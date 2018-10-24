Buy Fifth Third Bancorp On Weakness - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/23/18)

There are better semiconductor stocks than STMicroelectronics.

Ventas is a better REIT pick than Realty Income.

LKQ Corp doesn't deserve to be this low.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 23.

Bullish Calls

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB): This group is bottoming. The stock can be bought on weakness.

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ): It’s a good company that shouldn’t be this low. It has got a low PE and Cramer would be a buyer here.

Bearish Calls

Realty Income (NYSE:O): No. Cramer prefers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) as the supply of nursing home properties is stagnant. Its 5.7% yield is good too.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE): The PE of 3 signifies that the stock has reached its peak. Sell it.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It’s a commodity play. There are better stocks like Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) that are down and worth buying.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX): Be careful. "I'd rather see you buy Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) because that's a non-opioid painkiller if there ever were one. Canopy was being used to be able to get short the entire plethora of all these pot stocks in Canada and Canopy's incredibly cheap with a lot of cash underneath."

