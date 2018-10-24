Take-Two Interactive: Buy The Dip, RDR2 Will 'Shatter Expectations'

I believe these factors will likely translate into better-than-expected sales figures. 18 million first-year copies sold for RDR2 is the low end of my forecast.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is part of what I consider the three big gaming companies. Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have $7 and $5 billion in sales respectively, while last year TTWO only reached total sales of approximately $1.8 billion. Nevertheless, it is about to release Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26, 2018. It's estimated that TTWO's full-year sales will increase up to $3 billion because of RDR2. In my view, the company could reach $3.5 billion in total sales if RDR2 shatters expectations as management suggested in the last earnings call. Furthermore, TTWO has sold off more than 10% from its all-time highs, which offers investors a fantastic entry point on a stock full of tangible positive catalysts. I believe this discount won't last and that investors should buy TTWO's dip while it lasts.

[...] my belief is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will shatter expectations and that the online experience also will be extraordinary, but unexpected. And my view is that all great hits are, by their very nature, unexpected.



Why the pullback?

First of all, October 2018 has brought a deep market correction across multiple sectors. This market-wide pullback is probably due to rising interest rates, trade wars and maybe even the Saudi crisis. Rising rates are reducing liquidity in the markets, which is further amplified by the current share repurchase blackout period. Thus, the US market was almost guaranteed to pullback during the month of October. Plus, September and October are typically the most volatile months of the year.

That’s only one part of the reason. The second part is because the gaming sector itself was hit by China. Beijing has frozen game approvals for the last four months. This definitely will dampen sales of video game publishers like EA and ATVI. However, it's unclear how much it could hit TTWO. From the company's last 10-K, we know that 47.4% of its total sales come from the international segment (which includes China). The problem is that we don't know the exact percentage that China represents for TTWO. All we know is the Asia and Pacific geographical segment represented 6.2% of the company's total sales (about $112 million in revenues). Naturally, China is only a fraction of that. Thus, it's safe to say that any impact from this issue won't be material for TTWO's release of RDR2. After all, more than 94% of its sales won't be affected by Beijing's game approval freeze.

Why those reasons don’t affect TTWO

First, TTWO has virtually no debt. Thus, rising interest rates won't affect the company. Second, the Saudi crisis has absolutely nothing to do with the video game sector, but the defense sector.

Lastly, the trade war and Beijing’s video game freeze are likely related. As you know, president Trump is pressuring China into more reciprocal trade agreements. Naturally, the Chinese don’t like ceding ground easily. Nevertheless, it would appear that China needs the US much more than the US needs China. After all, the US is the biggest consumer in the world, and without it, China would face severe economic problems (look at the FXI since January 2018). I believe the next G20 summit will be a good place for presidents Trump and Xi Jinping to agree on some basic terms of a potential trade deal.

In my view, an eventual trade resolution between the US and China will come sooner rather than later. When/if this happens, the Beijing freeze over video game approvals will likely end as well. Even if it doesn’t end, TTWO won't be affected very much either, because China is probably less than 5% of total sales for the company. Moreover, China isn't RDR2's primary audience. Hence, it's not a big deal any way you slice it.

Why RDR2 can "shatter expectations"

In my previous TTWO article, I went through the numbers and explained how analysts seem to be underestimating RDR2's potential sales. Nevertheless, it’s easy to make some quick back-of-the-envelope math to see this. For example, according to NewZoo, the global games market for 2018 will be approximately $138 billion.

As you can see, from the total $137.9 billion, about $34.6 billion will be exclusively from consoles. RDR2 will only be available for consoles (PS4 (NYSE:SNE) and Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT)). These two consoles make up the majority of the total console market.

Assuming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) from 2014 onwards are RDR2’s addressable market, that would translate into 102.45 million potential sales. This figure doesn't include consoles sold during 2018 or gamers who buy a console to play RDR2. Also of note is that 2018 has been a strong year for consumer spending and video game sales. Piper Jaffray forecasted 21.5 million copies sold for Call of Duty Black Ops 4, which is about 20% of the console market. For RDR2, it projects 15.5 million copies sold (or about 15% of the game’s total addressable market).

I think these figures are way too conservative. GTA V has sold about 100 million copies so far, which represents over 95% of RDR2’s addressable market (only 2.1% of GTA V sales were for PC). It's so prevalent that if you own a PS4 or Xbox One, it's very likely you also own a copy of GTA V. RDR2 is GTA but in a cowboy setting. It was initially estimated that GTA V would sell about 25 million copies during its first year, although the figure is probably higher. It would be odd for a game to only sell 25% of its total inventory during its first year. Typically, games sell 30-60% during their first year (just compare CoD's first-year sales to its total sales).

