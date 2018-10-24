Critical Legal Issues Impacting Sears Bankruptcy

This is an update for investors following the bankruptcy case of Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) and includes a number of critical legal issues that could influence the bankruptcy process of Sears which are currently impacting bankrupt companies. A hearing is set for October 25 for interim approval of the procedure to close stores. As expected, multiple objections have been filed with the court. (I may attend the hearing and will post information in the comment area below.)

Vendors Are Already Creating More Problems

Actions by vendors could determine if Sears is able to exit Ch.11 with some operations or if there will be a complete liquidations such as what happened with Toys R Us and Bon-ton Stores (OTCPK:BONTQ). Many vendors (dockets 83,92, 169, 203, 213) are demanding reclamation of their goods from Sears and have filed formal demands with the court. Eastern Prime Textile's demand is for over $7.2 million. One has to wonder how many other vendors are making reclamation demands without using the expensive formal court filing process that requires retaining a law firm. Legally, the reclamation demand only has to be in writing.

The vendors are asserting their right to demand reclamation of their goods under section 546((c)) which states:

the right of a seller of goods that has sold goods to the debtor, in the ordinary course of such seller’s business, to reclaim such goods if the debtor has received such goods while insolvent, within 45 days before the date of the commencement of a case under this title

The key word here is "insolvent" and is expected to be litigated. I think Sears has been legally insolvent for a long time and the vendors will be able to prove that Sears was insolvent for some time.

The company acknowledges this critical vendor issue (docket 18): "the relationships with many of their vendors have grown increasingly strained in the months leading up to the commencement of these chapter 11 cases... increasingly onerous trade terms have limited the Company’s ability to purchase inventory and, as a result, to operate its stores at productive level... anticipate that this trade contraction and downward pressure on their liquidity will accelerate upon the news of the commencement of these chapter 11 cases. Any further reduction in inventory could prove devastating to the Debtors’ operations..."

Sears received court approval (docket 137) last week to pay up to $70 million for "critical vendors" for their prepetition claims. The problem is that not all vendors will be granted "critical vendor" status. In theory, section 362 prohibits vendors from ceasing to perform (and even threatening not to perform) under prepetition contracts even if they are not paid. Many of vendors, however, are from outside the U.S. and may feel the U.S. courts can't tell them what they have to do. Remember, the above reclamation demands were still filed even after the court approved payment of some critical prepetition vendors.

Eddie Lampert Is Looking for Another Financial Partner

It looks like Eddie Lampert already does not like being told what to do in Ch.11. There are reports he is looking for another investor, Cyrus Capital, to put in money and have Lampert pay the bank's DIP loan so that he has greater control of the bankruptcy process. The banks wanted a Ch.7 liquidation filing and not a Ch.11 filing. These actions may prolong the time period before Sears liquidates, which could mean a liquidation in 2019 and not during the more favorable 2018 Christmas shopping season. The longer it takes to liquidate the less there will be for stakeholders.

Other Current Bankruptcy Cases Could Impact Sears

There are a number of other companies in Ch.11 that should be followed by parties interested in Sears. Some issues in these other cases are fairly similar to Sears.

Ad Hoc Group of Westmoreland Coal Is Making a Salking Horse Bid

Westmoreland Coal (OTCPK:WLBAQ) finally filed Ch.11 on October 9 after a long attempt to stay out of bankruptcy. An Ad Hoc Group that holds 76.1% of the company's term loan, 79.1% of bridge loan and 57.9% of secured notes has made a stalking horse bid (docket 208) to buy the core assets. Westmoreland is also in the process of selling the non- core assets. The notes have soared from a few fews ago because of the stalking horse bid as investor expect a greater recovery.

How does this case impact Sears? Westmoreland had a restructuring support agreement-RSA negotiated prior to filing. Sears dis not have a RSA. Lampert claims he wants to make a stalking horse bid and also claims that he expects to have the case finished in March 2019. Westmoreland has set January 15, 2019 as the last date for bids and already set the confirmation date for the reorganization plan for February 13, 2019. Lampert seems all talk with nothing specific. How can he realistically assert that the case should be finished in March? Westmoreland has specific set dates. Lampert has nothing. The Westmoreland case shows that Lampert's timetable is unrealistic.

