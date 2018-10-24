Verizon Is The Best U.S. Carrier Stock, Period

Verizon provided evidence, in its 3Q18 earning report, that it may be the best U.S. carrier to invest in.

If investors needed further evidence that Verizon (VZ) is perhaps the best U.S. carrier to invest in, this Tuesday's 3Q18 earnings results may have been it.

The New York-based telecom giant delivered revenue growth of 3% over a 3Q17 that had started to see a return to positive top-line growth. Tight cost management and lower taxes further helped to produce non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, 25% higher YOY, that beat consensus by three cents.

Solid op metrics once again took center stage in generating much of the quarter's robust financial results. Following a recent trend that suggests market share gain over key competitors, usage improved in 3Q18. In the crucial wireless business (70% of total revenues, solid 6% YOY growth), retail net adds reached over half a million, even without the comp benefit of the early 2017 unlimited data promotions.

Postpaid churn of 1.04% was not particularly low, but fell within expectations and a few bps higher YOY. On total postpaid connections, Verizon reached a high of 112.1 million, a 2% improvement over year-ago levels that has remained consistent throughout the current year.

See key op metrics graph below.

Even if gross margin dipped a good bit YOY (but less than in the first and second quarters), particularly pressured by the legacy wireline business that registered the lowest op margin of the past eight quarters, opex savings helped to push total company non-GAAP op margin up a solid 78 bps. Verizon has reinforced its 2021 target of generating $10B in cumulative cash savings, which this quarter produced what I estimate to have been a welcome 11 cents in EPS tailwinds.

See simplified P&L below.

I will repeat here my remarks from last quarter: "I believe the encouraging results presented above speak not only to positive macro factors, with the heated U.S. economy probably boosting discretionary spending and causing wireless service consumers to be a bit less price sensitive, but also to the 'strong loyalty' that Verizon's management gloated about [in 2017]". Verizon, it seems, remains on the right track.

On the stock

In April of this year, I made a timely decision to scratch my bullishness towards peer AT&T (T) and embrace my preference for Verizon in the telecom space. The latter seemed to be doing much better on key op metrics, while the former remained entangled in the mega merger with Time Warner while struggling to turn the tides on its mobility and entertainment businesses.

Since then, VZ has gained about 17% in market value, while its key competitor has been trading largely flat. And I don't think the positive trend will end here.

Today, I reinforce my excitement about VZ, driven by a combination of factors: (1) outstanding performance in the U.S. wireless business compared to peers, while (2) the company supports an enticing dividend policy and produces solid trailing FCF yield of about 5%. It does not hurt that shares trade at a compelling 12.1x next-year earnings multiple -- and that it may, as a defensive stock, perform better than average in the event of a more pronounced correction in the broad stock market.

