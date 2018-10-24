Chart Of The Week: Death Watch

However, my view is the current spike in death crosses is more akin to an oversold signal, and while it's important to remain vigilant, contrarians should pay close attention.

A death cross is when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, and it can signal a major trend change (i.e., a bear market).

One relatively obscure technical chart pattern, known ominously as the "death cross", has caught my attention recently. The reason is, if you look across the 70 countries we monitor, almost 80% of markets have seen this omen light up. So, what does it mean for global equities?

This week's chart comes from a special report on global equities which covered market breadth, technicals, and a variety of valuation metrics.

The chart in question shows the proportion of global equity markets which have seen a death cross pattern.

Specifically, the chart shows in the red line the proportion of the 70 countries we track that have seen their 50-day moving averages cross below their respective 200-day moving averages (the definition of a death cross). The MSCI All Countries World Index is shown in local currency terms against this unique breadth indicator.

There are a couple of things to think about with regard to an indicator like this. For one, whenever you have a global equity selloff, this indicator is most likely going to spike, and the issue is it can spike during a correction as well as a bear market. My instinct is to call the current readings an indication of global markets being oversold (not a bear market). We've seen a reset in global equity valuations, and from my perspective, I don't see imminent risk of recession.

But the other thing this indicator does is capture underlying issues across the globe. For example, the indicator moved up during the eurozone debt crisis and the emerging markets recession in 2015/16. At present, we've seen stress in emerging markets and a combination of softening growth momentum and rising political angst in Europe. I would say a fair degree of this can be traced back to tighter financial conditions (and Fed rate hikes). Thus, it's not something to dismiss outright as a risk sign either.

So, while higher readings of this indicator can certainly presage a bear market and reflect real underlying issues in the global economy, my interpretation is that the current spike is akin to an oversold signal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.