The Market Passes Its First Test Of The October 11-12 Lows

On Friday, the Russell 2000 essentially retested its October 12th intraday low on light trading volume. The NASDAQ Composite might also retest its October 12th intraday in the upcoming days, but again, as long as trading volume remains light, we should not worry – as long as there is no panic selling. Although the broader stock market may still try to retest its intraday lows, companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which have already announced better-than-expected third-quarter results, are not expected to retest their recent lows.

The selling pressure from index funds during the first few trading days in October is largely to blame for the recent market chaos. Specifically, the arbitrage folks were selling the Russell 2000 and buying the S&P 500, which temporarily caused small capitalization stocks to falter. However, despite Friday’s retest for the Russell 2000, I want to assure investors that small capitalization stocks can also “melt up” in the upcoming weeks as wave after wave of positive third-quarter earnings and sales results are announced.

I am proud that our Navellier Tactical U.S. Equity Sector Plus featuring AlphaDEX portfolio has just been rated the #1 ETF portfolio in the past three years and five years in Morningstar Advisor’s GIPS universe of 470 managed ETF portfolios as of October 16, 2018. The AlphaDEX ETFs that my office utilizes are my favorite Smart Beta ETFs as they have outperformed the capitalization-weighted ETFs.

President Trump "Jawbones" the Fed About Raising Rates

President Trump has not let up on his criticism of U.S. monetary policy. On Tuesday, he called the Fed "my biggest threat." Specifically, in an interview on Fox Business, Trump said that "the Fed is raising rates too fast." Although he said the Fed is "independent, so I don't speak to him," referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, he added, "I'm not happy with what he's doing because it's going too fast. Because…you look at the last inflation numbers, they're very low." Clearly, President Trump is trying to make the Fed carefully think about raising rates at its December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The latest FOMC minutes were released on Wednesday and these minutes revealed that the Fed was inclined to raise rates again in December. However, due to President Trump's intense and relentless pressure, there is no doubt that if the FOMC raises rates then, it will have to provide multiple reasons why it is doing so yet again when (1) retail sales have softened, (2) housing sales continue to decline, and (3) inflationary pressure is moderating. The best excuse for the Fed to raise short-term rates further is if long-term bond rates are still rising then, especially Treasury yields, so if the Treasury yields moderate, then I expect that the Fed may postpone its next rate hike. However, for now, a December increase is likely.

The Economic News is Mostly Negative - Arguing for Caution in Raising Rates

President Trump has a point. The Commerce Department announced last week that retail sales rose only 0.1% in September, substantially below economists' consensus estimate of 0.6%. Excluding vehicle sales, retail sales actually declined 0.1%, making it the weakest month since May 2017. Furthermore, August retail sales were revised down to a 0.2% increase (from 0.3% previously estimated). Excluding vehicle sales and gas stations, retail sales were unchanged in both August and September.

On-line sales rose 1.1% in September, but I suspect that the Commerce Department is underestimating Internet sales, so do not be surprised if there is an upward revision next month. Overall, the September retail sales report is another reason the Fed should proceed cautiously before raising interest rates further.

The Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday that industrial production rose 0.3% in September, much better than the economists' consensus estimate of a 0.1% increase. The components of the report were especially impressive, such as a 0.5% increase in mining (which includes crude oil production) and a 1.7% increase in vehicle production. Overall, the September industrial production report was positive.

On the negative side, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that housing starts declined 5.3% in September to an annual pace of 1.201 million, slightly below economists' consensus estimate of 1.208 million, while new building permits in September are running at an annual pace of 1.241 million.

Clearly, the highest mortgage rates in almost eight years, plus higher median home prices, have made home affordability more problematic. In the past 12 months, housing starts and new building permits are running 3.7% and 1% lower, respectively. This is yet another reason for the Fed to remain cautious.

Speaking of the housing market, the National Association of Realtors on Friday announced that existing home sales declined 3.4% in September to an annual rate of 5.15 million, the slowest pace in almost three years (since November 2015). This was a big disappointment, since economists were expecting existing home sales to come in at a rate of 5.27 million. In the past 12 months, existing home sales have declined 4.1% as higher mortgage rates and affordability issues have risen. The median home price has risen 4.2% in the past 12 months to $258,100. The annual rate of home appreciation is now running at the slowest pace in 11 months, so a soft landing in median home prices may have been successfully engineered. The real question is, now that inflation related to home prices is cooling, has the Fed already done enough?

Finally, the Conference Board announced on Friday that its Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 0.5% in September, in-line with economists' consensus expectations. Ataman Ozyildirim, the director and global chairman at the Conference Board, said this suggests "the US. business cycle remains on a strong growth trajectory heading into 2019," but then added, "However, the LEI's growth has slowed somewhat in recent months, suggesting the economy may be facing capacity constraints and increasingly tight labor markets."

Ozyildirim noted that annual GDP growth could exceed 3.5% in the second half of 2018, but said, "Unless the momentum in housing, orders and stock prices accelerates, that pace is unlikely to be sustained in 2019." In other words, the housing market slowdown is expected to start to slow overall GDP growth.

