoY, so extending this out over the next year a share price of $8-9.00 share might be realized.

Nabor's CEO was pretty optimistic in the call about market conditions over the next 18 months.

From our customer survey, we would expect the industry-wide Lower 48 rig count to add 30 to 40 rigs through the end of the year. Last quarter, we expected 40 to 60 rigs to be added through the end of the year. Since that time, the rig count has grown by approximately 30 rigs. What does this mean for Nabors? We expect the incremental rigs to be accretive for our market share. We should capture a full quarter of the rate increases signed during the second quarter. Our highest tier rigs remain sold-out. In this quarter, approximately 40% of our smart rigs are scheduled to roll off contracts. We are taking those rigs to the leading-edge day rates. Our average contract duration in the Lower 48 is stretching out gradually. Clients are willing to discuss longer-term contracts. At this point, we do not believe it make sense to lock in current rates for a large portion of the fleet. About 25% of our Lower 48 working fleet is currently contracted on term beyond 6 months. We expect this percentage and the average duration of our contracts to progressively expand in the coming quarters.

In summary NBR looks like a company that is, or will soon be on the rise. The share price should respond quarter by quarter. Right now, the market is curiously discounting all good news with anything associated with shale drilling. I think that presents an opportunity to own a quality company with improving fortunes, at a discounted price. I have a buy in at $5.25, let's see what tomorrow brings!

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

