Market Is Showing Signs Of A Bottom - Cramer's Mad Money (10/23/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, October 23.

The volatile session on Tuesday showed a reversal and investors were left wondering if this is a sustainable turn. The VIX showed that the market is bottoming. Technician Mark Sebastian said last week that there could be more pain before the VIX would likely peak before the selling was over. "Sure enough, that's exactly what happened today right before the market turned. The bottom may be put in on the next swoon down if it isn't in already," said Cramer. Sebastian is bullish this week and the market could be near a bottom.

Another metric that Cramer uses to call a bottom is the down volume outpacing the up volume by 9 to 1. Tuesday saw the ratio of 10 to 1. "The averages hit their lowest levels in five months today. About three-quarters of the stocks in the S&P 500 are currently in bear market territory," he added. When that happens, and stocks rally on good earnings, it means the market is near a bottom.

American Express (NYSE:AXP), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) all reported sharply better-than-expected earnings and their stocks rallied. The semiconductor stocks rallied despite an industry-wide downgrade, which is a good sign. Cramer liked Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) earnings as well despite the stock going down. The only disappointing earnings were from 3M (NYSE:MMM) and the management has to execute better.

"There's only so much we can go down on the same news," said Cramer. "I think the next decline will produce buyers at the levels we saw at the bottom today, not sellers, as we're now going into a seasonally positive period, with the end of mutual-fund selling and the conclusion of the haunted house of late October," he concluded.

FANG stocks

Cramer thinks investors should go for the high growth stocks like FANG rather than the value stocks for two reasons; they have nothing to do with China and the Fed’s interest rate hikes will not affect them. That’s why these stocks were up on Tuesday as the FOMC indicated plans to raise interest rates in December and three more times in 2019. With that discussion, Cramer took some viewer calls on how to play the selloff.

The first caller asked if he should invest his down payment money for a house he wants to buy in two to four years in stocks? Given the short time-frame, Cramer advised putting 50% in stocks and keeping the rest safe for when needed.

The next caller asked about saving for retirement. Cramer said that conventional wisdom says to be in bonds, but looking at current low bond yields, he advised being 70% in stocks as they generate the returns one needs in the long run.

The final caller asked if it’s a good time buy airline stocks, given the holiday season is around the corner? Cramer suggested buying his favorite Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Despite concerns about housing and interest rates, PulteGroup reported great earnings and the stock rallied 7%. Does this mean that the housing sector is near a bottom? Cramer doesn’t think so.

The Fed’s rate hikes have put a break in the housing industry and 5% mortgage rate for buyers means that affordability goes down. That’s the prime reason for starter homes segment of Pulte declining by 12% and senior living rising by 22%.

The two ways Cramer sees housing can recover is the interest rate has to come down or home prices need to be cut to lure buyers.

CEO interview – Workday (NYSE:WDAY)

Workday recently acquired Adaptive Insights. Cramer interviewed Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri, along with Adaptive Insights CEO Tom Bogan to hear what the acquisition means for them.

Bhusri said that Adaptive represents a $5B opportunity for them as their vision of a unified platform that provides planning, execution and analysis tools comes closer with the acquisition.

Adaptive has 4,000 customers and being acquired has given them access to Workday’s large enterprise client base. Bhusri added that both companies boast a happy client base and it’s all about solving customer problems.

CEO interview - Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech went down 9% after reporting earnings that confused investors. Cramer interviewed CEO Bracken Darrell to find out more about the quarter.

Darrell said that the company is growing and their main focus areas of gaming grew by 43%, video conferencing by 25% and peripheral business by 8%. Bluetooth speakers fell, but they represent only 1% of total sales. They are in a transition period of launching the next generation of speakers.

He added that the company is not experiencing any shortage of semiconductors or components from China.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII): It’s going down due to the tariffs and is a tough business to own in the current environment.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT): It’s commoditized and there is nothing special about the company.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK): There is a belief that Democrats are going to take the house and hence stocks connected to military spending are going down. However, this stock does not deserve to be so low.

