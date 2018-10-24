8.5% Yield Worth Considering From Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

More aggressive investors may be interested in purchasing ANH-A and selling if prices pop back up.

ANH-A has dropped materially and is now well within the hold range.

ANH has some of the better preferred shares in the mortgage REITs in the sector.

We will be focusing on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation's (ANH) preferred share ANH-A. Shares are usually in the sell range, but prices have plunged well into the hold range.

We will cover the following in this article:

Quick notes on ANH common stock ANH-A - as of October 5th ANH-A - as of October 19th

ANH common stock

ANH is one of the less risky mortgage REITs, but we still have them at a risk rating of 4. The preferred shares carry materially less risk than the common stock. We have ANH’s preferred shares at a risk rating of 2.

ANH, in their 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation, listed their 3 risks to income and dividends:

Source: ANH investor presentation

If the cost of financing increases, the interest rate spread weakens. That is a significant problem for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage. However, ANH carries several adjustable-rate mortgages. The adjustable-rate mortgages are not heavily impacted by the short-term rate increasing. However, the adjustable-rate mortgages have a different risk factor. When the yield curve is flattening, it leads to more refinancing. When the yield curve is flatter, many banks will reach out to the homeowners and suggest they refinance into a fixed-rate mortgage. The increase in refinancing drives up the amortization expense and reduces the net interest income available on adjustable-rate mortgages. The major source of those payments is homeowners refinancing. The presentation does not discuss this risk in any greater detail. This has been the largest challenge for adjustable-rate mortgages over the last year. A dramatic increase in prepayments severely weakened the yield on the investments. The adjustable-rate mortgages are usually purchased at a moderate premium to the face value of the mortgage. Over the life of the loan, that premium must be amortized down to zero. This is not a major concern any longer. Dramatic increases in property values over the last few years made it much easier for the sale of the house to pay off the entire remaining balance on the mortgage.

ANH-A - as of October 5th

For investors willing to take on the call risk, this could be an exceptional play. ANH-A usually trades very far into the sell range (high prices).

Liquidity isn’t great, but shares even traded as low as $25.15 yesterday. Congratulations to whoever set that absurd lowball order. We’ve had a near-constant sell rating on ANH-A because the call risk was so massive. Now the price plunged. The call risk still exists, but traders could look to take positions in this. Due to liquidity, it would probably be best to limit positions to around 400 to 1000 shares. The shares would be used as a trading instrument to capture the upside on prices reaching absurd levels again.

We’re only giving shares a hold rating at these prices due to the call risk but wanted to highlight it for traders. Shares are down $1.10 since a week ago. We already checked for any filings. The only new filing was an 8-k referencing the change in the exchange rate for ANH-B. There was nothing material or event relevant to ANH-A filed in the last week.

ANH-A - as of October 19th

ANH-A carries a risk rating of “2” which is a good fit for the buy-and-hold investor. However, investors still need to watch for an attractive price. While ANH-A is in the hold range, it is primarily because of call risk:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

ANH-A is trading over the call value of $25. However, investors may be interested in ANH-A depending on the worst-cash-to-call:

The worst-cash-to-call for ANH-A is negative $0.32. There is no more call protection on the calendar except for the 30-day notice the company normally gives on a call.

There is $0.13 of accumulated dividend which investors should take into account. That would make the stripped price $25.38. At The REIT Forum, we try to hunt for the best deals. To have a buy rating for ANH-A, we would like to see a positive worst-cash-to-call.

Out current buy under price is $24.98. When we create a risk rating for a preferred share, we do not include call risk.

When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company’s financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, this won’t be a major concern for them. Companies who are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices. The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

