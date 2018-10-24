Resolute Mining Ltd. (RMGGF) CEO John Welborn on September Quarterly Activities Report Conference Call - Transcript

Resolute Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:RMGGF) September Quarterly Activities Report Conference Call October 22, 2018 8:00 PM ET

John Welborn - CEO

Lee-Anne de Bruin - CFO

Peter Beilby - COO

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Paul Howard - Hartleys

David Radcliffe - Global Mining Research

Paul Casey - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Seward - Macquarie

John Welborn

Thanks, Rochelle. And welcome to everyone to Resolute's quarterly activities report conference call for the September 2018 quarter. I'm joined here in our Perth office by Lee-Anne de Bruin, Resolute's Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Beilby, our Chief Operating Officer.

And you will have seen the quarterly we published this morning which promoted very strongly the successful path flow we have to commissioning what is the world's first fully automated underground mine at Syama, and the excitement that's building within Resolute. The quarterly report also published production and cost figures which represent the challenges we're currently facing at our operations as we work on the transformation of our asset base. And in addition to the disclosure made in the quarterly around production of just over 55,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,560 an ounce, I did want to spend some time in this quarterly putting that into context.

So we have an ambition at Resolute to run long-life low-cost mines. And we've spent a lot of time working on feasibility studies that demonstrate that our mines can produce gold, and our target is to do so at an all-in sustaining cost in the region of US$750 an ounce. And our life-of-mine numbers on the mines that we're building at Syama and Ravenswood, and the work that we're doing on our Bibiani Gold Mine, in Ghana, demonstrate that that is our long-term goal and it is achievable. Clearly, when you look at this quarter, there's a reality check on our current operations. And I'd remind anyone who's been following Resolute and particularly our shareholders, and it's been very pleasing to get feedback this morning from people who do follow the story that we're exactly where we thought we would be.

We're investing in building great mines. That investment program, both in our existing operations and in our development pathway is very exciting and very positive. When I reflect on the three years that I've been CEO, this is the fourth September quarter activities report that I've been responsible for. In 2015, in the September quarter, we produced 80,000 ounces at an all-in cost of AUD855 an ounce. In 2016, we produced just under 80,000 ounces at AUD1,173 per ounce. And last year, we produced 76,000 ounces at AUD1,397 an ounce, and this year we've dropped 20,000 ounces and the costs have gone up by AUD200, and we've produced 55,000 at AUD1,560. That's not a great progression. However, it represents the reality particularly at our Syama sulfide operations.

And so we knew when we started building the Syama Mine three years ago, and I'd remind people that we stopped mining activity at Syama in sulfide open pit in May of 2015. And ever since we've been challenged by finding ore for that plant to continue to produce gold in a cash flow positive manner while we're building a long-life lower-cost mine. And we're not at the end of that process. And the excitement in the quarterly is around the fact that during this quarter that we've just announced, we started long-haul stoping activity. It is unsurprisingly a record quarter for underground ore production at Syama because we've started the underground mine and I can guarantee that the next few quarters will also be record quarters as we continue to ramp up that mine.

And so we are turning a corner. It was a very challenging quarter, particularly at the Syama sulfides. Before I talk about what I think is the more important results in the quarterly in terms of our development pathway, I'll just break down that 55,000 ounces of production in the quarter. At Ravenswood, poured 18,400 ounces of gold, and our guidance at Ravenswood was produce approximately 70,000 ounces this year. Our Queensland operation is also going through a transition. We have been producing either around or more than 100,000 ounces a year. And the team there are doing a great job. And if you look at our guidance there they're on track.

At the Syama oxide processing plant, during the September quarter, we poured 21,400 ounces. And that plant is running at capacity. We aim to produce 80,000 to 90,000 a year from that oxide plant. So, on a breakdown on a quarterly basis you'd expect us to produce between 20,000 and 25,000 ounces. So again, that operation is on track for the quarter. At the Syama sulfide processing plant, we indicated to the market that we were doing a 40-day roaster shut; we do those once every two years. When you think about roughly a 90-day quarter, that means that the main engine of our Syama sulfide processing plant was actually non-operating for half of the quarter.

