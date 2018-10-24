Snapchat Earnings Preview: How To Profit Using Options

A long straddle is the ideal options strategy to exploit volatility surrounding Snapchat earnings. This enables investors to profit from Snapchat while risking a pre-determined investment amount.

Snapchat's share price has been extremely volatile on and beyond the last three earnings dates, which might keep investors at bay from executing trading strategies.

Opportunity

Throughout the recent past, earnings results have had a major short term impact on share prices of not all but many stocks and the trend is continuing this season as well. For an example, Netflix shares rose more than 15% after its Q3 results were issued.

Snapchat (NASDAQ:SNAP) is expected to release earnings results for the fiscal Q3 on the 25th of October, after the market close. Going by historical numbers, a price movement of significant magnitude could follow earnings. Investors should be keen to participate in such a trading opportunity but many traders/investors opt out of engaging in these kinds of opportunities in the belief that a quantifiable trading strategy cannot be formed based on earnings results.

If history is to be trusted, predicting the price movement of a stock upon the release of earnings results would be nearly impossible. Although a thorough understanding of a company might provide an analyst with an edge to beat the market, there is always a surprise element that is attached to the earnings call in which the management discusses future outlook of a company. On the contrary, the focus should be set on executing a long straddle using options which enables investors to participate in uncapped growth while limiting the downside potential to a known amount. An initial screening should be conducted to figure out whether a company has been known to exhibit high volatility after reporting earnings figures. Snapchat possesses all the prerequisites to execute a long straddle.

Historical volatility around earnings dates

Snapchat surpassed analysts’ expectations in the last three instances in which they reported quarterly earnings figures, but the stock price movements that followed earnings were not necessarily in line with reported earnings. This is understandable as investors pay close attention to earnings estimates provided by the company management. More often than not, stock price movements that follow earnings results are fueled by earnings guidelines for the upcoming quarter rather than reported earnings for the past period.

SNAP – Quarterly earnings reporting history

Based on above data, I have compiled the below summary that depicts the price movement of SNAP within the first two trading days upon the issuance of quarterly financial results.

Date range Open Close Change 08/07/2018 – 08/08/2018 13.01 12.23 -6% 05/01/2018 – 05/02/2018 14.34 11.03 -23.08% 02/06/2018 – 02/07/2018 13.50 20.75 53.7%

The above table illustrates how SNAP has traded with significant volatility upon the issuance of earnings results in the last three instances. While this volatility might be keeping many investors at bay, this presents a formidable opportunity for other investors who are on the lookout for volatility spiking events to execute long straddles.

Strategy

Since SNAP would be releasing their financial results after the market close on 25th, a call option and a put option on SNAP should be bought on the 25th October. In order to exploit this opportunity, investors should chose an option that is trading at the money.

SNAP option chain

(Source – NASDAQ)

In a hypothetical scenario in which SNAP closes at $7 on the 25th, investors should chose the circled options chain in red.

The next step of this analysis is to project profit or loss of this trading strategy at several price points up and down the hypothetical share market price on the 25th.

Projected profit/loss

For calculation purposes, option prices are held constant at the current rates even though it would be slightly different on the 25th.

Hypothetical Share price at market close on the 25th October = 7 Buy 1,000 put options with a strike of USD 7 priced at USD 0.58 = 58,000 Buy 1,000 call options with a strike of USD 7 priced at USD 0.52 = 52,000.00 Total investment = 110,000.00

Share price on 26th October Price of a call option Value of call options Price of a put option Value of put options Net profit from the trade 5 0 -52,000 2 200,000 148,000 5.5 0 -52,000 1.5 150,000 98,000 6 0 -52,000 1 100,000 48,000 6.5 0 -52,000 0.5 50,000 -2,000 7 0 -52,000 0 -58,000 -110,000 7.5 0.5 50,000 0 -58,000 -8,000 8 1 100,000 0 -58,000 42,000 8.5 1.5 150,000 0 -58,000 92,000 9 2 200,000 0 -58,000 142,000

Disclosures

Call and put option prices would not necessarily reach 0 until its expiration. In this instance though, the expiration date is the 26th itself so it would be fair to assume that out of the money options will reach a price close to 0 at expiration, meaning the options would be worthless at expiration. Trading costs are not included in the above illustration and these should be considered when executing this long straddle option strategy.

Risks and limitations

Investors should have a general understanding of options to execute this strategy. Theta, the time value decay of options would be detrimental to this trading strategy since the strategy involves buying options in the expectation that either one of these options would appreciate in value. Put options will appreciate in value if SNAP plummets after the earnings results release and call options will appreciate in value if SNAP rises sharply after the earnings release.

In addition, investors should be aware that the breakeven point of this strategy is high since the share price fall or rise should compensate for option premiums paid for both put and call options to breakeven.

Furthermore, if SNAP remains in level with the strike price of options after the earnings results are released, investors would most probably lose bulk of their investments. Therefore, one should only invest an amount he or she would be comfortable with. Having said that, empirical evidence indicate that share price of Snapchat would indeed be volatile when earnings results are released.

Conclusion

Corporate earnings are a major driver of stock prices but in most instances, analysts and investors alike fail to utilize the volatility that surrounds earnings dates in a meaningful way. One possible reason for this is the general assumption that volatility will hurt investment portfolios. On the contrary, there are investment strategies an investor could execute to play volatility and profit from the same. A long straddle is one such strategy involving options that enable investors to exploit volatility by risking a pre-determined investment amount. Despite inherent risks attached with options, a long straddle is one of the safest options trading strategies if executed properly by identifying events that would lead to high volatile times in the share market price of a listed company.

Snapchat ticks every box and presents a quantifiable trading opportunity for any investor who is familiar with trading options and is willing to risk a pre-determined amount to achieve a healthy return within a very short time period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.