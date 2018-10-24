Portfolio Strategy | Netherlands

InvestED: Ep 185- Owner Earnings Fiat Chrysler - Part 1 Of 2

by: Phil Town

In this week's episode of InvestED, we talk about Owner Earnings when valuing a business. We take a look at Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and how looking at Owner Earnings could have saved shareholders a lot of money. Then we take a look at Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and try to understand the company by using owner earnings.

In This Episode You'll Learn:

  1. Owner Earnings a concept that Warren Buffett puts out but doesn't explain it very well.
  2. What Chinese Companies are competing with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Are they cheaper based on Owner Earnings?
  3. Sears heading for bankruptcy and how owner earnings could have helped investors.
    • Sears had negative owner earnings all the way back to 2009.
  4. You need to be comfortable when making up your own mind when you invest in a company.
    • Just because the crowd says you're wrong, doesn't mean you are. Just because they say you're right, doesn't mean you are.
    • Why the Margin of Safety and Understanding are so important.
  5. Why Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)?
    • Mohnish Pabrai bought into it.
    • This is a tough company to understand.
    • Companies that are part of Fiat Chrysler: Maserati, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth, Mopar.

