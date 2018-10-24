InvestED: Ep 185- Owner Earnings Fiat Chrysler - Part 1 Of 2

In this week's episode of InvestED, we talk about Owner Earnings when valuing a business. We take a look at Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and how looking at Owner Earnings could have saved shareholders a lot of money. Then we take a look at Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and try to understand the company by using owner earnings.
In This Episode You'll Learn:
- Owner Earnings a concept that Warren Buffett puts out but doesn't explain it very well.
- What Chinese Companies are competing with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Are they cheaper based on Owner Earnings?
- Sears heading for bankruptcy and how owner earnings could have helped investors.
- Sears had negative owner earnings all the way back to 2009.
- You need to be comfortable when making up your own mind when you invest in a company.
- Just because the crowd says you're wrong, doesn't mean you are. Just because they say you're right, doesn't mean you are.
- Why the Margin of Safety and Understanding are so important.
- Why Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)?
- Mohnish Pabrai bought into it.
- This is a tough company to understand.
- Companies that are part of Fiat Chrysler: Maserati, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth, Mopar.
Danielle and Phil Recommend:
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.