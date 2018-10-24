50 Monthly Paying 'Safer' Dividend S-M-L Cap Stocks For October

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" SML MoPay stocks anticipated 4.65% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. 'Safer' low-priced small MoPay stocks led the pack.

"Safer" Dividend SML Cap MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to verify their dividend prowess. Negative annual-returns disqualified fifty-three of one hundred.

50 of 150 Monthly-Paying (MoPay) Small-Mid-Large (SML) Cap US & Canadian Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yield 10/19/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Estimated Top Ten SML Cap 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Net 15.95% to 66.87% Gains By October, 2019

Four of the ten top-gain 'safer' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above), based on analyst 1 year target prices, were among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the yield-selection strategy for this group, this month, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were culled by estimated dividend returns made from $1000 invested in each top yielding stock. That dividend, plus the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 19, 2019 were:

Freehold Royalties Ltd [FRU.TO] (FRHLD) [CAD] netted $668.70, based on a median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] netted $680.40 [CAD] based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number was 100$ less than the market as a whole.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) [CUF.UN.TO] netted $278.42 [CAD] based on a target price from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

WPT Industrial Real Estate (OTCQX:WPTIF)[WIR-U.TO] netted $244.87 [USD] based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) [AX.UN.TO] netted $238.04 [CAD], based on a target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) [HR.UN.TO] netted $233.44 [CAD] based on on a target price from eight analysts combined with projected dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Automotive Properties REIT [APR.UN.TO] netted $219.25 [CAD] based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Boston Pizza Royalties (OTC:BPZZF) [BPF.UN.TO] netted $210.68 [CAD] based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Agellan Commercial REIT [ACR.UN.TO] netted $174.472 [CAD] based on a median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Dream Global Real Estate (OTC:DUNDF) [DRG.UN.TO] netted $159.53 [CAD] based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30.67% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend SML Cap MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

50 of 150 October S-M-L Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Free Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields To 2019

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 150 SML cap MoPay stocks from which these 50 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 50 monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial priorities however are easily re-arranged by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is the triple dividend reduction by Orchid Island Capital which chopped its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.14 as declared January 10, 2018, then reduced it to $.11 in February, cut it again to $0.09 for March, then sliced it to $0.08 come September, 2018. (Any bets on December?)

Six Business Sectors Were Represented By 50 "Safer" Dividend MoPay Equities For October

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the fifty equities with "safer" October dividends. Those were from: real estate (34); utilities (4); consumer cyclical (5); financial services (3); energy (3); industrials (1); basic materials (0); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); healthcare (0); technology (0).

The first four sectors named on the list above comprised the top ten.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Small Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Dividend Issues

Ten top "Safer" dividend All-Cap U.S. MoPay stocks per October 19 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend SMLs To Deliver 21.10% VS. (12) 20.16% Net Gains from All TenBy October, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 4.65% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" dividend MoPay dog, Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 63.91%.

Lowest priced five "safer" MoPay dividend dogs as of October 13 were: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF)[BTBUN.TO]; Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO]; True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF), with prices ranging from $4.67 to $8.77.

Higher priced five 'safer' dividend S-M-L Cap MoPay dogs for October 19 were: Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO); Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust [APR.UN.TO]; Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] [CAD]; Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund [BPF.UN.TO]; AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $9.24 to $17.82.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your 'safer' MoPay dividend equity dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.