If RDR2’s sells 30% of its total inventory during its first year and achieves only 60% of GTA V’s total sales, then that would imply about 18 million RDR2 copies sold during its first year (100 million x 60% x 30%). However, imagine if RDR2 is 80% as good as GTA V was. That would imply a whopping 24 million RDR2 copies sold. It would completely shatter analysts' expectations. The most bullish forecast available is from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 18 million first-year copies sold - and that is only the low end of my expectations. Even BAC’s analysts hedge their forecast by saying there’s some additional “upside potential.”

Also of note is that RDR2's sales will benefit from digital sales. When GTA V was released, the trend towards digital downloads was just starting. Nowadays, it's much more prevalent. Thus, thanks to digital sales, RDR2 should have better profit margins than GTA V.

Upside catalyst recap

As investors, we love stocks that will perform great in the future and that are priced attractively. However, it's even better if such stocks have concrete upside catalysts. TTWO is precisely that type of stock. In my opinion, the most important upcoming catalysts are the following:

A likely better-than-expected release of RDR2 on October 26.

As a consequence, it’s probable that TTWO will offer upbeat guidance due to RDR2 on November 7

A strong consumer spending reading heading into the last quarter will benefit many retail dates.

Black Friday, November 23.

Cyber Monday, November 26.

Christmas, December 25.

Also, the market is oversold right now. A mean reversal is due and would benefit TTWO stock price. Moreover, the stock chart is at support on the 200-DMA with a low RSI reading of only 38.15. This further bolsters the case for a bounce. Lastly, the game's hype can easily spill over into the stock price. I believe that alone can make TTWO shares recover sharply.

Risks

There are a couple of valid concerns regarding TTWO right now. The main one is a continued pullback on the broader market, which should impact the stock considerably given its 1.57 beta coefficient. Also, the release of RDR2 could be underwhelming (unlikely in my view). It’s also possible that the expectations from RDR2 are so high that even a good sales number won’t be enough to satisfy investors’ expectations.

Lastly, the stock's current P/E ratio appears to be quite high at 81. However, that P/E ratio is based on 2017 figures. RDR2 is expected to boost TTWO's earnings significantly for the current year. The average analyst forecast is $4.60 in EPS for 2018. This implies approximately $525 million in profits for 2018. Based on that figure, TTWO's actual P/E ratio is much lower at only 26.96. That would put the company's valuation below the market's CAPE ratio of 31. Thus, even though TTWO might appear expensive, it has a lower P/E than the rest of the market (based on the CAPE ratio).

Valuation including RDR2’s impact on results

GTA V was released in 2013, and it's still going strong in late 2018. I believe that RDR2 and GTA V won't overlap as much because they serve different gaming niches (although both are open world games). However, GTA V is in its late stages and, with RDR2's release, its sales should become non-material within a year or two. Still, that would mean that GTA V could potentially have a shelf life of over seven years. This is outstanding for any game. In my view, RDR2 will have a long shelf life as well.

Therefore, it's reasonable to say that RDR2 can carry TTWO for at least 2-3 years (it also has an online component to monetize). By then, it’s realistic to expect the release of GTA VI (estimated release date by 2020). Hence, between RDR2 and the forthcoming GTA VI, TTWO should enjoy a 25%+ yearly growth rate. Analysts forecast a 5-year CAGR of 36.1%. In the following valuation model, I've assumed a more conservative growth rate of 25% and a terminal growth rate of only 5% (although TTWO still is a relatively small company).

Lastly, I'll discount TTWO’s owner earnings, which is a concept Warren Buffett came up with. It's an approximation to what the owners of a company would receive, after expenses and needed maintenance CAPEX. Owner earnings are useful for our valuation because they represent TTWO's profitability better than earnings, EBITDA, or FCF. I obtained the analysts' estimates I used for the model from Reuters.

Investors’ takeaway

As you can see, TTWO currently trades at a significant discount ahead of one of its biggest game releases so far. I think the reasons for such a discount don't apply to the company (like rising rates) or will eventually normalize (like Beijing’s video game freeze and the broader market pullback). On the other hand, the company's fundamentals remain strong, and its prospects haven't looked better. I believe that TTWO is filled with upside catalysts that will materialize within a month or by year-end. Thus, right now TTWO is a fantastic buying opportunity for video game investors.