If you look at our guidance, you would expect us on a liner basis to produce 30,000 to 35,000 ounces a quarter from the sulfide processing plant in this year. That will increase significantly when we start the full steady-state operations of the underground mine. And that's the story of this quarter, in that for a variety of reasons, not just associated with the shutdown, but also the significant rainfall we've experienced at Syama and the focus of our tie-in work, we produced 15,000 ounces or poured 15,000 ounces from the sulfide plant during the course of this quarter. And that's really the difference between our previous quarters. Obviously the denominator factor has driven the costs up, and that's something that we're managing.

Importantly, we've maintained our full-year guidance, at 300,000 ounces of production at AUD1,280 an ounce, and that's based on our current forecast, where we expect that the refurbished and operating roaster, the project 85 tie-in, and significantly, our ability to process increasing amounts of hydrate ore from the underground mine as it ramps up will allow us to, one, maintain the operating performance at Ravenswood on a quarterly basis, maintain the operating of the oxide plant at Syama where we're very successfully, as usual, commissioning a new open pit mine at the Tabakoroni project, and the improve the performance throughput recovery of the sulfide process over the course of the year.

So, yes, our quarterly results are disappointing on any basis, either referring to previous similar quarters or the last quarter. But they are expected, and they are part of our operating plan. And we maintain that we are on track for guidance, and working hard at making sure that we generate cash flow from our operations, while we're building Syama. And I'm sure we'll get some questions on that, and I look forward to identifying any areas of interest.

Obviously, the quarterly focused very strongly on our Syama underground ore production and the landmark milestone we achieved there. Along with our peers, and I mentioned it earlier, we have experienced significantly more rainfall this wet season in the south of Mali than any of the 15 years that we've been operating at Syama. And that's an interesting challenge when you're building an underground mine underneath a very large open pit. And I wanted to particularly give credit to our General Manager at Syama, Jon Gaunt, and the members of his team, Jeff Stapleton, Cary Backer, and Neil Hepworth, who have been working incredibly hard to make sure that we remain on track on and on budget on the Syama underground.

And clearly, that's the key message of this quarterly, in that we are progressing a very complex project towards the start of sublevel caving in December. We're building the first fully automated underground mine. It is a mine that has allowed us to aim for and achieve globally competitive all-in sustaining costs over the initial 14-year life of that mine, of $746 an ounce. It's a very exciting time at Syama. We've put some pictures of the development, the decline, the fan chambers going in, the infrastructure arriving, the automated fleet arriving on site, and the ongoing installation and commissioning of that mine. And I look forward to continuing to update shareholders and the market in relation to that project.

We also have, obviously, recently released our annual report. We've got our Annual General Meeting on Friday, here in the Perth office. And I look forward and encourage shareholders to attend. It is an opportunity to come in and obviously participate in annual general meeting, but we're also holding that meeting in our offices, and happy to host shareholders and meet some of our staff here. And I will be giving a presentation on the status of our operations and the future. We've included some information on safety in quarterly, and it's an area that's gone through significant focus that all mining companies need to regenerate and continue to reinvent their focus on safety.

We've gone through a very important and improving safety journey at all of our operations. And during the course of this September quarter, launched a new program titled Our Care aimed at making sure that we're doing everything we can in very complex and changing operations to make sure we keep our people safe. It's an area where we're doing well and continue to need to focus.

In addition to the excitement of the underground mine development at Syama, we're also opening up a new open pit south of Syama at the Tabakoroni zone and the Namakan open pit. The team at Syama, as well as building an underground mine have significant experience and significant success in the operations of our satellite open pits, and that program in the context of the seasonal activity at Syama has gone incredibly well. It is also a key area for our expiration focus and we remain very actively exploring both Nafolo immediately to the south of Syama orebody and underneath the planned oxide pits at Tabakoroni, two areas that we believe will significantly grow our already impressive resource and reserve inventory at Syama.

