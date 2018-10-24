5 Buy Ratings To Choose From, REIT Sector Bargains

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We have 5 buy ratings to cover.

Many REITs have dropped in price which created great buying prices for investors.

Brixmor Property Group

The shopping center REIT subsector is currently quite attractive. Several great REITs trade at a substantial discount to the net value of their assets. If those REITs had excessive overhead expenses or unsustainable dividends, that would make sense. Instead, we see attractive pricing on several REITs with solid fundamentals and growth.

Source: BRX

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is one of those REITs.They were in our buy range earlier this year but rallied out during the summer. Recent weakness in the share price made them attractive again. Shares offer a massive dividend yield of 7.05%. That dividend is very thoroughly covered by FFO per share. Even after adjusting for the necessary level of recurring capital expenditures to maintain their properties, the dividend is still thoroughly covered.

BRX benefits from having exceptionally low rental rates on their current contracts.

Source: BRX

As they replace old tenants, they are still seeing substantial spreads between the expiring rent and the new rent. Think of it this way. BRX is replacing tenants who are less relevant and who were renting the property at rates materially below market rent.

Source: BRX

Consequently, they are able to drive growth in net operating income while improving tenant quality. For instance, BRX has put an emphasis on recruiting high-quality grocers like Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM).

Source: BRX

These high-quality grocers drive increased traffic to the center. That makes the center much more appealing for the smaller tenants. Companies like AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S), T-Mobile (TMUS), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) would like their location to be extremely convenient to customers. Being in a strip center with a high-quality grocer is much more convenient for customers. The customers are already visiting the area for the grocery store. Consequently, they are more familiar with the location and will have an easier time visiting the store because it does not require a special trip.

With Sears (SHLD) headed into bankruptcy, some investors will be concerned about the negative impacts. Sears is an exceptionally small portion of the total revenue and their leases are old. I expect BRX to redevelop those properties and report dramatic increases in rent from that space. The major reason for Sears going out of business is their inability to bring in customers. If a Sears location is replaced with a Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), or Sprouts, we would expect a dramatic increase in traffic at the shopping center. The increase in traffic drives much higher rent for all of the in-line tenants.

The increase in rent from those spaces is so dramatic it can easily overshadow the benefits of higher rent from the new anchor tenant. The benefit extends beyond higher rents on the in-line space. It also drives higher occupancy for the in-line space. The combination of higher rental rates and higher occupancy drives a material improvement in total leasing performance.

Source: BRX

These redeveloped centers have yet another advantage. The REITs evaluate each center for the ability to add new outparcels. Those outparcels are often used for restaurants such as McDonald’s (MCD), Wendy’s (WEN), and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). These development opportunities are extremely attractive. They often provide stabilized yields in excess of 8%. The properties often trade at capitalization rates lower than 8%. Consequently, the projects lead to increased value for the shopping center in addition to the increase in net operating income.

Source: BRX (green box by me)

We expect the temporary pain of redevelopment spending to be surpassed over the next few years by more relevant locations. Of course, it would be absurd to say that all retail locations throughout America would benefit from becoming more relevant together. The ejection of a useless anchor tenant will not overhaul the entire retail experience in America.

Sears stinks, but most of us don’t go there so it is a very minor issue.

Investors may be concerned that BRX’s portfolio is not of the same caliber as the properties owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Regency Centers (REG), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), or comparable to the highest quality mall REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG) or Taubman Centers (TCO). However, the majority of strip centers in America are not owned by the publicly traded REITs. Even though BRX’s portfolio is not on par with those other REITs, it is still materially better than a large chunk of the strip centers held by private investors. We believe those assets are more likely to struggle. The BRX portfolio contains decent assets in smaller markets. They should be more competitive than many of the other properties within that same market.

Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) deserves credit for an excellent balance sheet. Debt represents only 21.4% of the total enterprise value. This REIT is primarily funded through equity. The emphasis on a strong balance sheet is one reason management was able to grow the company so effectively. Because they maintain very conservative leverage, they are consistently in a position of strength.

The average of 12 years to maturity is also very favorable for the debt financing. If interest rates increase over the next several years, the long duration of existing financing protects ELS from the vast majority of that impact. If the growth in interest rates reflects higher expectations for inflation, then it implies higher growth in net operating income, FFO, and dividends.

Preferred shares

We’d like to point out a few opportunities in preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC):

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

We still think a call on AGNCB is highly likely. The spread between the coupon rate on AGNCN and AGNCB is large enough to warrant issuing shares of AGNCN and using the proceeds to call AGNCB.

We expect AGNCN will still trade over $25.00 next summer, so that option should be available. The annualized yield to call is about 6.45% based on the recent price of $25.19, which offers a very attractive return for having the capital locked up for that time. If shares aren’t called, investors got a 7.73% stripped yield on a risk rating 1 preferred share. That’s nothing to lose sleep over.

We’re lumping NLY-H in here as well because the rationale is precisely the same. NLY-H carries a coupon of 8.125% (rounded to 8.13% in the spreadsheet). The annualized yield to call is only 4.18%, but that assumes a prompt call in May 2019. If NLY-H isn’t called promptly, investors are enjoying a stripped yield of 8.00% from a risk-rating 1 preferred share. Treasury yields should put far less pressure on NLY-H than other preferred shares because:

The call is such a high probability Getting “stuck” with a stripped yield over 8.01% on a risk-rating 1 would be a great scenario.

