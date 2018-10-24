The Rose Portfolio 96 Stock Q3 Portfolio 9 Month 2018 Review

September trading transaction prices are revealed for 12 add-on purchases, 1 sale and 1 trim, along with F.A.S.T. Graphs and some discussion for the later.

Dividends received were 42 and are shown by the per share amount and % of September total payments.

Portfolio value and dividend income performance are still to the upside with total portfolio yield still remaining stable near or at 4.5%.

The portfolio consists of 96 holdings which are shown alphabetically by cost per share, % current gain or loss, residing sector, along with a review of top losers.

The Rose Portfolio

A quick introduction to the portfolio at the end of September has it holding 96 investments. It is for real, not fantasy, and consists of 2 Roths and one taxable account at the same broker. It also includes nine stocks held at the individual companies, which are shown in bold in the list that follows. Five of the 9 names are also in italics to denote they are still dripped while the other 4 have the dividends sent straight to the checking account. Any stock name with an asterisk* is considered a short term holding of close to or under 1 year, as considered for US tax purposes.

Abbreviations used:

C/sh = cost/share by Rose accounting method, an average cost which includes sales and new buys over the years held.

Curr p/sh = Current price per share as on October 22, 2018.

G/L = % Gain or % loss using the shown prices with any >=5% loss shown in bold.

Na= the 9 company shares costs which are not available.

Sector abbreviations are:

RE = real estate sector or an equity REIT, or Real Estate Investment Trust, which may have further types.

pref = preferred shares

nnn= triple net lease type of a RE

Hcare= healthcare

Fin-BDC =financial sector / Business Development Company

Fin-mREIT= financial sector/ mortgage REIT

Energy ETF= Energy or Master Limited Partnership of an Exchange Traded Fund (no K-1 tax form).

CEF = Closed End Fund

Cons-D = Consumer defensive or staples

Cons-C = Consumer cyclical or discretionary

Name Ticker Cost/Sh Curr P/sh % G/L Sector AbbVie (ABBV) 67.08 84.45 25.89% Healthcare Arbor Realty (ABR) 7.32 11.88 62.30% Fin-mREIT A Data Proc (ADP) 30 144.22 380.73% Tech Great Ajax (AJX) 13.93 13.02 -6.53% Fin-mREIT Amgen (AMGN) 137.85 198.08 43.69% Healthcare AMLP ETF (AMLP) 12.35 10.47 -15.22% Energy-ETF AMZA (AMZA) 9.2 7.03 -23.59% Energy-ETF Ares (ARCC) 15.9 16.34 2.77% Fin-BDC Broadcom* (AVGO) 209.24 229.74 9.80% Tech Boeing (BA) 33.43 357.13 968.29% Industrial Alibaba* (BABA) 147.95 148.15 0.14% Tech BCE* (BCE) 41.27 40.52 -1.82% Comm-tele B-Dickinson (BDX) 158.8 235.54 48.32% Healthcare Brookf Infr P* (BIP) 39.81 39.25 -1.41% Energy Anheuser (BUD) 102.28 83.63 -18.23% Cons-D Blkstone (BXMT) 30.75 32.99 7.28% Fin-mREIT Cardinal H (CAH) 69.16 52.13 -24.62% Healthcare CBL-Pref d* (CBL-d) 18.74 15.74 -16.01% RE-pref Celgene (CELG) 95.06 80.41 -15.41% Healthcare Cherry Hill (CHMI) 18.02 17.67 -1.94% Fin-BDC Chimera-pB (CIM.PB) 25.58 25.29 -1.13% Fin-pref Colgate (CL) 28.57 63.77 123.21% Cons-D Cummins (CMI) 117.84 139.48 18.36% Industrial CorEnergy (CORR) 34.65 36.2 4.47% RE-Misc Cisco (CSCO) 28.47 45.84 61.01% Tech Covanta (CVA) 13.4 16.06 19.85% Industrial CVS (CVS) 99.58 72.97 -26.72% Cons-D Chevron (CVX) 79.1 117.47 48.51% Energy Dominion (D) 68.59 73.32 6.90% Utility D bond* (DCUD) 47.48 48.92 3.03% Utility Diageo (DEO) 101.65 139.34 37.08% Cons-D Digital Realty (DLR) 22 112.6 411.82% RE-Data DNP CEF Ute (DNP) na 11.01 CEF-utility EPR* (EPR) 58.29 67.85 16.40% RE-nnn FS Investmt* (FSIC) 7.58 6.61 -12.80% Fin-BDC Fortress* (FTAI) 18.67 17.53 -6.11% Industrial Gen Mills (GIS) 53.03 44.2 -16.65% Cons-D Gen Parts (GPC) 65.11 100.93 55.01% Cons-C Home Depot (HD) 141 179.05 26.99% Cons-C Hershey (HSY) 105.86 105.79 -0.07% Cons-D Intel (INTC) 38.55 45.21 17.28% Tech Iron Mt (IRM) 32.92 31.91 -3.07% RE-storage J & J (JNJ) 89.05 138.7 55.76% Healthcare Kraft Heinz (KHC) na 56.31 RE-retail-sc

