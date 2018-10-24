Wall Street Breakfast: Market Swings The New Normal?

Economy

"Every time we do something great, he raises interest rates," President Trump declared, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. "I'm just saying this: I'm very unhappy with the Fed because Obama had zero interest rates." He also said it was "too early to tell, but maybe" he regrets Powell's nomination. For now, a more than 7% fall this month in the S&P 500 is unlikely to derail plans for more U.S. monetary tightening in December, according to Fed policymakers.

"There isn't any B plan," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Bloomberg as the European Commission formally rejected Italy's draft budget. "I said that the deficit at 2.4% of GDP is the cap. I can say this will be our cap." While actual sanctions are improbable and wouldn't be levied for months, European officials have also been wary of handing more ammunition to Italy's euroskeptic government.

Following a rally earlier this week after Moody's decided against cutting Italian debt ratings to junk, the euro is under pressure amid a bout of disappointing data on the eurozone's two largest economies. German business activity was shown to have grown by its slowest rate for nearly three and a half years, while French manufacturing also struggled as its PMI index hit a 25-month low.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will face another Brexit showdown with her party today, this time confronting a gathering of the so-called 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs. Her strategy has stalled over a disagreement on the Irish "backstop" clause, an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island if a future trading relationship is not agreed in time.

Canada is hosting a summit today with a dozen other partners to address Washington's criticisms of the World Trade Organization. On the list are concerns that the WTO doesn't do enough to publicize and penalize government subsidies and weak intellectual-property protections. The Bank of Canada is also expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75% in response to solid economic growth and the newly upgraded NAFTA.

The world's longest sea bridge has opened over a 34-mile stretch linking Hong Kong to mainland China. The $20B project will cut travel time from several hours to just 30 minutes, something China hopes will bind the region together as a major driver of future economic growth. It took almost a decade to build, and includes an undersea tunnel allowing ships to pass through the Pearl River delta, the heart of China's manufacturing sector.

Pakistan will still seek a bailout from the IMF even after it secured $6B in financial support from Saudi Arabia. Islamabad will now negotiate from an "improved position," Finance Ministry spokesman Noor Ahmed told Bloomberg. It would be Pakistan's 13th bailout since the late 1980s, as imports for Chinese-financed infrastructure projects rise while its exports lag the region.

President Trump said he is passing responsibility to Congress for responding to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, criticizing the conflicting accounts from Saudi Arabia as "one of the worst" cover-ups in history. Meanwhile, the U.S. is revoking or blocking visas for 21 individuals it suspects were involved in the incident and is reviewing the possibility of sanctions against those people.