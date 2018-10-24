Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - A Slight Increase In The Price Of The Main Benchmark

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The price of the main benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the week in a green territory. On a weekly basis, the main index slightly increased its price by $0.09. The prices in the sector remain at their lowest levels for the current year as the US Treasury yields continue to put pressure on them. It will be interesting to see what is going to be the behavior of the benchmark in the next several weeks. From a technical perspective, it seems that it found а bottom at these levels.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the direction of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. We need to be cautious as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen and the central bank continues to increase interest rates.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

BlackRock hosted a fixed income outlook & tax loss strategies closed-end fund conference call on Wednesday. The main topics were about:

Outlook on the credit cycle

Impact of rising rates on CEF distributions

Year-end tax loss strategies

Identifying income and value opportunities in the CEF market

Several funds announced their regular monthly distributions:

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) has declared a dividend of $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -2.50 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 5.90%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our weekly review is starting with the closed-end funds sorted by their lowest Z-score. The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically undervalued at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Long" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by an attractive discount.

We have a new chart leader in the face of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NVG). Over the past week, its price fell by 2.33% while its net asset value fell only by 0.51%. Currently, the spread between the price and the NAV is 13.29% and we have good statistical reason to review it as potential "Buy" candidate. Also, I could not miss the fact that it has a relatively high average daily volume of 359,000 shares.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. From a statistical point of view, they should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates. When I prepare my research for potential "Shorts" I want to see them traded at a premium and with a Z-score of at least 1.50 points. The above observation proves that finding such a fund is a difficult task.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) has a Z-score of 6.30 points, and it is traded at a significant premium. At first glance, it seems the perfect candidate. There is one very important fact which raises a red flag. The fund has a relatively low average daily volume of 3,000 shares. No doubt this fund does not meet our requirements because of the liquidity risk.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -1.40 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -1.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -11.11%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -11.28%. This number comes to prove that the period provides many opportunities to buy funds at a significant discount.

Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMY) is one of the funds which I am interested in. The discount of 16.42% and its Z-score of -2.20 points indicate for a statistical edge which is a reason to include it in our list.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis. Additionally, when the Z-score is between 0 and 1.00 point, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.82%. The recent turbulence in the sector sparked some fears but also revealed interesting opportunities. Several funds from the above observation caught my attention:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) provides us with a great statistical edge and an attractive discount. Additionally, this closed-end fund has the highest return on net asset value for the past five years.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) pretty good discount and relatively low Z-score. This fund has a very stable distribution rate which was not decreased this year.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) is traded at its net asset value. It is a very rare occasion to see PIMCO fund traded at discount or its net asset value.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 5.00%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.46%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/21/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

