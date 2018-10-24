Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A 9.51% Yielder Is Traded At 13.21% Discount

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, we saw a slight downturn in the high-yield sector. The price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) fell by $0.25 and finished the week at $84.90.

Currently, the biggest factor for the behavior of the sector is the controversial performance of the stock market. Exactly, this strong correlation was the main reason why we observed such a huge swing in the direction of the high-yield sector over the past several weeks. We saw a repulsion from the support level but the determining factor for the soundness of the sector will be the trust of the market participants in the credit status of the companies.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.07 bps. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.11 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

The past week will not be remembered with some interesting events related to the sector.

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2700 per share payable on November 9, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 29, 2018.

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3000 per share payable on November 9, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 29, 2018.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

Last time we observed several outliers with Z-scores of -4.20 points and -3.60 points and we discussed this great opportunity to be "Long" in these funds. As we see, this week we have normalization in the values of the statistical parameters after the reassurance in the sector.

Of course, the funds with a Z-score of less than -2.00 points and a discount of more than 10% are still potential "Buy" candidates and it will be a good idea to spend some time on them if you are planning to extend your portfolio.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -1.47 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -1.43 point. On a weekly basis, we do not observe a significant change in the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Even though we have two closed-end funds with a Z-score above 1.00 point, we still cannot consider them as "Sell" candidates. High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is traded below its net asset values and an eventual shift from a discount to a premium may be an indication to review it as potential "Short". Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) has the needed statistical characteristics, but it has a relatively low average daily volume of 14,000 shares which does not meet my liquidity requirements. However, the above funds may have an important role if we decide to hedge some of our "Long" positions in case of turbulence in the sector.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to shows us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Over the past week, the participant's spreads between prices and net asset values have widened.

We have a new leader of the chart in the face Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS). Its price fell by 0.94% and its net asset value fell by 0.39%. Currently, it is traded at 16.40% discount and it provides us with a relatively good statistical edge.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -10.43%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -10.32%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 5.54% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp decline in the prices at the beginning of the year.

Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidates. Based on these criteria Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD), Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AIF), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:HYT) and Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) may be included to your list as potential "Buy" candidates.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These are the funds with the worst performance for the past five years. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting on the first position of the ranking, but it is important to know that this is a non-leveraged fund with a relatively high daily volume of 320,000 shares and it has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.28% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.41%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.47%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably notice that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. My general idea was to form a pair trade opportunity for you, but based on the current conditions, sometimes it is a challenge to suggest potential "Short" candidates.

The fund which I am going to review today is the Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD). Throughout the review, we noticed that this fund has one of the lowest Z-scores and an attractive discount of 13.21%. These parameters are a strong foundation to review it as potential "Buy" candidate. Also, its relatively high average daily volume of 190,000 shares was an important part of my decision. Let's move forward and review some of the key portfolio characteristics of the fund. Our first stop will be the investment strategy:

The fund seeks a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment-grade (high yield) debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. These securities are rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by S&P, or are unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Talking about the yields you will inevitably notice that Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has one of the highest distribution rates in the sector. The same is valid for its yield on net asset value, as well. We do have a yield on the price of 9.51% and a yield on NAV of 8.26%. The current distribution is $0.0610, and it is paid on a monthly basis. A really interesting fact is the increase in the dividend. As you see below, the fund has declared a higher distribution for November.

We do not have an updated information about its coverage ratio just because the semi-annual report should be published at the end of October, but I think the increase in the dividend is more than a positive sign for the positive performance.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

The portfolio information is showing us that the quality meets the requirements that most of us want to see. The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 90.96%, and the "Energy" sector has the biggest weight. The number of the holding in the portfolio is 336 and its duration is 3.77 years.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Below you can find the statistical comparison between iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The price correlation of 0.74 points for the last 200 days is relatively strong and as you see the prices are traded at two standard deviations. In case you need a hedging reaction you can use directly the benchmark of the sector or choose some of the funds with relatively high Z-scores.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EAD can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/21/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

