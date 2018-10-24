We Have A Mega Millions Winner. Back To Work!

Apparently, while we're buying our tickets and dreaming about how we'll spend the spoils, we focus more on broader market themes and reduce focus on single stocks.

Apparently I didn't win the record $1.6B Mega Millions prize.

Interesting tidbit: While I don't live in the U.S., my son works for a company here in Israel that crowdsources lottery ticket purchasing so that you can purchase a ticket most places in the world, from most places in the world. (Crowdsourcing may run in the family.) So I suppose the ticket I didn't buy could have come from South Carolina, had I bought it. (I'm guessing it's been a good couple weeks for business at thelotter.com.)

Which prompts the question that every investor has been asking herself: Aside from buying a ticket, how do I play the Mega Millions jackpot?

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong may have the answer. I present (via Matt Levine via Paul Kedrosky) Attention Allocation and Return Co-Movement: Evidence from Repeated Natural Experiments:

We hypothesize that when investors’ attention to financial markets decreases, they rationally allocate relatively more attention to market-level information than to firm-specific information, leading to increases in stock return co-movements. Using large jackpot lotteries as exogenous shocks that attract investors’ attention away from the stock market, we find supportive evidence that stock returns co-move more with the market on large jackpot days. This effect is stronger for stocks preferred by retail investors and is not driven by gambling sentiment. We also find that stock returns are less sensitive to earnings surprises and co-move more with industries on large jackpot days.

Why lottery jackpots?

Large jackpot lotteries can attract investors’ attention away from the stock market in various forms. For example, investors could spend time talking with friends about the lotteries, researching the details of lotto games, queuing to purchase lottery tickets, or being attracted by intensive media coverage. All these activities could decrease investors’ attention to the stock market.

They forgot daydreaming about how we're going to spend the money. And considering which lawyer we're hiring to protect us from greedy relatives. And pondering how long we'll wait before claiming. And do you choose the lump sum or the annuity? (Reddit is a treasure trove for navigating the grisly challenges of winning the jackpot.)

Here's their hypothesis:

Given limited attention, investors are naturally selective in processing information about different fundamentals (market and firm-specific shocks) to reduce their portfolio uncertainty. Because market shocks affect more stocks than firm-specific shocks, investors allocate relatively more attention to learning about market shocks. Therefore, attention allocated to market shocks is less sensitive to changes in investors’ attention to the stock market.

In other words, when investors have less time (because they're distracted by mega prizes, or, say, MLB), they decrease focus on individual stocks, and focus on broader market themes, leading to greater correlation among stocks, and less violent reactions to news surprises on single stocks.

Is that a bad thing? Possibly. Assuming reactions to news surprises are smart money adjusting to the new reality, the fact that enough of them are saying, "Not now hon, I have to think about how I'm going to spend my prize money!" seems bad. Then again, if everyone's doing it, as evidenced changes in broad investor behavior, then it might not be so bad. (Matt: "If you are a hardworking hedge-fund analyst desperate to quit your daily grind, it’s okay to spend this morning buying lottery tickets and the rest of today and tomorrow fantasizing about what you’ll say to your boss when you win. You don’t need to pay attention to stocks today. No one else will either.")

Or, it might be an opportunity for the savvy investor to pick up a stock on the cheap while his peers plan their mega vacations. Or, you could bet on increased correlation. Or you could just buy your ticket and hope for the best.