China May Be Able To Neutralize U.S. Fed With Russian Card Up Its Sleeve

There seems to be broad consensus in the investment world about the US having the upper hand in its trade war with China, which has been leading to a lot of unjustified complacency in my view. In fact, there is the narrative, that this will in the end lead to lower tariffs all around once it all settles down, with most of America's trade partners giving in, just as Mexico and Canada may have done recently. This point of view is used to argue that there are good times ahead for global trade, even though things may seem gloomy right now. This may indeed turn out to be the case and perhaps all of America's trade partners, including China will give in and provide enough concessions to make it happen. But then again, it may be that there are enough US demands which a country like China might simply find to be completely unacceptable, making it unlikely that a deal can be achieved. In that case, we are back to the old question of who would win an all-out trade war. The answer I find most plausible is that no one will win.

China's red line.

While there are many demands on which China could be willing to compromise in order to avoid a trade war, there is perhaps one key issue on which it cannot compromise, and it will be willing to go into an all-out economic confrontation in order protect its right to pursue its further economic development. I am referring to its China 2025 initiative, which is basically China's bid to avoid getting caught in a middle income trap, where it does the manufacturing, while countries like the US will continue to do the innovating.

Western World and other leaders and all of us need to be worried about this plan, because if it succeeds, it will leave us in a very tight spot. We lost our manufacturing edge a while ago, while now we risk loosing our grip on our innovation advantage.

Source: Council on Foreign Relations.

We also have to understand China's point of view, regardless whether we agree with it or not, both in terms of not wanting to be condemned to remaining a manufacturing country, as well as in terms of their insistence on protecting their sovereign right to develop their economy as they see fit. I doubt that any of us would find it a reasonable request for other countries to demand that we stop investing in R&D, just because it makes them uncomfortable.

There is no doubt that China has been using some unsavory tactics in order to advance its goal of catching up technologically to some of the top innovating countries in the world, like the US, Germany or Japan. Forced transfers of intellectual property in exchange for access to China's vast and growing market, as well as outright technological theft have been a major factor in Chinese tech gains in the past few decades. On this one issue, namely respect for intellectual property we can legitimately pressure China to make changes, and I am sure that they would be willing to do so. Thing is that at this point, simply getting China to agree to respect intellectual property rights will no longer be enough to obstruct the China 2025 plan, because their own domestic R&D can in my view carry the program forward on its own, even if it may lead to some delays. At this point, an eventual deal would have to involve American acceptance that China will continue to pursue its technological modernization, because there is no way to get them to give up on it.

In the absence of a deal, we are headed for an actual economic war of attrition, and China might just have a few surprises up its sleeve.

On the surface, it may seem that the US has China at a huge disadvantage in terms of fighting a trade war. China has been running a huge trade surplus, which makes it very vulnerable to US moves to restrict trade through tariffs.

Source: Theindependent.

As we can see, there is no contest in regards to who can inflict more pain in a trade war between the two countries. We should keep in mind however that a trade war may end up being just one of the many aspects involved in a possible all-out economic war, which this thing could easily escalate into. I mentioned in previous articles the prospects of China limiting rare earth sales, which would impact many high tech industries in the US, as an example where this trade war could escalate beyond just the imposing of tariffs.

How the Fed could be neutralized.

The big worry of course is that China might consider selling US treasuries it holds at an aggressive pace, potentially causing a spike in interest rates as well as a devaluation of the US dollar. In a worst-case scenario other sellers might join in and overwhelm the bond markets, making it impossible for the US government to finance its deficits and service its debts at a reasonable and sustainable rate of interest.

The argument that the above-mentioned scenario could never happen because the Federal Reserve would intervene has been one of the main factors giving investors and the overall market comfort. After a decade of deflation worries we perhaps became too accustomed to the notion that the Federal Reserve could step in as buyer of last resort providing a backstop to any US debt selloff that China or any other actors or factors may trigger. We forgot to take into consideration the probability of inflation impeding the ability of the Federal Reserve to act.

Source: Trading Economics.

As the chart above shows, we are now more or less in the comfort zone when it comes to inflation. We briefly flirted with 3% levels earlier this year, before things got more tempered, but it continues to stay above the 2% ideal.

There are a number of factors, including the trade wars which have been cited as having the potential to add to inflationary pressure. Rising oil prices from the early 2016 price bottom are also a significant factor. In respect to oil prices, chances of higher inflation due to rising prices have increased due to the Iran sanctions situation. It is widely assumed that the Saudis and other swing producers can make up the gap, which has been a source of comfort to the markets. Thing is however that with most countries using up their spare capacity to fill the gap, there will likely be very little spare capacity left to contend with any future disruptions or sudden market imbalances appearing, starting next year.

