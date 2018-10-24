FX Weekly: Who Is The Ultimate Risk-Off Asset?

It looks like market participants have been looking for a safe-haven to hold in this period of elevated volatility in the equity market and flew to the yen as a.

Macro News

Global: Last week was marked by a slowdown in Chinese economic activity, with macro data disappointing for the past 6 months. Even though the official PMI shows that business conditions have been steady, we saw that the non-official business conditions measure CKGSB (led by Professor Li Wei) plummeted from 49.8 in August to 41.9 in September, sending a warning to the market. China GDP growth slowed to 6.5% in real terms, its lowest print since GFC, and equities are down 25% since their January high (including the overnight 4% rally) despite the weaker Yuan and several series of liquidity injections by the PBoC. Even though the recent sell-off seems to have stabilized in the past few days, slowly increasing investors’ global risk appetite, it looks like monetary policy shocks in addition to new lines concerning the trade war could lead to another round of equity rout. Despite their cheap valuations, stocks look vulnerable at the moment, and we think that the best plays are currently in the Fixed Income and FX markets.

Euro: As expected, Italy credit rating was cut by Moody’s to one level above junk; according to figure 1, the market was already pricing in a deterioration in the country’s rating outlook with Italy’s 5Y CDS trading higher than South Africa and Brazil (both rated two notches lower). The 10Y is still trading at around 3.4% and equities below the psychological 20,000 level (according to Bloomberg); our leading economic indicators are clearly showing a slowdown in the Italian economy, therefore higher interest rates and a deterioration in business conditions should warn officials on the economic outlook. Even though the contagion has not spread to other peripheral countries, the elevated uncertainty has been weighing on the euro (FXE), which is now flirting with the 1.1450 level. The ECB meets on Thursday but policy rates are expected to be left unchanged and focus will be on Draghi’s comment on Italy.

Canada: This week, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise its policy interest rate by 25bps to 1.75% (figure 1 , right frame) as business outlook indicates that the economic activity continues to be robust in the near term. We saw that the Canadian dollar has remained strong against the greenback despite the low oil prices (Western Canadian Select contract is trading at $17, which is $53 lower than the benchmark WTI). In addition, the weakness in commodity currencies such as the Aussie and the Kiwie, which usually serve as a one of the barometers of the global risk appetite, has not influenced the Canadian exchange rate.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

USD SPECULATIVE POSITIONING

According to the CFTC, sentiment on the US dollar (UUP) decreased slightly in the week ending October 16th, with the aggregate speculative net short positioning currently standing at 246K (down 3.2K from the previous week). We saw significant moves on the euro (-13.2K), the pound (10.1K) and the yen (14.6K). It looks like market participants have been looking for a safe-haven to hold in this period of elevated volatility in the equity market and flew to the yen as a traditional risk-off asset. Gold also received a lot of inflows with specs positioning switching from net short -38.2K to net long 17.7K (+55.8K change in one week).

Figure 2

Source: CFTC, Rothko Research

FX POSITIONING

EURUSD: EURUSD (FXE) is currently trading at the low of its ST range 1.1450 – 1.17. The single currency keeps reacting negatively to a rise in Italian bond yields and sudden periods of risk-off aversion. We don’t see any major trend developing for the time being, hence we think that playing the range ahead of this week’s ECB meeting could be an interesting trade. We would recommend buying EURUSD at 1.1475 and sell the pair at 1.1585, keeping tight stops at 1.1440 and 1.1615.

GBPUSD: Cable is still very sensitive to Brexit talks and is currently trading slightly above 1.30. Trading the range might also be an opportunity, however we would wait lower levels to take a long position. Next support stands at 1.29, therefore going long Cable at around those levels looks interesting to us.

EURGBP: Since the beginning of September, EURGBP has been trending lower on the back of a euro weakness due to Italian political uncertainty. Even though we still think that the euro has a better outlook than the pound in the short run, we would stay away for the time being. EURGBP is currently trading around its 200D SMA (0.8830), the next resistance stands at 0.8880 (100D SMA).

USDJPY: As the global risk off environment has eased over the past few days, USDJPY has been trending higher, slowly approaching the high of its LT 109.15 – 114.20 range. Momentum looks slightly bullish, however we are not confident in taking a long position at current levels. We would wait for the pair to trade above 113 to short it; 113.50 is a good entry point, keeping at least 100 pips on your stop. We will see how the situation improves in Asia, however being short USDJPY (JYN) in the short term offers a good hedge against any sudden sell-off.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCAD: USDCAD (FXC) could probably be the most interesting play this week ahead of the BoC meeting. Despite significant weakness in commodity currencies, the CAD remained strong in the past few months on the back of a robust business sentiment. As we can see it on figure 4, the FX pair has been trending lower in Q3, and currently stands at the high of its downward trending channel. In addition, the 1.31 level corresponds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2060 – 1.3780 range. A breakout of this resistance could push the pair to higher levels.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

CHART OF THE WEEK

The past two weeks were marked by a few interesting events such as the steepening of the yield curve (2Y10Y) with the long-end of the US Treasury curve on a tear and a significant sell-off in equities that was driven by both a repricing of growth and also flows (CTAs and other momentum strategies switching their signal to sell). With the US 10Y trading at 3.2%, international investors should rush into US bonds as they offer a significant higher premium than other developed nations (i.e. Germany 50bps or Japan 15bps). However, if you include FX hedging costs, the US 10Y yield becomes negligible and even negative of Euro investors. For instance, If we compute the hedging cost of the Euro investor, every quarter he pays the 3M Libor (2.43 per cent) and receives the 3M EUR Libor (-0.35 per cent) plus the basis which is also negative (-48bps). Therefore, the total hedging cost is currently of 3.26 per cent (annual base), which means that he would get a negative yield of roughly -10bps in holding a 10-year US Treasury (according to Eikon Reuters).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg, Rothko Research

