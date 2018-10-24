NTNX And BL: Software Names On Sale Before Upcoming Earnings

Though Nutanix (NTNX) and Blackline (BL) do not compete against each other, both of these names have been beaten up pretty bad over the past few weeks as the market saw a slight correction. Both of these names are leading software players in their respective industries and have the potential for significant market share gains over the next few years. Over the past few weeks, both NTNX and BL saw their forward revenue multiples compress by ~4-5 turns while the S&P 500 only compressed ~1 turn.

The significant divergence between them was largely focused on investors trading out of higher multiple, already profitable names year-to-date. NTNX and BL had both performed very well and it was not a huge shock to see profit taking at those levels.

NTNX data by YCharts

YTD, the S&P 500 is up just over 3% and though NTNX and BL have significantly corrected in recent weeks, they both have still generated large amounts of alpha. However, their current valuations have been very suppressed and pushed down too low. Long-term investors should be jumping all over these opportunities to purchase long-term winning names.

Nutanix: Strong Q4 and Transition to Software

I have previously written a few articles on NTNX which goes more in depth about the market opportunity. Nutanix continues to be the leader in the HCI market, with revenues growing nearly 50% this past quarter. As NTNX phases out their pass-through hardware sales, they will begin to focus solely on their software business, which generates higher margins and has much greater visibility into future revenues. NTNX announced this transition in Q1 and the company has seen a relative smooth transition so far.

During Q4, NTNX grew their software and support billings by 66%, which slightly decelerated from 67% in Q3. Investors should expect slight deceleration from a $1 billion+ revenue company growing billings at this rate. However, the mere ~1 percentage point deceleration is an impressive feat in itself.

Total software and support revenue increased 49% for the quarter, and 47% for F18. Software revenue reached ~$900 million for F18 and with growth still near 50%, this is one of the fastest software companies out there. Management’s commitment to their software-only approach will cause increased investments in order to grow their market share.

Rather than focusing on profitability, management talks about their placement in the Rule of 40, that is revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin. Companies who grow their revenues at this high of a rate will inevitably decelerate their growth rate as they strive to become profitable. The Rule of 40 suggests that as a company matures and begins to focus on profitability, the summation of revenue growth and free cash flow margin above 40 signifies a strong company. NTNX reported a Rule of 40 value of 51 for the year, placing them at the high end of the software company spectrum.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins remained very healthy at 78% and I would assume these margins will continue to expand towards 80%, especially as the company generates more software revenue, which has higher margins.

As the company sheds their lower margin, slower growth hardware sales, investors should expect higher gross margins. The one caveat with this, which was somewhat seen this past quarter, is that the quicker NTNX gets rid of their hardware sales, their revenue growth will be artificially lower. Since they would no longer record their hardware sales, their top line might take a slight hit to the growth figure. However, this means gross margins would come in higher than expected.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings are a great proxy for the company’s transition to software revenue. The more software billings the company generates, the more future revenue will come from software sales. The below above is a great depiction of the company’s transformation over the years and as you can see, F19 shows a very low percentage of billings coming from hardware sales. In essence, by the end of F19, the company will have minimal hardware sales left to get rid of. Because of this transition and management’s strong commitment, I firmly believe NTNX should be valued as a software-only company.

Blackline: Long-term Winner in Accounting Automation

BL continues to remain the leader in the relatively small and under appreciated accounting software market. They reported another solid quarter of earnings and continues to demonstrate why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple compared to other market leading software providers.

BL reported another solid quarter of revenue growth and positive earnings. In Q2, revenue grew 32%, reaching $55.5 million, which beat consensus estimates by ~3%. BL continues to grow their top line at a very impressive pace, which is just one of many reasons why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple for the foreseeable future.

The company's operations is all software, or SaaS, based. Essentially this means they will have very high gross and operating margins because the cost of sales remains low. Having no hardware sales in their business model affords them this opportunity to maintain high margins. A majority of BL's expenses will continue to come from R&D and S&M. These expenses typically remains very high for company's in growth mode and they seek to continually enhance their product and bolster their sales efforts.

BL's near 83% gross margin improved by almost 300bps y/y, a very impressive feat considering where gross margins stand. In addition, BL was able to generate positive operating income, compared to over $600k loss during the same time period last year. This is significant improvement y/y and operating margins will continue to expand as BL's cost structure improves over time.

Some of BL's opportunities for further growth include expanding international operations and further penetrate into middle market sized companies. For Q2, management noted their EMEA regions once again had a solid growth, now representing over 21% of total revenues, up from ~19% last year. Management also talked about how middle-market growth represents 16% of revenue and growth remains solid and on pace. Both of these demonstrates the company's dedication and investment in growing areas of the business which will in turn drive future growth and profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

The chart above does a great job depicting how profitable customers become over the long-run. Essentially, the average customer from 2012 now spends 3.7x their initial contract valued. It is a very positive sign that each year of progression sees a higher revenue multiple. This essentially means that customers are satisfied with BL's products and are inclined to spend more each and every year, further driving revenue growth and profitability.

BL reported EPS of $0.01, which was 2 cents better than consensus' estimates for a $0.02 loss. This marked the company's fourth consecutive quarter of profitability as they remain on track to become profitable for the year. For some investors, this may be difficult to understand. Why would someone invest in a company that doesn't make any money?

BL's operations are built around a subscription based model, much like your Netflix account. Their products, once integrated into their customer's architecture, become relatively difficult to replace in terms of opportunity costs. In addition, BL spends a lot on R&D and S&M as they continue to rapidly expand their impressive 30%+ top line growth. If the company wanted to become profitable and grow at a much slower rate, this would not be a problem for them. BL will continue to invest in their business as they expand internationally and into the middle market.

Valuation

These names should not be compared against each other on an apples to apples basis. NTNX is still in the midst of transition to software-only sales, whereas BL is already fully software. In addition, BL is the clear market leader in a relatively untapped marketplace, where as NTNX faces a little bit more competition from legacy players. Nonetheless, both of these names should trade at a much higher forward revenue multiple than their current valuation.

The past few weeks have wreaked havoc on both of these names, with NTNX's multiple compressing in half and BL seeing a ~4x turn compression. At face value, NTNX seems like a long-term value play and BL may still seem a bit expensive. The two charts below demonstrate some of the faster growing software-only names in the tech space and their relative forward revenue multiple.

For NTNX, their forward revenue multiple of 4.5x for a company growing their software sales at 50% makes their current valuation sound relatively cheap. On a software-only basis, NTNX's 50% growth rate is among the highest of the below software-only peer group, all of which have premium revenue valuations. I believe NTNX continues to trade at a discounted level because of their ongoing transition to software and their excellent returns since going public (which makes them an easier target for profit taking).

The second highest growth rate in the above chart is BL, growing their revenue nearly 45%. However, their valuation is only in the middle of the peer group. The disconnect between BL and the higher-trading peer group is somewhat due to profitability/cash flow and the other part due to the unknown factor. BL competes in a largely untapped market whereas some of the other competitors compete in industries that have demonstrated significant demand. As BL continues to grow into their market and define the leadership in the accounting software market, their valuation will continue to trade at a premium, even expanding from current levels.

Overall, both of these names now trade at significant discounts due to the correction over the past few weeks. Although it is unknown whether or not this correction has reached the end, NTNX and BL provide investors with a great opportunity to purchase long-term winners at a cheap valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX, BL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.