Kimco (KIM) 19.01 15.04 -20.88% RE-retail Kimberly-Clk (KMB) 97.12 106.55 9.71% Cons-D Coca-Cola (KO) 31.87 45.94 44.15% Cons-D Kite Realty* (KRG) 15.57 15.57 0.00% RE-nnn-retail Lockheed M (LMT) 269.68 326.63 21.12% Industrial Alliant (LNT) 21.88 43.72 99.82% Utility Mastercard (MA) 82.98 205.12 147.19% Financial McDonald's (MCD) 78.71 167.32 112.58% Cons-C Mondelez (MDLZ) na 41.48 Cons-D MetLife (MET) na 43.04 Financial Madison G&E (MGEE) na 63.45 Utility 3M (MMM) 163.19 202.23 23.92% Industrial Altria (MO) na 61.32 Cons-D Monroe Cap (MRCC) 14.14 12.9 -8.77% Fin-BDC NGL-pb* (NGL-b) 24.23 23.58 -2.68% Energy-pref New Res (NRZ) 14.76 17.92 21.41% Fin-mREIT Nu Star-pb* (NS.PB) 20.86 20.7 -0.77% Energy-pref Omega H (OHI) 33.35 32.61 -2.22% RE-Hcare Oxford Lane* (OXLC) 10.65 10.99 3.19% Fin-CEF Occidental (OXY) 84.03 72.29 -13.97% Energy PepsiCo (PEP) na 109.64 Cons-D Pfizer (PFE) 32.33 44.29 36.99% Healthcare P&G (PG) 60.61 86.3 42.39% Cons-D Philip Morris (PM) na 87.83 Cons-D PennyMac-pb (PMT-b) 24.81 24.77 -0.16% Fin-pref Brkfield RA (RA) 23.42 22.12 -5.55% Fin-CEF Ready Capital (RC) 14.82 15.55 4.93% Fin-mREIT RD Shell-B (RDS-B) 54.17 67.32 24.28% Energy Sabra H (SBRA) 19.64 21.63 10.13% RE-Hcare Scana (SCG) 41.79 35.69 -14.60% Utility J.M. Smucker (SJM) 111.8 104.79 -6.27% Cons-D Tanger (SKT) 29.38 21.83 -25.70% RE-Retail Southern Co. (SO) 39.38 44.94 14.12% Utility Simon Prop (SPG) 168.02 172.79 2.84% RE-Retail STAG (STAG) 17.38 26.13 50.35% RE-Industrl AT&T (T) 30.46 32.74 7.49% Comm-tele Tencent* (OTCPK:TCEHY) 40.05 37.12 -7.32% Tech

Blkstone-TCP* (TCPC) 14.34 13.9 -3.07% Fin-BDC Teekay pb* (TGP-b) 23.98 23.78 -0.83% Energy-pref Target (TGT) 60.73 83.46 37.43% Cons-D Triple Pt (TPVG) 12.88 12.65 -1.79% Fin-BDC Uniti (UNIT) 15.6 19.61 25.71% RE-Misc Union Pac (UNP) 88.36 146.83 66.17% Industrial Visa (V) 62.06 140.7 126.72% Financial Valero (VLO) 56.48 92.84 64.38% Energy Ventas (VTR) 57.33 55.06 -3.96% RE-Hcare Verizon (VZ) 45.22 55.13 21.92% Comm-tele Wec Energy (WEC) 45.39 70.27 54.81% Energy W.P. Carey (WPC) 64.24 64.96 1.12% RE-nnn-Intrl Wash Prime (WPG.h) 21.28 20.9 -1.79% RE-prf Xcel (XEL) na 48.91 Utility Exxon (XOM) 88.78 81.13 -8.62% Energy

Portfolio Value

The winners and losers are always around and determine portfolio value which changes every day as the market changes.

Winners

65 winners for capital gains and I bet you have picked most of them out already. They dwell in almost all sectors which is very pleasing. Any holding can change lately 3-5% in any direction with this volatile market each week. I am including some past winners in the losing section now and vice versa because of the volatility and therefore do not have concerns about them price wise at this time.

