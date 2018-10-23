Main Street Is Outperforming Wall Street

By Bob Baur, Ph.D., Chief Global Economist, Principal Global Investors

After two weeks of stock market turmoil reminiscent of the plunges in February and March, it's time to take stock. The key to what's happening in financial markets today is understanding the divergence between the real economy and financial returns: between Main Street and Wall Street.

Middle America is doing great; the real economy is booming. Third-quarter growth in gross domestic product was likely 3.5% or more, a 3.0% pace over the prior year. Capital spending has been robust, nearly 8.0% over six quarters for two major components, and should remain strong given the age of the capital stock and incentives in last year's tax reform. The labor market is red-hot; anyone who wants a job can find one with more job openings than unemployed workers. Wage growth is accelerating and should exceed 3.0% for when the October payroll numbers come out. With good jobs and faster wage growth, consumer spending will stay vigorous.

But investors and financial markets are not participating in the economic bounty. The Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 indices are only up 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively, year to date. Returns improved including dividends, up 4.7% and 5.1%, respectively. That's far less than the 17.3% average compound annual gain of the S&P 500 Index from March 31, 2009, to December 31, 2017. Portfolios with broad international exposure were not helped by diversification. The MSCI World ex USA Index was off 4.8% so far in 2018.

Bond owners fared mostly worse as interest rates rose and bond prices fell. The Barclay's Index for long maturity US treasury bonds lost 8.5% year to date. Of the 22 world bond indices we track, only the Barclay's U.S. high yield and short U.S. treasury indices had positive returns.

Why this dichotomy?

The US economy stuttered for many post-financial crisis years, but markets soared, thanks to super-low yields that pushed return-seeking investors away from safe haven bonds. The gusher of liquidity provided by central bank bond purchases and soaring lending in China found its way into asset prices: commercial real estate, houses, stocks, and bonds from most domiciles. Now that liquidity surge is being gradually withdrawn, interest rates are rising, and ultra-easy policy is returning to normal. The Federal Reserve is well down that path, followed soon by the European Central Bank and before long by the Bank of Japan. Loan growth is falling in China.

This liquidity squeeze is just underway and suggests more tough investment times may await investors in 2019. The initial turbulence earlier this year hit bond prices in Argentina, Turkey, and other vulnerable emerging countries. As the monetary return to normal continues, credit stress will likely reappear. Pundits blame the equity downdrafts on trade tensions. But trade problems make headlines; it's liquidity that makes markets. Main Street may continue to outperform Wall Street; few imbalances or recession signs are evident.