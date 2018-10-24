Disney: There Is Still Time, Investors Act Now

Investment Thesis

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is going to pivot its strategy with a direct to consumer service. It will be different from Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) streaming service in that it will be marketed as a high-quality rather than large-volume offering. Presently, Disney shares are not factoring this new opportunity, leaving the company meaningfully undervalued.

Upcoming Developments

We are less than 2 weeks away from Disney's FY 2018 results. FY 2019 is lining up to be a pivotal year for the company as it starts to deploy into the market its direct to consumer platform. But before we get ahead of ourselves, a momentary recap of what we are getting when we put down $175 billion market cap for Disney.

Financial Health - The Heart Of Disney

I understand that during a bull market most investors have little interest in a company's balance sheet. Opting instead to focus on revenue growth. However, if the last couple of weeks are anything to go by, something tells me that investors who today are not asking serious questions about a company's balance sheet, are leaving themselves open to trouble.

Going forward, Disney certainly carries a large amount of debt post the Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) acquisition. The company is assuming roughly $14 billion of debt that Fox carries. Additionally, its acquisition of Fox reacquired significant amounts of fundraising. According to fellow SA contributor Michael Henage, Disney will also take on a further $36 billion of debt. Furthermore, at the end of Q3 2018, the company also carried a net debt position of roughly $19.3 billion.

Therefore, it is perhaps unsurprising that during Disney's Q3 2018 earnings call, CFO McCarthy announced the company's plans to suspend its share buyback. It will instead opt to use its strong and growing free cash flow generation of approximately $9.9 billion to deleverage its balance sheet, while at the same time appeasing credit agencies, as Disney seeks to maintain its A credit rating.

Given my risk-averse nature, I find this not only prudent but a necessary course of action. Furthermore, given the recently announced divestiture of the company's 39% holding in Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) to Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), together with the 22 mandated divestitures to Comcast, Disney will receive $30 billion in cash to pay down its debt.

In summary, going forward, the company will be focused on channeling meaningful amounts of its close to $10 billion of free cash flow to improving the flexibility of its balance sheet.

Direct To Consumer Offering

Frequent SA readers of my work will know my stance on Netflix. For new readers, while I have a lot of admiration for the company's business, I find its present valuation unworthy of investment. Again, this is not to say that I'm not in awe of what Netflix is accomplishing. I very much admire what it offers to consumers, but I'm not the only one.

The space for scripted high-quality content has become saturated of late. With every company, from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube Premium, trying to get a slice of the action. Why? Because offering digital content to consumers is an incredibly sticky business.

Now, what distinguishes Disney from other players is that the company owns the IP to a much of this content already. Disney does not need to reinvent the wheel, it will simply need to adapt its strategy.

Moreover, a key distinguishing characteristic of Disney's offering which CEO Iger has made abundantly during its earnings call and elsewhere is that the company will continue to pursue a high-quality over volume approach. Also, Disney believes that the consumer is no longer willing to pay a premium for a large number of channels, and towards the end of 2019, it will be offering consumers a ''slightly less choice for less cost'' streaming service.

At this point, readers may ask why I am choosing to side with Disney over Netflix for what superficially appears to be a similar offering. And the answer is, it's all down to valuation.

Valuation

On the face of it, Disney does not appear to be particularly cheap compared to some of its lackluster peers such as Comcast. However, my argument is that the company's business model is notably asset-light. Comcast has to reinvest large sums of cash back into its business as capex - slightly over 50%; Disney, on the other hand, historically redeploys less than 30%, which is fantastic.

In fact, my whole argument in this article is that going forward, starting the back end of 2019, Disney will have a new revenue stream that is not being factored into its historical financials. So you get value today and upside in case the company's offering delivers dividends downstream.

Takeaway

In summary, investors who understand the success of Netflix and wish to participate in this sector's strong tailwinds can look to invest in Disney, which will soon go head-to-head with Netflix for viewing time. Yet, with Disney investors are asked to pay very little, at less than 18 times its free cash flow.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