During the course of the quarter, we drew down the very flexible revolving debt facility we put in place. We are in testing of our balance sheet in the development of our mines and specifically and mainly at the Syama underground mine. That is an investment that we prepared for three years ago. And from a balance sheet and cash flow perspective, we're where we always intended with significant flexibility and significant confidence that the pathway ahead of us is clear and that we're fully funded to commission the Syama underground mine and continue our expansion activities at Ravenswood while we look around for new opportunities both at Bibiani and within our investment portfolio.

I look forward to questions and I'll pass the call back to you Rochelle to receive any.

Your first question comes from the line of Warren Edney of Baillieu. Please ask your question.

Warren Edney

Hi, I was just wondering if you'd give me a bit more specific commentary about mining costs and stockpile adjustments, I'm struggling to reconcile some of the numbers, in particular, the costs at Ravenswood. Thanks.

John Welborn

Thanks for your question, Warren. So one thing I skipped over at Ravenswood is the successful commissioning of the beneficiation circuit there. We've put a photograph. And I have mentioned in my comments on the quarterly how significant that is for Ravenswood.

In relation to the stockpile and the specific question you're asking, it relates to the Nolans East completion of the open pit there, and the fact that we're drawing down on stockpiles that there are a number of adjustments there. It's probably easiest to run through those specifically in a call later today. You know, the reality is, we have finished the Nolans East open pit and as we draw down stockpiles, those existing stockpiles have cost embedded into them that were then applied and disclosed in the table that you're looking at.

Warren Edney

No, sorry, I couldn't see that. But it's just more a matter of the quantum doesn't seem to match. But perhaps if you can just give me some guidance or give us some guidance about, I guess, how you see the trend -- we know it's a Euro transition, but what's the pathway to achieving your cost guidance given where you've been in the sort of June and September quarters in terms of operating costs?

John Welborn

Thanks, Warren, well, the -- I sort of ran through that breakdown. The main contributor will be increasing quantities of gold poured from our Syama sulfide operations. So breaking down our September quarterly, if you just replicate the Syama oxide performance in the quarter and you replicate Ravenswood in this quarter for the other three quarters and it's -- which is not an inappropriate assumption and then run the numbers on increasing the grade, recovery and throughput on a more regular basis at the Syama sulfide operation, you'll see how we can make guidance and you know in reality to make guidance annually, if it was a linear operation, we would produce 30,000 to 35,000 ounces every quarter from the Syama sulfide mine. This quarter we produced 15. However --

Warren Edney

I don't -- sorry, John.

John Welborn

I mean, it's slightly more complex than that but to keep it very simple for shareholders who are asking the question you're asking, which is how can you do -- if I times 55 by four I get 220 and how do you get to 300, that's the answer. We're going to produce more gold from the south Syama sulfide plant.

Warren Edney

Yes, I guess, I don't have a problem with you reaching your production target. It's more the degree of step change change required to reach the cost target.

John Welborn

Well, obviously there's the denominator effect in terms of producing more coal -- producing more gold. In addition, we've got a project at both Ravenswood and Syama titled project 900 and the 900 references $900. So obviously, our -- depending on what the Australian dollar rate is, our annual guidance this year is just under $1,000 an ounce. And the focus of that is to look at cost savings across our business and continue to look at efficiencies and we're seeing some benefits from that obviously.

The main benefit in terms of costs is the obvious thing around gold mining, which is throughput and recovery. And so you know, the argument around production is the same argument around how do our unit costs change so radically from this quarter to the whole -- to the whole year, and the reality is it's the same answer, which is pour more gold. And if you -- you know, you've obviously studied Resolute for a while, you'll notice even in the historical quarters that I've mentioned here going back to 2015, because of the nature of our operation, specifically the operation of the roaster when that roaster is operating efficiently and we've just refurbished it and we've just tied in some new high recovery you know, float tail circuit addition, that's when our unit costs bounce around and we achieve positive results and that's what we're aiming for and that's what we're expecting.

