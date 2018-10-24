Potbelly Is Turning But Still Expensive

One of my favorite activities is to revisit investments that I haven’t followed closely. Potbelly (PBPB) is a prime example. Last time I looked at the company, it was languishing with weak comps, while exploring a sale process. In the meantime, shares have performed relatively well thanks to a new management team spearheaded by turnaround veteran Alan Johnson. In addition to a new management team, Johnson has brought in a team of industry veterans looking to implement best practices that can drive sales higher.

Overall, I believe there is tangible evidence to suggest that Potbelly is improving as an organization. However, I think shares of the sandwich chain more than reflect this improvement. Potbelly’s new management team is driving flattening comps, and I see the possibility for the brand to return to growth in 2019.

New Management With A Focus On Improving Sales At Existing Stores

Potbelly was clearly not working around this time last year, and after letting former CFO Michael Coyne serve briefly as interim CEO, the Board acted to bring in Alan Johnson. Johnson has quite a different set of experience, serving as CEO of online alcohol delivery service BevMo!, as well as a variety of senior management roles at PepsiCo (PEP) and Pizza Hut (YUM). He also spent time at Regal Theaters, and he was a GM at Walt Disney (DIS) Resorts. Admittedly, this is not a move on the magnitude of Chipotle (CMG) attracting Taco Bell Chief Brian Niccol, but it certainly brings a fresh view to the company.

Johnson seems focused on improving sales at existing restaurants, which I believe is the correct strategy. While it isn’t rocket science, Johnson has cited a metric that when he first joined Potbelly, the company sold suggestively just 6% of the time. This isn’t hardcore selling; rather, it is the equivalent of “would you like avocado on that?” (quite literally an example). Now, the company is asking that question 40% of the time. This is low hanging fruit to boost average ticket size and hopefully increase profitability.

In addition, Potbelly is working on menu innovation to help drive consumers back into restaurants. I was actually shocked last time I went into Potbelly – it had probably been two years – and the menu was almost exactly identical to what I remembered. McDonald’s (MCD) knows this as well as anyone, and it is a key to driving restaurant traffic. Potbelly has Michelin-starred Chef Ryan LaRoche in charge of culinary innovation, and I expect to see the cadence of new sandwiches accelerate in the back half of 2018. Again, this isn’t a revolutionary strategy. But, it works.

With new menu items and upgrades, it will be on Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Rhoten to drive traffic into the stores. Rhoten is known for his time managing Wendy’s (NYSE:WEN) social media, where the company trolled fast food competitors, ran ridiculous promotions, and cultivated a nice following. Some may pause when they see Rhoten was at Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) for just a year. If you have remotely followed the story, then it would be easy to see why Rhoten would head elsewhere.

Potbelly also added talent for off-premise dining (delivery) as well as franchising. We will see if hiring established talent in this area manifests itself with great results. I am personally skeptical, knowing that it can be tremendously difficult to repeat success without the same ingredients from the first time around. Yet, the idea of improving franchisee evaluation and improving same-store sales by leveraging delivery and catering clearly makes sense.

The Results Have Yet To Manifest

It’s great to talk about a management team with great potential and wonderful experience. However, betting on management can often prove fruitless, as I mentioned earlier, if the ingredients for success are lacking. Nevertheless, I like what I see thus far. However, the results simply have not materialized.

During the first quarter, comps were down 3.6% y/y, while total sales were up a paltry 1.2% y/y to $103 million with the company opening four new stores. Q2 was “better,” but still lackluster. Comps were down 0.2% y/y while total sales grew only 2% y/y to $110 million. Year-to-date, this means that comps are actually down 1.8%. This isn’t great by any means. It also compares to a 4% YTD decline over the same period in FY16, so the company is seeing a fairly dramatic decline in store level revenue.

With occupancy deleverage and rising labor costs, margins have also taken a hit year-to-date. Excluding the impairment charges that Potbelly took, operating margin came in at just 0.7%, down from 1.3% in the year ago period. The real key for restaurants is to grow the store base to leverage corporate G&A while continuing to grow same-store sales to leverage occupancy expenses and labor costs. Potbelly is not doing either well at the moment.

That being said, the strategy being implemented by management deals with both of these issues. First, Potbelly will work on driving comps by increasing traffic and ticket averages. In addition, the company will rework its franchising strategy, which would theoretically provide the company with high margin recurring revenue.

Can EPS Growth Explode?

Given its relatively clean balance sheet, Potbelly has multiple levers to drive EPS growth. Clearly, the preferred way of growing EPS would be to grow operating income. Management has a playbook for this, but we have yet to see any tangible results. On the other end of the spectrum, Potbelly implemented a $65 million repurchase program. This would equate to roughly 21% of the float. While there are practical limitations to a buyback, including daily volume and cash on hand, Potbelly has bought back roughly $3.5 million YTD.

This translates into significant dry powder. However, because of option exercises by management, Potbelly has actually issued a net of $3.2 million in stock YTD. So, the “massive” buyback announced in Q1 has not even offset dilution. Nevertheless, Potbelly has $34 million in cash and only another $12-14 million in capex planned for the rest of the fiscal year. I would like to see management meaningfully step up the repurchases if they truly believe in the turnaround story.

Positive Signs Are Priced In

Management definitely has the right strategy to improve comps going forward, but strategy means nothing unless the company executes. We have yet to see signs of execution aside from comp deceleration decelerating.

Given the risk still inherent in the story, I think the stock’s current valuation implies a turnaround. Shares are trading at over 30x my adjusted FY18 earnings estimate of $0.40 per share, and let’s not forget, it implies a same-store sales acceleration in the back half of the year. We haven’t really seen evidence of the turn just yet, and even the 0.2% comp in Q2 was versus a 4.9% decline in Q2 of 2017. I would wait until shares fall below $10 before even contemplating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.