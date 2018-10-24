Should You Buy The Gold Bounce?

We have several cautions which keep us on the sidelines, for now.

Most of us woke up today to a big sell-off in stocks, with gold seeing a technically important print over $1,240. One has to think that there were plenty of momentum chasers buying into this bounce in gold. Were you one of them?

While gold certainly may have put in the bottom for 2018, we have a few remaining concerns that keep us on the sidelines. Those concerns are:

Potential continuing strength in the U.S. dollar 4th quarter seasonality; and This week's option expiration Price Magnets.

Dollar Collapse?

In our most recent article about precious metals, which was published in July 2018, we outlined a generally bullish U.S. dollar thesis based upon macro trends. To quickly summarize, the Fed raising short-term interest rates is continuing to drain U.S. dollar liquidity out of the world financial system. Emerging market currencies have been one of the casualties of this current trend, as the increasing U.S. dollar denominated debt payments in these countries becomes more expensive to service as the U.S. dollar strengthens.

One technical view of the U.S. dollar shows the DXY index right near key support and resistance levels near the $96 level. This particular view might suggest that DXY will have a target of $98 if the $96 level is overtaken. Above $98, DXY will look to a target of $104.

Gold Daily Chart

In the current downtrend which began six months ago, we can see that this morning’s spike in gold prices brought us to the 61.8% retracement level. The recent price spike above $1,210 took out the 50-day moving average to the upside, and perhaps this was the first confirmation that the 2018 bottom is in. Depending upon one’s risk profile, an investor might consider a long position on a re-test of the 50-day MA near $1,210 to the downside, or on the upside, a breach and re-test of the $1,245 support could be another option.

Source: TradingView

Seasonality

Gold is down 6% for 2018, having recovered from a 10% decline in mid-August. On average over the past five years, gold has seen meaningful declines in value during November and December. While it is certainly possible that the 2018 lows are already in for gold, one needs to keep in mind that Q4 has seen dramatic washout lows in gold every year since 2014.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Op-ex Price Magnet

Each morning, we calculate and publish daily price levels for gold, stocks and other commodities. This report shows where the options markets are betting that the price will settle on option expiration day. We can demonstrate across many different asset classes that the futures price has mean-reversion behavior towards the Op-ex Price Magnet about 70% of the time. In the case of the gold market, we can see this mean reversion in many different months.

Mid-day on October 23, 2018, December gold was trading at $1,234, which was above our calculated Upper Boundary for gold. On the other hand, the divergence between the futures and the Price Magnet was not too meaningful at 1.1%. We use the Op-ex Price Magnet as one trading tool, and while our calculations give us a lower bias through October 25 th (the option expiration date), we are not inclined to be short at the moment.