Warren Edney

Okay. Thanks, John.

The next question comes from the line of Paul Howard of Hartleys. Please ask your question.

Paul Howard

Hi guys, just on the 40-day shutdown every couple of years, given you guys have a big emphasis on technology and sort of been moving with the times, is there anything you can do to limit that shutdown or sort of change things in any way?

John Welborn

Thanks for the question, Paul. I'll add some comments, but I'll let Peter Beilby, our Chief Operating Officer describe a little bit about how we run the roaster shutdown and why.

Peter Beilby

Thanks, John. I think it's important for listeners, the journey we've been on with that roaster over the last 10 years, originally, that we were having major shuts at that roaster about 18 months and we've gradually through continuous improvement extended that. So this current shut was actually nearly two-and-a-half years since our last shut. And that's all about continuing to look at the way that we managed that roaster, the way we maintain it and we continue to do that to further extend those lengths of time between those major shuts.

John Welborn

Thanks, Peter, and there is a lot of continuous improvement and focus going in on the sulfide processing circuit.

Looking at our simple flow sheet that we published in a recent presentation, it illustrated a look at how much of that circuit is brand-new, so the Syama mine was originally built by BHP in the 1980s, it was operated by Randgold. If you look at that sulfide circuit the only thing that is actually unchanged or in fact represents existing infrastructure from the mine we bought in 2004, was the mill, everything else we -- has either been refurbished or totally replaced by Resolute and we're now confident that we've achieved the -- you know, the P85 project which has just been commissioned is dedicated to achieving the recoveries that we forecast.

We're confident that that processing plant now represents and will achieve those outcomes. And I'm -- you know, there was obviously -- to answer your question around technology, we continue to look at refinements and/or other opportunities and there is a separate body of work going on around about what the ultimate an optimized state is matching and what we believe the capacity of the underground mine is to be opportunities to further refine and de-bottleneck the sulfide processing plant. So I did the journey certainly not over but in terms of your question around the rush the reality is in the challenge of the armors always been it is a double refractory sulfite all body increasingly we're proud of the operations of that if you look at our expiration focus we started to look for more double refractory sulfide or because we're confident we can process and we confident we can pull gold in it and we confident in the circuit.

Paul Howard

Yes, that's good. Thank you. I suppose suffice to say we can expect that that's forty days every week which is a greater thing in the huge amount of time but I suppose other people's expectation to speak to that you can just simply divide 300, 904 every quarter I mean it's just because if we don't know…

John Welborn

Yes, look and that's a very good point, Paul. Analysts I think will be aware of the change I made to the way we report our gold production. So previously Resolute used to record port gold recovered and in an environment where we would report gold recovered, you didn't see the swing because when the rush that was shut we were still processing or through the mill and we were still applying a recovery factor to that or at the mill, and so, if you go back historically usually that gold produced has in recovered by Resolute didn't have a swing around the right to shop.

My own belief is it's far more accurate and represents full disclosure to actually release gold poured and so consequently you're correct during quarters where we signal that we're having a rush to shut down, you'll see gold port out of the sulfide plant be reduced, it doesn't represent a missed guidance and we will catch that up in the operations in the other remaining quarters of the year. So it is actually related specifically to moving production metric from the front of our processing circuits to be more appropriately at the end when we actually pour gold into door.

Paul Howard

Alright thanks John. Thanks Peter.

Your next question comes from the line of David Radcliffe of Global Mining Research. Please ask your question.

David Radcliffe

Thank you. Good morning, John. So I have a couple of questions, firstly post the Southern Syama, is there any retro here in terms of the P85 results? And really what we're seeing as you started as a cop and thinking here about the future needs you were talking about or investing in a low carbon rose, so would that still be the case or the just too early for to make that decision here?

