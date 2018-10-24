Quick Picks & Lists

Uncoupling From The Market - The Idea Guide

|
Includes: AIRB, CCLP, CTT, CVNA, GG, HYRE, KMX, LYFT, MUX, RMR, TRMT, TSE, TTI, UA, UAA, UBER, WTTR
by: The Idea Guide
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

There's less buy the dip action than I expected before reviewing our recent coverage.

But we do have articles for the next best thing - uncorrelated plays to the general market. Miners, on sale commodity plays, and net-net REITS.

On the short side, a timber REIT and an apparel leader come into focus as potential extensions of any market volatility.

by Daniel Shvartsman

I was planning to post a survey of buy the dip related posts last week, but two things prevented that. First, I had scheduling issues and ended up not posting The Idea