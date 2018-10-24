About The 'Smaller' Banks, One More Time

The "smaller" banks, around 4,800 of them, will not be able to compete with this economic structure and will be merged or acquired as the transformation of the industry proceeds.

The largest banks are creating financial platforms that will create networks between buyers and sellers of digital products, and dominate the industry because of scale economies.

The transition going on in the commercial banking industry is of major proportions and is going to impact the number of institutions in the industry along with what they do.

Monday, I posted a piece about the "smaller" commercial banks going out of business.

Because of some of the comments I got on the article, I thought I needed to be a little clearer in what I wrote.

For one thing, the major theme running through the article is the same one that runs through my discussions about the "new" Modern Corporation.

The biggest commercial banks in the United States are finally adapting more and more of the characteristics of what researchers define as the characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation.

It is important for us to understand what these characteristics are and what they mean to an industry that is going through a major transition to become more like the “new” Modern Corporation.

The “old” corporate model is of organizations producing “linear” products. That is, there is a straight line between the products a company produces and the customers that acquire the products of the company. This is most obvious in a company that produces, say light bulbs, and sells the light bulbs to their customers.

Commercial banks were not quite like this because they could “bundle” some of their products and services together and, in essence, “sell” the bundled offering to their customers. Still, it was a linear relationship between the “bundle” offered by the banks and the purchase of the “bundle” by the bank’s customers.

The “new” Modern Corporation builds platforms that create networks between buyers and sellers of many kinds of digital goods and thrive off of the interactions that are created. Digital goods are all connected with information and finance is nothing more than information…zeros and ones.

The technological characteristic of digital goods is that they can be created at zero or near zero marginal cost. And, goods that can be created at zero or near zero marginal cost have tremendous scale opportunities. Just take a look at most of the major companies that work in the space of information technology. Their size can be almost overwhelming.

And, companies that work at zero or near zero marginal cost are money machines. These organizations generate lots and lots of cash.

This brings in a second major characteristic of these “new” Modern Corporations… they thrive off of financial engineering. These organizations, as just mentioned, have a substantial amount of funds to work with. To really perform, these companies must use these funds in the best way possible, to maximize the return to the institution.

The one other thing I want to mention that relates to this discussion is the fact that in talking about a transition from the “old” model of business to the one of the “new” Modern Corporation, we are, at the present time, focusing on a longer period of time… say, a minimum of five years or more. This was mentioned in the article that was posted on Tuesday.

The commercial banking industry in the United States has been relatively slow in moving to this new format… and, in fact, has been behind much of the world. One reason for this is the role that the regulators have played in the transformation. In my mind, the commercial banks have moved as slowly as they have because the oversight of the industry has been relatively severe over the past twenty-five years or so, and there has just been no reason for the banks to deal with the other issues connected with the transition to the new environment.

Now, however, they have to move… and, in my mind they are finally moving further and further up the learning curve.

The results of other business sectors point to the fact that there will not be a lot of the “big banks” around. The scale factor swamps everything else. And, building the scale associated with the “new” Modern Corporation requires lots and lots of talent... and highly educated talent - something that the smaller banks can neither afford nor manage.

Furthermore, to have the financial skills to run “top tier” financial engineering models also require lots and lots of talent… and highly educated talent.

Right now, the 25 largest, domestically chartered commercial banks control 55 percent of the total banking assets in the United States. Five commercial banks control a little less than 50 percent of the assets. Already scale is on the side of the largest financial institutions.

The “smaller” domestically chartered commercial banks, about 4,800 of them, control only about 30 percent of the total banking assets of the country.

Most of these banks do not have the starting size, nor the human and financial resources to create and then manage the scale that will be needed to compete in the marketplace. Furthermore, they do not have the human and financial resources to create the departments that will run competitive financial engineering models that are competitive.

In addition, as the reader 22023171 commented on my post, the smaller banks will not be able to move in this direction because of the costs they will face to satisfy the regulatory authorities. Dodd-Frank did enough to keep small banks constrained and prevented new banks from forming. This, I believe, will continue to be the case going forward.

Also, 22023171 argued “The biggest reason for the decline in small banks (over the past decade or so) is most got bought out or merged with bigger banks.”

I totally agree with him and this is the scenario I see going forward. Most of the commercial banks that leave the industry over the next five to ten years will be bought out or merged with bigger banks. And, from the 4,833 commercial banks that were in the system on June 30, 2018, we may drop another 1,500 or 2,000 over the next five to ten years.

This will mean that there will still be a lot of “smaller” banks around, but mostly these will be really niche banks that will be serving very local communities. They will “acquire” most of their digital products from the platforms of larger organizations.

The reason that I spent so much time in the earlier article on “smaller” commercial banks on the lending that was taking place there was to show that these “smaller” institutions are already facing enormous pressure concerning their very existence. And, as a consequence, they are moving out in different ways, some of them quite risky, to justify their existence.

This transformation of the industry is taking place right now, but will not happen overnight. The important thing is that the industry is moving in this direction, a direction that has been taken in many other business sectors in the economy. We can argue and argue about how the transition is going to work itself out, but looking at where we will be in five to ten years versus where we are now, one can only say that there will be a lot fewer commercial banks, with more of the total assets of the banking system being under the control of less than twenty banks.