John Welborn

Thanks, David. So we have included some commentary in this quarterly that answer the first half of that question in this and also confirms our confidence in the project 85 outputs so the key element of project 85 has been the building commissioning, installation and commissioning of a floor tile circuit at the front end of that sulfide processing circuit. And the good news is that during the September quarter due to the fact that we mind 80,000 tonnes of material it both in development activities and the commencement of stopping activities underground.

We have had periods of time where we've been processing higher grade ore through the circuits and in looking at the data a result of those periods of time we can see that we're getting 80% to 85% recovery from the floor circuit and we're getting that sort of 4% to 6% extra recovery through the flood tile circuit, that's an overall recovery. At the front end of that circuit which if you extrapolate after have the circuit works we would like to recoveries in that 85 or above percent overall range. So that's initial findings support what we expected and circuit is operating as we intended and the initial results indicate that we will get the recoveries that we expect and actually more once we get steady state or from the underground.

During the course of the December quarter, we're going to have opportunities to actually back some of that hard right on the ground ore and in our December quarter we will seek to be more demonstrative in terms of breaking down some of the recovery numbers. Obviously when you look at the September quarter our overall recovery from the sulfide plant is 69% which again a bit likely overarching results at the front end of a quarterly look to be in conflict with what we're doing it's not at all.

It's part of our plan, anyone who's listened to me talking at the last two years will know that we have been doing everything we can, and the onsite time has done a wonderful job at finding or to see the sulfide plant when we haven't actually mind any ore since May of 2015, and we're at the end of that process. We now have to up the ramp up of underground or and you will be able to track and see our recoveries improve completely in accordance with the grade and middle aged qualities of the order we put into that plant.

In terms of the low carbon roaster, that opportunity is actually tied to the roaster shutdown. The next opportunity we have to build and commission these low carbon rose that would be the next time we do a major roaster shot and refurbishment which listing to Peter will be 2.5 or perhaps three years' time who knows it's a painting or how efficiently and how productive we can make the mill. We still believe that will drive additional recovery. It also will allow us to extract the goal we have from some of our stockpile Golding circuit inventory at Syama, so that remains something we're committed to is a lot going on at side at the moment where it was very pleased with the improvements we've made to the circuit. And the final investment and upgrade to that circuit will be the low carbon roaster which will be programmed and built in once we've got the steady state in the underground.

David Radcliffe

Okay and then the second one I mean one of the market consent is a very high development rights that you need to maintain for the sub level look at Syama ongoing basis so given the 20% increase in that underground right you reported for this quarter. Do you feel you now at that right have being able to maintain and achieve that target that you need to be at?

John Welborn

Yes, and you're right, David, it has been a very pleasing quarter in relation to being able to demonstrate that we're achieving those required development rights and we're working on if shareholders are online and they're looking at the quarterly you can actually click on the visualize a tool and go into our online visualizer and you can actually rotate around in three dimensions and up-to-date picture of the underground development nationally that shows by color.

The development we've already completed and I think the darker blue collar is the development we continue to work on or is ahead of us and then in grain you can see the order that we're going to be extract into the sublevel cave it's, I think it's a very interesting and useful demonstration and if you're not online, you can go to our website and look at that and it does demonstrate what the answer to the question you're asking diabetes which is we are on track for the commitments of sublevel paving.

The key thing for the rest of that and so the rest of the financial year and in the last six months of the ramp up and clearly I mentioned earlier in the call that gold mining can be very easily reduced to throughput and recovery if you're looking at making money and so our success in Syama too quickly and efficiently getting as much underground ore as we can into the middle putting you know kick in the short term in terms of looking at, the our ability to make guidance and the short term financial outcomes of this year.

The longer term picture is a lot simpler; we're building a mine that greatly simplified our operations at Syama. I'm absolutely convinced that the industry has already and will continue to adopt the automation that we've had the advantage of applying in a customized design sense which has been used elsewhere and it will allow us to greatly simplify and reduce the cost of our operations. As we do the Syama are about down processing. So yes we are very competent been caught our contractor have done a good job in their contract to do the decline. We're working very well with our partners in same become the automation project out and the key message of the quarterly is that those development rights and our ability to prepare for and commission them on is on track.

