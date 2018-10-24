No Tricks, Just Treats: Some Great Blue-Chip REITs

I'm not done with this article though, get ready for "Trick or Treat, Don't Buy These REITs" later in the week.

I mean, what is there not to love about the everlasting gobstopper?

In fact, one of the fond figures from my boyhood was Willy Wonka, known big time, for his really cool treats.

Oh, how I wish... when I rang Mr. Willson’s doorbell, so many years ago, in my hometown of Spartanburg (S.C.)... how I wish that he would NOT have given me the usual M&Ms, Jawbreakers, Pixy Stix, and Three Musketeers bars. Oh, and too many smiling handfuls of candy corn (yeech… I think he kept like a barrelful right inside his door...)

It’s only in hindsight that I realize what I really wanted from him - in response to my energetic, “Trick or Treat!”... as my friends and I waited outside that ever-scary manse, and its looming, weathered-gray front door at the corner of Hampton and Irwin.

What I really wanted, was… a handful of Blue Chip REITs.

It’s taken me time to connect the dots, but that’s been the arc of my career, as I’ve built on my lessons learned - from real estate developer, owner and landlord, and investor, to senior analyst at Rhino Real Estate Advisors, and nearly-daily REIT writer here at Seeking Alpha (and on our Marketplace service).

Yes, the Blue Chip REITs are the real treats worth waiting for. (And if only I had invested in them, at that tender Halloweening costume age…)

Knowing where to look, and why to look - and which REITs to look past, has been the real reward... as I’ve dug in these past 5, 10 years, taking on the mantle of a trusted advisor.

And while I’ve written about REITs with all the requisite seriousness (there’re billions of dollars at stake, daily), I’m not going to sidestep the fun part. After all, life is supposed to be enjoyed, and deeply, right? (Think of the fun kids had back then, and even now, screaming, “Trick or Treat!”)

Need I remind you…?

Photo Source

Yes, the everlasting gobstopper…! LOL.

Oh, let’s not think for a moment, that I’m not talking about REITs.

A candy that can’t ever be finished, nor get smaller, and perhaps (as Wikipedia reminds me), might even be “indestructible!”

Yup - just like the very best REITs I’ve seen...

Companies that have fortress balance sheets, super-competent long-lasting management, and dividends that have paid out for decades and decades, and decades, rising as they go.

And that’s your “treat” in this article, as I’m ready to shine the front-porch lights onto a worthy handful of Blue Chip stand-outs, just looking to be snapped-up, willingly, into your investment portfolio.

Here they come...

No Tricks, Just Treats - Some Great Blue-Chip REITs

Blue-Chip Buy #1: Ventas (VTR)

The Big Why: Ventas recently extended its $900-million term loan at improved pricing, and as a result the company has already refinanced or repaid $2.5 billion in debt so far this year, resulting in the best credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector. This outstanding balance sheet and liquidity position enable Ventas to continue to invest in future growth. Ventas’ net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at an excellent 5.3x and debt to assets is also robust at 36%.

Feather in its Cap: Ventas’ maturity profile and duration of debt are also terrific, with less than $1.4 billion in maturing debt through 2020-2021. The duration was further extended recently through the above-referenced renewal of $900 million in bank term loans with better pricing in a longer term that exceeds five years.

Downsides: Ventas has around 56% exposure in senior housing, and the SHOP portfolio has a healthy mix of operators (Atria is the largest) that will fuel the business platform in the years ahead. Ventas is seeing the effects of new supply (peak was in 2015) but expected deliveries have moderated; deliveries have been elevated as the 2015 starts are coming online.

S&P Rating: BBB+

Alpha Insider Management Update: The Ventas management team is a key component of the company’s advantage of superior properties, platforms and people. The leadership is focused on continuing its long track record of excellence by being forward-looking and innovative. The Ventas management team uses its broad experience and deep industry knowledge to provide the operators and business partners with reliable, customized capital solutions.

Bottom Line: We are maintaining a Strong Buy on Ventas based on: (1) scale advantage, (2) balance sheet advantage, and (3) strong leadership. Over the last three years, Ventas has done an excellent job at enhancing the value of the portfolio and recycling capital (over $7 billion of dispositions). While the year-to-date dispositions (~$1.2 billion) have been dilutive to earnings, Ventas has built a blue-chip balance sheet with considerable dry powder for future acquisitions.

Blue-Chip Buy #2: Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

The Big Why: HTA has approximately $100 million coming due in 2018 including $96 million of DRE seller financing. The company also has over $100 million of mortgage debt with interest rates over 5% that it can retire early with additional liquidity, including a $68 million 5.5% mortgage that the company can prepay without penalty in October. This should enable HTA to drive leverage to the mid-5x debt to EBITDA by year-end.

Feather in its Cap: HTA’s investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The company utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market.

Downsides: The DRE MOB portfolio has integration risks, but the company’s exposure to investment grade rated tenants provides new hospital relationships.

S&P Rating: BBB

Alpha Insider Management Update: Development has become a key driver for the REIT and we suspect to see the company capitalizing on its rolodex by generating ground-up development opportunities. There are more opportunities to invest in medical office today as health systems evaluate their capital requirements and local owners evaluate their options. This additional liquidity is allowing institutions to get invested, which is tremendous for valuation long term.

