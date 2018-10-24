Uncoupling From The Market - The Idea Guide

Summary
There's less buy the dip action than I expected before reviewing our recent coverage.
But we do have articles for the next best thing - uncorrelated plays to the general market. Miners, on sale commodity plays, and net-net REITS.
On the short side, a timber REIT and an apparel leader come into focus as potential extensions of any market volatility.
by Daniel Shvartsman