David Radcliffe

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Casey of RBC. Please ask your question.

Paul Casey

Thank you. Hi, John, just a couple of questions on I guess the reporting. It looks like you dropped the amortization deferral stripping cost from your quarterly reports is there what's the driver behind that does that changing in reporting.

John Welborn

Yes, this is really just the simplification Paul as you know we used to put those above the line and then take them off below. What we've done is I think you more appropriately include them in the mining cost. Yes, so we can split those out for you if you want. I think what we've now doing is a more accurate and simpler picture.

Paul Casey

I got that. All right, yes, I suppose yes and numerically it's assigned, but it might be a little bit simpler. Just it's nice to understand the difference between I guess, what you are capitalizing or what you depreciate or advertising versus what's kind of real and gets expensive in this period when it comes to forecast in your P&L.

Second question for me, you spoke about or you've given guidance to $150 million of CapEx. This year, you've spent 100 of that in the first quarter, Can you just breakdown sort of where you've spent that and what the CapEx profile looks like over the next three quarters of the year because obviously you've -- you spend as huge like a bat, right after bats striding this first quarter, so can you just breakdown I guess what you spend it on today? And then, what the next three quarters looks like?

John Welborn

Thanks, Paul. So just on your comments around the stockpiles, I mean, really what we are trying to do is avoid the confusion and complexity that you have identified previously on big swings when we are closing off stockpiles and making those adjustments but so your points are noted. In relation to capital spend, we don't provide a more detailed breakdown, what I can do is answer the nature of your question and we are on track for our capital guidance and the nature of the mine we are building and what's happened during the first quarter of this year is that all of the fleet has arrived on site and a lot of the investment we are making in this mine, right down to the infrastructure that you can see photographs in the quarterly is an upfront investment, so we are currently around 75% through -- sorry, more than 80% through the capital spend of this year on our underground mine and that is actually advanced in terms of the actual percentage of completion because of the fact that obviously a lot of the capital investment is upfront to get gear on site and yes you are correct that in terms of our annual guidance we need a lot of that capital spend particularly if the armor is front-ended, that's to be expected.

Paul Casey

Okay. If you want to break it down then can I assume that the spending this year is still or sorry this quarter is approximately pro-rated between the guidance you gave recently with the updated DFS at Ravenswood and Syama?

John Welborn

Certainly, at Ravenswood and Syama obviously when we move into commercial production, we stop capitalizing the activity that's driving our development or so that in relation to actual capital cash flows, that's why you'll also would not be able to just prorate that across the year. There is a front-end capital investment in the equipment and the automation and the development of the mine and then there is also the accounting treatment of what effectively becomes operating expense once we are commercial production.

Paul Casey

Yes, yes. Just trying to understand the cash flow John, make sure you get enough of it. So I guess the last question from Raven is just regards to another reporting item, it looks like you've got a negative mining cost in your oxide -- your oxide quarterly result, is that -- can you just explain how that arises, please.

John Welborn

Where you send that for?

Paul Casey

Minus 54 bucks an ounce, Syama upsides to the mining line audits.

John Welborn

Thanks. So that's the -- we are opening up a new open pit at Namakan, but we actually didn't have any mining activity during the quarter. And so that represents the drawdown on existing stockpiles and adjustments between those stockpiles, and the fact that we have capitalized the activity in preparing for the next two to three years of activity down at Tabakoroni.