The losers seem to be where discussion is most needed and I found them generally in only a few sectors. In the chart above I also put the current share price in bold that belonged to any loser.

Losers

There are 31 losers, but only 19 with > 5% loss which are shown in the following chart.

13 have a loss >10%, they are shown first, with only 6 with > 5% loss.

13 6 Losers >10% Sector Losers> 5% Sector SKT -25.12% eREIT-retail MRCC -7.71% BDC CVS -25.51% Healthcare XOM -7.67% Energy CAH -23.09% Healthcare AJX -7.25% mREIT KIM -20.41% eREIT-retail FTAI -5.89% Industrial AMZA -21.20% ETF-Energy SJM -6.10% Cons-D BUD -18.01% Cons-D RA -5.68% CEF-bonds CBL.D -15.53% pref-eR-retail GIS -16.01% Cons-D AMLP -14.98% ETF-Energy OXY -14.10% Energy CELG -13.31% Healthcare FSIC -12.14% BDC TECHY -10.81% Tech

There are 5 with >20% loss in 3 sectors which still lag the broad market over the last few years. The RE retail REITs of Tanger and Kimco, when added to the consumer defensive stocks listed, show how unloved and depressed in value they have become. This continues to drag on portfolio value for those. It is ironic that the stocks found in sectors normally considered defensive are not performing very defensively for this portfolio. However, admittedly, I generally picked them on my own and might not have gotten the best value to begin with. It shows picking quality with a margin of safety in price matters for total return. I did buy the energy ETFs for income and knew capital gains probably would not play a part in their future, but admit it would be nice nonetheless. That also holds true for the BDC holdings and preferred shares which move around a lot in price. I continue to be unconcerned with those and might even buy more of some. That is what should be done if you hold and let them be the income makers they can be.

Summary of this means to me most of the non-retail RE, non-MLP energy, most healthcare, utility, tech, industrial and telecom sector stocks I own are performing well.

Actually, all my stocks are performing well for dividends and distributions and therefore price is just a side note in importance to me. I have built the portfolio value to a nice level and can now make the focus of building income. It is also why I devote about 75% of the portfolio to just common stock. The other 25% is devoted to income and boy, oh boy, does it play a role in that!

When dividends are subtracted out of total value, you can see the difference in the chart below.

Portfolio Value Q3

Portfolio From Dec From Jan Value 2017 Hi 2018 9 mo Q3 4.24% 2.67% -Dividends 1.17% -0.10%

Portfolio value is + 4.24% with dividends for the year, but only +1.17% without them.

The portfolio value is higher by 2.67% from the January stock market peak but pretty even with dividends removed, actually – 0.1%, so no complaints.

Dividend discussion and income will follow September trading activity which is next.

September Trading Activity

14 different entity trades were made with 12 purchases, of which, 3 are new for the portfolio and were discussed last month as I got a bit ahead of myself. All prices shown include trading fees and are reported using the Rose accounting method.

Names in bold are 3 new stocks with 1 being the completely sold equity.

Sept 2018 Buy/Add Stock Ticker Price/sh BCE BCE 40.36 39.89 Brkfield LP BIP 38.48 Lockheed M LMT 321.13 Tencent TCEHY 40.62 39.1 Anheuser BUD 90.2 88.16 CBL.pd CBL.pd 17.8 Gen Electric GE 12.86 TCPC TCPC 14.52 14.32 14.24 Kite KRG 16.75 Gen Mills GIS 44.5 Cardinal H CAH 53.3 Oxford Lane OXLC 10.61 TRIM Bectin-D BDX 261.88 SOLD Nike NKE 80

I would like to discuss the sale of Nike (NYSE:NKE).

The 15-year F.A.S.T. Graphs “FG,” a paid subscriber service, is shown below:

Nike was sold at $80, with a current 30 P/E, normal of 21.6 (blue line in chart), a 2020 earnings growth projected of ~ 19% and EPS yield of ~ 3%. This all points to overvaluation to me, which the chart shows with the black price line. The very low dividend yield of 1.1% is not satisfactory any longer, even with growing at ~ 15%. The current price upside odds seem low, but should show gains again, but not for many years. For these reasons alone I had been considering a sale, but with the recent ad campaign using an unpatriotic football player as the face of Nike, it was the kick needed for me to sell.

BDX trim.

It, as Nike does, has a low yield of 1.2%, but less of a DGR at ~ 10% and EPS yield rather low at ~ 5%. It is still a quality stock that was overvalued. Trimming some at $261 was nice, but I probably should, now looking back, have sold it all. I still have 50% of the starting share total. The current price of $238 is closer to a logical normal price for 2020.