This on its own may provide the needed stimulus to global oil prices to create an inflationary environment in the US and around the world. If we remember back to 2007-2008, it was primarily the increase in oil prices which prevented the Federal Reserve from acting earlier on supporting the crumbling economy, by fanning inflation in the economy. But then again, oil prices may just remain stable around current levels, unless an event could be created, perhaps at China's convenience which would lead to another oil price spike, perhaps as impressive or even more severe than the one we experienced in 2007-2008. This is where the friendship and closer relations and collaboration with between China & Russia may play a part.

The truth is that while there is a lot of speculation going around in regards to Russo-Chinese relations, we have very few clues to date in regards to just how closely they might be willing to collaborate on a number of issues, including lending each other support in the face of confrontation with the Western World. In 2014, China helped Russia's position itself on a more stable footing by signing the Power of Siberia gas deal. The deal itself is mutually beneficial, but the timing of it provided Russia with a very clear alternative to the European gas market, which served as a very important message to Europe, which does depend to a great deal on Russian energy supplies for its energy security. For instance, it was Gazprom which helped Europe avoid factory shutdowns this spring as a very late cold spell hit the continent, causing gas shortages.

China clearly did help Russia then while it was in a tight spot due to plunging oil prices as well as the confrontation with the West over the Ukrainian situation. This may clearly indicate that the two countries are willing to lend each other support if and when needed. On the other hand, the Chinese move back in 2014 was still one of mutual interest, which both countries have been working on finalizing for years prior to the signing. In effect, the only thing the Chinese did was sign a deal they already wanted to sign, which they did at a time that was convenient for Russia. In the event that China were to need the help of Russia in producing an oil price spike, thus neutralizing the US Federal Reserve at a time of its convenience, it would be asking it to do something that Russia would not ordinarily do in the pursuit of its own economic interests. It is anyone's guess whether Russia would be willing to not only help China in its economic confrontation with the US but potentially harm the global economy, in the name of its friendship with China. I do believe that the worsening relations between the Western World and Russia in the past few years are making it far more likely for Russia to do so, perhaps in part as retaliation for the perceived hostility that Western actors have been showing towards them lately. Perhaps it would be a way for Russia to demonstrate to Western governments the folly of pushing it away, which is how they see the current hostile environment between the two sides.

I personally hope that things will not escalate to the point where such extreme retaliation will take place, which would have grave consequences for the US and global economy. As things stand right now, we are still mostly in trade war mode, where the main weapon remains trade tariffs. Both sides will have exhausted this tool if the next round of sanctions will come through, which might happen soon. It is only then that other options will be considered and employed, at which point we may perhaps witness the beginning of the end to the post-WW2 world economic order, which will see a very brutal end to an era of relative global stability.

If the Chinese will be able to pull off a one-two punch by selling their US debt into a market where the Federal Reserve will not be able to intervene, it would most likely lead to a broader selloff in US treasuries, with other sovereign actors as well as private investors selling into the trend. The safe-haven role of US paper would be destroyed and it is uncertain whether it could be regained afterwards. US fiscal policy would have to be re-adjusted to decrease the supply of bonds, which would be recessionary. Beyond that, it is anyone's guess what other consequences there would be once secondary and tertiary effects would kick in.

There is of course the other option of the Federal Reserve intervening, introducing more liquidity into the financial system, even as inflation would be spiraling out of control would of course be dangerous. It might still be seen as the preferable option instead of making drastic budget cuts in order to stem the flow of bonds into the market. It would also present the US and the global economy with a chance to reset the economy. Total debt in the US economy is currently around $70 Trillion, on which we collectively pay over $3 Trillion per year in interest. Many people believe that inflating such a debt away is a preferable situation to allowing for the nominal size of the economy to shrink, even as the debt load remains the same. No one should be harboring any illusions about what this would mean to the overall economy and people's everyday lives. The value of savings held in cash would be wiped out, wages would most likely grow at a slower pace than inflation, while the value of all assets would most likely shrink in real terms. I personally think that it would be the option chosen if China were to be able to pull off such a hit against the US economy.

As things stand right now, I still believe that an all-out economic war, leading to global economic upheaval can be avoided. I do think however that it would require a realization of the fact that the US is not invincible in a potential trade war with the world's second largest economy, which is increasingly seen by many as being joint economic hegemon of the world, together with the United States. Strictly looking at who can hurt the other more through trade tariffs is far too simplistic and it risks creating unwarranted complacency in assuming that China will eventually give in and agree to enough demands to pave the way for a new trade deal, which might be more advantageous than the previous bilateral trade environment. For that to happen, negotiators will have to be mindful of the fact that the deal on the table has to be something that China can also live with. In the absence of that, we may find out that China has been lining up a number of counter-measures, which it will implement once it finds that its own pain due to trade tariffs is far more severe than ours. The range of countermeasures may include already mentioned curbs on rare earth metals exports meant to hit our high-tech industries, but also more severe measures, such as potentially the one I mentioned in this article, which is a distinct possibility. I for one hope we will never reach the point where we will find out whether China did indeed prepare such retaliatory measures. But as I pointed out in a recent article, I am starting to look at contingency measures in regards to my own investment choices, just in case that things may not go as we hope.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.