Paul Casey

Okay. I'm and last give some more thought to that one. And just lastly, then for me, I guess obviously you are starting now at Syama underground and looking to sort of commit sub-level cave in this next quarter. Just around I guess there was an earlier question around grades and cost and production, correct me if I'm wrong, but your response was effectively that the grade that comes up which helps you to meet not only your production outcomes, but also your cost outcomes. Is it fair to expect though, that the sub-level cave is perhaps going to provide slightly lower grade than the starting which you are currently doing now given or expect the cave to be sort of broader bulk scale, I mean, I can understand how that's going to give you more efficient mining, I'm just trying to understand I guess the reliance upon the transition from where Syama is now to where Syama is going to get to make sure we can make this year's goals?

John Welborn

Thanks Paul. I understand and we are doing the same thing as you can imagine. So the specific answer is we don't expect great dilution from the cave and in fact you go and have a look at the visual either this is a big sick ore body, it's a kilometer long, it's 200 meters, sick and the longitudinal lateral cave we are confident will be similar metallurgical qualities and similar grade to what we mined in the open pit with a dilution factor, so we do expect that the grades from the underground, whether they are from development ore or whether from the cave, it will be in that range of 2.7 to 3 grams a ton.

Paul Casey

Okay. Thanks.

John Welborn

Okay.

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Seward of Macquarie. Please ask your question.

Brad Seward

Good day, guys. Just a couple questions from me, I just want to know; firstly, how much longer do you expect to be producing from the underground at Ravenswood? And then secondly, I just wanted to get a little bit more information on the waking of the next few quarters out of Syama. So obviously on track for got to meet guidance for the financial year, but you are anticipating that next quarter will be fairly soft as well? Or do you -- do you think that it'll be a lot better than this previous quarter and sort of prorated for the next three to meet guidance?

John Welborn

So I was actually, it's one of the records, I haven't actually described that it's Mt Wright. We mined a two-and-a-half-gram ore body for 900 meters underground. And we've done so at an average life of mine cash cost across the almost 10 years, we've been working there at $850 Australian an ounce, though it's a phenomenal achievement. And specifically, in answering Brad's question when I joined Resolute, we had between 9 and 12 months of life left at Mt Wright, which is in fact 9 to 12 months of life left at Ravenswood and just over three years later, I can inform Brad that we do have expected between 9 and 12 months of life left at the Mt Wright underground mine. So from the modeling perspective, if you are matching us, you are expecting us to continue to get that high-grade ore from the bottom level of that sub-level cave through to the end of this financial year.

The team there is operating very safely and very efficiently, and we continue to effectively deplete more than the reserve model where we expected to get out of that mine and it has allowed us significant flexibility in developing the Ravenswood expansion plan. But Mt Wright will close unless it's turned itself into the world's largest beneficiation plant. So at this stage, we expect that it will continue to produce an account form for the rest of the financial year and at that stage we will update on what the closure plan is and that will allow us to time the expansion of the meal and the capacity as part of the Ravenswood expansion plan.

In terms of Brad's question in relation to Syama guidance other than the advice and information I provided in this call, we don't breakdown our guidance by asset and by quarter. However, if you understand the basis of our operations, you should expect that the improvement at Syama will be incremental during the course of this financial year, so the specific numbers you see for Syama in this quarter at the sulfide plant relate to the rise to shut down and the second quarter and third quarter and fourth quarter we should see improving grades and improving associated recoveries.

And so therefore, they won't be a sudden and massive swing around in terms of performance at Syama sulfides during December quarter. And in fact, there is really an incremental increase in development ore and stopping ore. The really big increases will come in the third and fourth quarter as the sub-level cave commences and the terms of underground ramps up. So if you are modeling, how we made guidance effectively, we expect improving -- incrementally improving quarterly results on production and cost for the rest of the year.

Currently, we don't have any more questions on the line. Please continue.

John Welborn

Thanks, Michel, and thanks everyone for listening. Thanks to the interesting Resolute. We look forward to improving our production and cost performance but much more positively look forward to continuing to achieve the clear milestones we have been building one of the world's great gold mines at Syama mine that will produce more than 300,000 ounces a year, and I look forward to the upcoming key milestone of the commencement of sub-level caving. Have a good day, and thanks very much for your interest in Resolute.