To be fair, the agreement by various Westmoreland stakeholders, indicates the stalking horse bids can be negotiated even when there is talk of complete liquidation of a company. We will have to wait and see what happens with Sears.

Largest Holder of Pacific Drilling Gets Financing Participation

Quantum Pacific owns 70% of bankrupt Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) and has been allowed to join the group refinancing Pacific Drilling under the reorganization plan. Other shareholders are not being allowed to participate nor are they getting any recovery.

Independent Pacific Drilling directors selected a financing/reorganization plan from a group of debt holders over a plan from QP. After extensive negotiation, QP was allowed to join in some of the refinancing for a new Pacific Drilling. There is a strong reason for letting them participate. Pacific Drilling is a Luxembourg company and under article 420-26 (5) of Commercial Companies Law, shareholder approval is needed for certain items included in the proposed reorganization plan. They need 2/3 of those voting to get the proposals approved. So it seems that QP was "paid" by being allowed to participate in the new financing for their vote in order to get approval. (Remember other PACDQ shareholders get nothing.)

Bankruptcy Judge Wiles already had major issues approving the rights offer and other financing schemes because he thought the 47% discount on the rights offer was actually part of a recovery paid to certain debt participating debt holders and QP, but not paid to other creditors. He stated he only approved the rights offer because no creditors filed objections.

The PACDQ stock price has risen on the hope/expectation that the Judge will not confirm the plan at the confirmation hearing on October 31 and will require a very modest payment to PACDQ shareholders and non-participating debt holders. They are hoping the judge rules that the plan does not meet the standards set in Section 1129 of the Code because of unequal treatment/discrimination.

(If I attend the confirmation hearing, I will post information on the comment area below.)

This case could impact Sears if Lampert tries to create a reorganization plan that gives him a greater recovery than other debt holders within the same class via a rights offer. Judge Wiles is not the judge hearing the Sears case, but he is in the same district. This case also shows even if there is a major shareholder, the major shareholder will focus on his recovery and not on other shareholder's recovery.

Rex Energy Shareholders Allowed to Opt-Out of Releases

In a somewhat unusual move, shareholders of Rex Energy (OTCPK:REXXQ) were allowed to "opt-out" of giving releases by returning a form sent to them. This was established after the SEC filed objections to releases included in the reorganization plan without payment to shareholders for the releases. Those shareholders who did not return the form were deemed to have given the releases (even without any payment), but those who opted-out are still able to bring litigation against those who were released under the plan. The plan was confirmed by the court after a two day hearing on October 16.

Will this impact SHLD shareholders? If they are not paid for releases, will they allowed to opt-out and therefore, allowed to bring litigation against Lampert and others? (I wrote in greater detail about this release issue in a prior SA article.)

EXCO Resources Debt Holders Are Suing Insiders

Gen IV, a major holder of EXCO Resources (OTCPK:XCOOQ) debt has started litigation on October 12 against insiders, Fairfax Financial and ESAS (docket 1132). Gen IV is asserting that because the isiders "misused their insider positions" that the insider's secured debt should be subordinated to Gen IV secured debt holdings. They are also asserting that EXCO should have filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy back in 2015 and should not have waited until 2018, which would have saved EXCO millions in payments under certain agreements that could have been voided in bankruptcy.

I expect that some Sears debt holders may try to also have Lampert's debt subordinated because he "misused his insider position". They may also assert Sears should have filed for Ch.11 a few years ago to void unprofitable store leases, which could have saved millions. Potential litigation drags on the Sears case making it more likely there will be complete liquidation.

Conclusion

Vendors are filing reclamation of goods demands despite the court's approval for paying critical vendors. This could have a very negative impact, especially now during the Christmas shopping season.

Shareholders thinking that because Lampert is a major holder that he will make sure all shareholders get a recovery are not realistic in their expectations as seen in the Pacific Drilling case. In addition, shareholders hoping that the tax loss issue could give them some recovery most likely will be disappointed. (I plan on covering this tax issue in a future article.)

Investors in Sears need to follow other current bankruptcy cases because the bankruptcy courts do not operate in a vacuum. One critical ruling from another case could have a dramatic impact on Sears.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.