Bottom Line: Healthcare fundamentals are strong as evidenced by the annual expenditures within the growing healthcare sector: 10,000 people turning 65 every day (4x as many physician visits as younger population), millennials are forming families, a key inflection point for healthcare volumes and the average lifespan will surpass 80 by 2020. Collectively, all of the demographics point to MOBs as the most core, critical assets that have the highest tenant demand. They (MOBs) offer stable and growing cash flows that are far removed from operating risk, changes in reimbursement, and new supply that are negatively impacting senior housing and skilled nursing. We maintain our Strong Buy on HTA.

Blue-Chip Buy #3: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big Why: SPG has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. The company’s debt ratings are among the best-unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength. The balance sheet continues to be industry-leading, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, well below the peer group. Fixed interest coverage was 5x.

Feather in its Cap: Simon has only 5% of debt that’s variable rate, as the company refinanced approximately $2.4 billion of mortgage debt with an average rate of 3.98% and term of 8.9 years. The current liquidity is $7 billion and the company repurchased 514,000 shares during Q2-18 for approximately $80 million. Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever, providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Downsides: Sears BK and possibly chapter 7 filing (already filed chapter 11)

S&P Rating: A

Alpha Insider Management Update: Simon’s total portfolio NOI increased 4.5%, or approximately $135 million year-to-date. Comp NOI increased 2.3% for the year-to-date period and leasing activity remains solid and continues to improve. Simon’s average base rent was $53.84, up 3.3% compared to last year. The mall and Premium Outlets recorded leasing spreads of $7.32 per square foot, and an increase of 10.7%.

Bottom Line: Simon currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.46 to $7.54 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2018, and that FFO will be within a range of $12.05 to $12.13 per diluted share. This raised full-year guidance, an increase of $0.09 from the original prior guidance, and represents 7.5% to 8.2% growth compared to FFO of $11.21 per share for 2017.

Blue-Chip Buy #4: Kimco (KIM)

The Big Why: We believe that Kimco is knocking on the door for a credit upgrade that could put the company in the elite A-rated club. Kimco's balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. The company ended Q2-18 with over $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on the $2.25 billion revolving credit facility, and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

Feather in its Cap: As a result of the progress made on the disposition program (more on that below), Kimco elected to exercise the make-hole provision and repay its $300 million 6.875% bond due in October 2019 early. This bond is the most expensive unsecured debt instrument and will be repaid in late August. Kimco will incur a charge of approximately $13 million or $0.03 per share in Q3-18 that will be included in its NAREIT FFO

Downsides: Sears overhand and possibly Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

S&P Rating: BBB+

Alpha Insider Management Update: With the repayment of the bond, there is no debt maturing until 2020, and Kimco's weighted average debt maturity is well over 11 years. Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. It is only one of a dozen in BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITs, and the company continues to seek opportunities to improve upon this rating. The company's cost of capital should prove to be a powerful differentiator over the next few years.

Bottom Line: Kimco has done a terrific job of delivering quality earnings without sacrificing its balance sheet. We argue that Mr. Market is not providing Kimco with any credit on its balance sheet strength that is perhaps the biggest attribute for the company. When we compare Kimco's balance sheet with Federal Realty and Regency, it becomes increasingly obvious that Kimco is a cash cow and we are maintaining the Strong Buy.

Blue-Chip Buy #5: Federal Realty (FRT)

The Big Why: FRT's balance sheet continues to be extremely well-positioned from a capital perspective. At quarter-end, FRT's net debt to EBITDA ratio improved from 5.7x at year-end to 5.5x (was 5.9x in Q4-17). The weighted average debt maturity is a sector leading 11 years, and the weighted average interest rate stands at 3.8% with nearly all of it fixed. The fixed charge coverage ratio improved to 4.2x, up from 3.9x at year-end.

Feather in its Cap: FRT expects these credit metrics to continue to trend positively through the balance of 2018, as the company continues to raise additional capital cost-effectively through opportunistic asset sales, targeted roughly $70 million for the balance of the year. The A-rated fortress balance sheet continues to position the company to outperform in a challenging environment. FRT is the only A-rated REIT in the shopping center sector and one of only 4 REITs with an "A" rating by both S&P and Moody's (SPG, PSA, FRT, AVB).

Downsides: Retail closures, but FRT’s portfolio has impressive demographics that mitigate the risk. Also, we are big fans of FRT’s mixed-use developments.

S&P Rating: A-

Alpha Insider Management Update: FRT has generated impressive FFO per share growth of around 6% annually (since 2003). Its overall portfolio was 95% leased, up 50 basis points since Q2-17. Also note that FRT was 95% leased, and only 93.7% occupied, a good sign as it relates to upcoming rent starts and their impact on the future income stream. On August 1st, the REIT declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.08 per share.

Bottom Line: This dividend increase represents the 51st consecutive year that the company has increased its common dividend, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector, and one of only a small number of companies in any sector to accomplish such a record. We are maintaining a Strong Buy.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

