Forward-Looking Valuations Unlock The Power Of Moat Investing

For the Month Ending September 30, 2018

Performance Overview

Domestic moat companies, as represented by the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index"), shined in September, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (1.25% vs. 0.57%, respectively). The Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index") trailed the MSCI All Country World Index ex-USA in September (0.25% vs. 0.46%, respectively), but remained ahead since the beginning of the year (-2.49% vs. -3.09%, respectively).

Index Review Highlights Importance of Valuations

The U.S. and International Moat Indices underwent their quarterly review in September, and both saw additions and deletions (see Index Reconstitution below). Valuation opportunities have historically been the primary driver of turnover as stock prices move above and below Morningstar's estimate of fair value.

What sets Morningstar's valuation methodology apart is its forward-looking nature. While many valuation metrics, like traditional price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples, rely mostly on backward-looking data, rigorous company analysis from Morningstar's equity research analysts supports their future cash flow estimates. Their analysts then take these projections into account when determining a current fair value for a company. In other words, Morningstar's assessment of what a company is worth today encompasses tomorrow's potential.

Following the September index review, the U.S. Moat Index remained overweight health care stocks. Rather than being an indication of Morningstar's view of the sector as a whole, this reflects wide moat opportunities within the health care sector. The health care sector as a whole, as represented by the Morningstar US Healthcare Index, has fluctuated above and below fair value over the last five years, ending the period above fair value. However, looking at the individual stock level, several companies appear undervalued based on Morningstar's valuation research. For example, current U.S. Moat Index constituent and health care sector stock Medtronic has traded below Morningstar's fair value estimate since early 2017.

Health Care Sector Valuations

5 Years as of 9/30/2018

Morningstar's moat investing philosophy is all about investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and doing so at attractive prices relative to their fair value. This results in dynamic U.S. and international portfolios that repeatedly assess moat companies to identify mispricing in the market.

Monthly Index Returns

(%) Month Ending 9/30/18

1 Year Index Returns

(%) As of 9/30/18

Top/Bottom Index Performers

(%) Month Ending 9/30/18

Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR)

Index Reconstitution

As of 9/21/18

Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR)

