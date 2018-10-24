Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Another Hard Week For The Sector

Introduction

In this article, I will make a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high-yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile, which offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News



Source: Yahoo Finance

This week, there was no significant news affecting the sector.

The Benchmark

The benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSE:BKLN) traded in a narrow range. The ETF started the week at $23.13 and finished at $23.14.



Source: Barchart.com - BKLN daily chart (6 months)

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN). SNLN tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans. This week, the ETF went ex-dividend and opened at $18.17 and closed the week at $18.16.



Source: Barchart.com SNLN daily chart (6 months)

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation. The three-month rate for October 19 was 2.47719%.



Source: global-rates.com

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, we can see at the top of the table the Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) and the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) with Z-Score 0.90 and 0.10, which means that based on statistics we cannot consider short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here. So, before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average Z-Score for the sector this week is -1.92 (last week it was -2.33).

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Now, the first and the second places in the group are taken by the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and XFLT with 1.19% and 0.85%, but the two funds still do not have a statistically significant Z-Score number. Also, these two funds are not leveraged, so I expect them not to be very volatile and to perform well in short trades.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we have the usual picture for the sector - too many candidates to choose from. This market environment is more suited for short trades, but there are no candidates based on the statistic.

This week, the Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) again entered the potential long trade list. I will try to enter the trade with limit orders around 10.55-10.65 (I will be waiting for overreaction). The fund now trades at discount of -12.99% with a Z-Score of -3.00.



Source: CEFConnect.com

The charts translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The effective leverage this fund uses is 30.34%, which is below the average for the sector. The distribution rate on price is 7.38%, and it seems stable.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The earning coverage is positive, according to the latest available data as of August 31, 2018.

Source: CEFdata.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 6.78%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have two closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero: XFLT and HFRO. The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 32.97%. Below, I have shown the funds which have above the average effective leverage. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt. Also, most of these CEFs use leverage, and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean-reversion trades, my advice is to start small and be patient. Also, it's good to have short-sale candidates (working as hedging reaction) in case problems in the sector become severe.

Note: This article was originally published on October 21, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