Conclusion of activity and a quick update for why I still have 96 holdings.

General Electric (GE) was sold early in the month of October on the 5th. The announcement of a new CEO gave me pause, and cause to wonder about the company's future, along with the current dividend. I was able to wring out a bit of a profit as well, selling at $13.16.

Alibaba (BABA) was quickly added, but only a few shares @ ~$149 per share. Alibaba is currently down with almost all China stocks, especially in tech. No dividend at all, but I am hoping to have capital gains with it.

This takes me to dividends again and how they performed this quarter and what I received in September.

September Dividends

42 companies sent dividends in September to the Rose portfolio as follows:

Sept 2018 Div/sh % total (AMZA) 0.11 * 3.04% (EPR) 0.36 * 0.51% (OXLC) 0.135 * 0.88% (RA) 0.199 * 1.49% (STAG) 0.118 * 0.77% DLR 1.01 1.65% AMGN 1.32 1.54% ARCC 0.39 2.10% TCPC 0.36 0.34% BA 1.71 2.80% BDX 0.75 0.53% CIM.pb 0.5 1.40% CMI 1.14 3.15% CVX 1.12 1.57% (D) 0.835 7.81% (HD) 1.03 2.17% (HSY) 0.722 1.86% (INTC) 0.3 1.12% (JNJ) 0.9 5.68% (LMT) 2 2.19% (MCD) 1.01 1.89% (MMM) 1.36 2.04% (MRCC) 0.35 6.88% (PFE) 0.34 3.56% (PMT-B) 0.5 1.40% (RDS/B) 0.94 4.84% (SJM) 0.85 2.11% (SO) 0.6 7.86% (TGT) 0.65 1.80% (UNP) 0.8 0.75% (V) 0.21 0.50% (VLO) 0.8 0.75% (WEC) 0.5525 3.10% (XOM) 0.82 4.99% (TPVG) 0.36 6.32% AVGO 1.75 1.31% BIP 0.47 1.32% NS.prb 0.4765 1.07% 95.08% MET 0.42 0.29% DNP .065* 1.40% MGEE 0.337 2.55% KHC 0.625 0.68% 4.92% Total 100.00%

95% of the income went back into the portfolio with the bottom 4 stocks or ~5% going direct deposit to the checking account.

Some are monthly payers, those have an asterisk* after the payment and actually generate a lot more if viewed in that manner.

Below is a list for September from the highest income makers, or Rose donors, on down to ~ 2%. The sector for these is also shown:

Sept Top payers Sector Southern Co. 7.86% Utility Dominion 7.80% Utility Monroe Capital 6.88% BDC Triple Pt 6.32% BDC Johnson & Johnson 5.68% Healthcare Exxon 4.99% Energy Royl Dutch Shell.B 4.84% Energy Pfizer 3.56% Healthcare Cummins 3.15% Industrial Wisconsin Energy 3.10% Utility AMZA ETF 3.04% Energy MLP monthly pay Boeing 2.80% Industrial Madison Gas & E 2.55% Utility Lockheed Martin 2.19% Industrial Home Depot 2.17% Cons-C J.M. Smucker 2.11% Cons-D Ares Capital 2.10% BDC 3M 2.04% Industrial

Remember “a little goes a long way” with owning BDC and the energy MLPs with the high yield income maker distributions. It takes a lot more to generate income from the low yield growth stocks like Home Depot.

Portfolio Dividends

This September provided 2.75% more than in September 2017.

Quarter 3 was up a total of 26.8% from 2017.

Quarter 1-3 had dividends up 19.04% for those 9 months compared to 2017.

Portfolio From Dec Dividends Q3 only 26.80% Sept only 2.75% 9 mo 19.04% q1-q3

Conclusion

Now, I know these types of increases might be hard to overcome next year. I have therefore done estimates for future dividends for the portfolio into 2019, a bit prematurely, as I have a tendency to change things. But, as I see it now, the portfolio will have ~5.5% increase in dividend totals. Remember the high yield owned now along with more fixed income will not raise the dividend totals as fast. The portfolio yield is currently still around 4.5%, so my total return suggested or estimated for 2019 is around 10%. Rose can sleep well at night with these estimates.

Whether for income, capital gains or total return, and in any fashion you wish, just remember to start an investing plan and do it. Everyone has needs that change with time, so your plan should be allowed to do the same.

That is all folks, at least for September along with Q3.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and 96 stocks shown in the charts