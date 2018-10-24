Honeywell: Down, But Not Out

Honeywell reported broad-based growth, with Aerospace being a big contributor, but I believe that the company's strong organic revenue growth was the highlight of the quarter.

Honeywell reported impressive Q3 2018 financial results that beat on the bottom line but was only in line with top-line estimates.

Honeywell (HON) reported impressive Q3 2018 financial results last week but shares of the industrial conglomerate finished the trading day down by almost 2%. Honeywell's stock has not performed well over the first 10 months of 2018, as HON shares are basically flat while the broader market is up almost 3% over the same period of time.

HON data by YCharts

However, as I have described several times over the past two years, I believe that any significant pullbacks for HON shares should be viewed as long-term buying opportunities and it is important to note that my thoughts have not changed after reviewing the company's Q3 2018 results. Actually, I am more bullish now than I have been in quite some time.

Q3 2018 Results, Plenty Of Positive Takeaways

On October 19, 2018, Honeywell reported better-than-expected Q3 2018 EPS of $2.03 (beat by $0.04) on revenue of $10.76B (in line with analyst estimates). The company's Q3 2018 financial results were significant improvements from what Honeywell reported in the year-ago quarter (revenue and adjusted EPS were up 7% and 17%, respectively).

Moreover, as shown, Honeywell continues to report strong cash flow metrics and Q3 2018 was no exception as the company's adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") was up 51% YoY. More importantly, management expects for the improving cash flow metrics to continue through at least the remainder of 2018. Cash is king, right?

From an operational standpoint, Honeywell reported broad-based strength across its portfolio of businesses but Aerospace was again the main growth driver.

Three of the four operating units reported YoY growth in both revenue and margins but, in my mind, the real story for the quarter was the strong organic revenue growth. During the conference call, management highlighted that 65% of the company's businesses reported organic revenue growth of at least 5% (that is impressive, folks) and mentioned that most of the growth was a result of increased volumes. And as you might guess, Aerospace led the charge (i.e., the most material impact on the consolidated results).

There were plenty of positive takeaways from the Q3 2018 results (and management commentary), but in my opinion, Honeywell's strong organic revenue growth was the highlight. Remember, there are a lot of moving pieces to contend with (i.e., small tuck-in acquisitions and the spins) so it is important for Honeywell to report organic results that tell a good story, especially in today's environment. In my opinion, the Q3 2018 results support the thought that management has Honeywell well-positioned for 2019 and beyond.

The Future [Still] Looks Bright

Management has already increased its full-year guidance four different times in 2018, so another update should have come as no surprise.

Sales are now expected to come in at the bottom of the previously communicated range (approximately 3%) but organic revenue growth (i.e., the most important metric, especially given the spins) is now expected to hit 6%.

At the end of the day, the updated guidance shows just how better positioned management believes the 'new' Honeywell will be (i.e., the guidance for margins, adjusted EPS and adjusted FCF were all raised). The 'smaller is better' theme flowed throughout the earnings material, which makes sense as management prepares for life after Garrett Motion (GTX) and Resideo.

Management plans to hold an investor outlook meeting in a few months, but it provided its preliminary thoughts on 2019.

The main takeaways - Honeywell's businesses will continue to benefit from strong end markets and eliminating costs will be a focus for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

To start, make no mistake about it, Honeywell is (and has been) the best-of-breed company within the industrial space. The company performed well under its former CEO Mr. Dave Cote, and the conglomerate is currently being guided by another great leader in Mr. Darius Adamczyk. I say all of this to say, Honeywell deserves to trade at a premium valuation when compared to its peers.

HON P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

General Electric (GE) is obviously the outlier, and for good reason, but Honeywell is trading at what some may call a 'rich' valuation. I, on the other hand, believe that Honeywell is in a position to more than grow into its current valuation. I have a 12-18 month price target of $175 per share; so, in my opinion, HON shares are attractively valued at today's level.

Risks

A global recession is the most significant risk to my investment thesis, at least in the near term. I do not believe that a recession is not likely to happen over the next 12 months, but if one were to materialize, Honeywell's businesses would be negatively impacted in a major way. Furthermore, investor sentiment is extremely bullish for Honeywell at this point in time and it largely revolves around the prospects for the aerospace division, so a slowdown in this industry would likely result in shares selling off.

Additionally, Honeywell disclosed that the SEC opened an investigation into its accounting for asbestos-related liabilities. Management recently increased its estimate for the potential liabilities for these liabilities, so the SEC is looking into the previously communicated (and booked) estimated charges. I view this as noise, but obviously, it is never good when the SEC comes knocking.

Bottom Line

The long-term bull story is [still] obvious: Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate that has great businesses in industries that have promising long-term prospects. Moreover, Honeywell appears to have the right management in place and its focus on software (i.e. Industrial Internet of Things) is already paying huge dividends. Lastly, this company should continue to benefit from the strong tailwinds within aerospace.

The impressive organic revenue growth across the board shows that this company is firing on all cylinders and, in my opinion, the strong guidance for 2018 and 2019 should not be overlooked. As such, I believe that investors should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities. The company/stock is down, but it is not out.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Honeywell's Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated. I own a sizable Honeywell position in the R.I.P. Portfolio and I am looking to add HON shares on any significant pullbacks.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, GE, GTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.