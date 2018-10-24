Canopy Growth: Is The Cannabis Bubble Bursting Already?

Thesis

Cannabis legalization in Canada will allow for rapid growth of Canadian cannabis companies, but more than that seems to be priced in already. Very high valuations mean that investors will most likely not see copelling total returns over the coming years.

Canopy Growth's (CGC) share price is already down 30% from the highs, but its share price could decline further over the coming months and quarters. It looks like its current valuation is not supported by future cash flow generation. The downside potential in Canopy Growth's share price is at least 50%, I believe.

A couple of days ago the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in Canada. This means that Canada's ~27 million adult inhabitants are now allowed to carry and consume cannabis across the country. Obviously, not all of those 27 million adult Canadians are interested in consuming cannabis, but this will nevertheless be a major market for cannabis companies.

Forecasts regarding the size of the Canadian cannabis market are, not surprisingly, differing to some degree. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), for example, forecasts a market size of C$6.5 billion by 2020 (equal to US$5.1 billion), accounting group Deloitte assumes that the market will grow to C$4.3 billion (US$3.4 billion). Other forecasts see a relatively wide range of C$4.9 billion to C$8.7 billion by 2020 (US$5.3 billion at the midpoint).

It is expected that the market will continue to grow during the 2020s, which is why New Frontier Data sees a total market worth C$9.2 billion by 2025 (which is equal to US$7.2 billion). This forecast includes medical marijuana sales.

A multi-billion dollar market surely is attractive, and it will allow for considerable earnings for market players such as Canopy Growth. Does it support the current valuations, though?

CGC Market Cap data by YCharts

Canopy Growth, Tilray (TLRY), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCPK:ABCFF), Cronos (CRON), Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF), and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) alone have a combined market capitalization of close to $40 billion (Canopy Growth's market cap in the above chart does not include the dilution due to the Constellation Brands (STZ) deal yet).

The S&P 500 index is trading at 17.1 times forward earnings right now. If cannabis stocks were to trade in line with the broad stock market, the forward net profits for the industry would have to total $2.3 billion. It is basically guaranteed that this level of profitability will not be reached over the coming year, but even when we set a target of net profits of $2.3 billion for 2020 or 2025, it seems questionable whether the industry will hit such a goal.

A total addressable market (recreational and medical) of $7.2 billion in 2025 will likely still not result in industry-wide net profits of $2.3 billion, even seven years out. Canopy Growth generated a gross profit margin of 43% during the most recent quarter, Tilray generated a gross profit margin of 43% as well. When we assume that the gross margin expands slightly, the industry could generate gross profits of $3.2 billion in 2025. It is still a far stretch to assume that gross profits of $3.2 billion will turn into net profits of $2.3 billion, as operating expenses such as sales and marketing costs, or general and administrative expenses, will eat into these gross profits. Last but not least taxes have to be factored in, and the increasing debt levels of these companies will also lead to rising interest expenses.

The tobacco industry's net margin is half as high as its gross margin, and that is for a mature industry that was established a long time ago, and that has experienced decades of optimization. If the cannabis industry manages to generate a net margin that is half as high as its gross margin by 2025, its net profits during 2025 could total $1.6 billion. This means that the top seven players in the Canadian cannabis market are trading at ~25 times 2025's net profits right now, under optimistic assumptions. Paying 25 times net profits of the year 2025, when the broad market is trading at 17 times forward earnings, does not seem like a strong value proposition.

Problems for the cannabis industry

It is possible that the $1.6 billion net profit estimate for 2025 is too aggressive, and that actual net profits will be far lower, primarily due to two reasons.

First, the major cannabis companies will not control all of the market. Many Canadians will grow their own marijuana legally, and at the same time illegal cannabis trading will not cease to exist:

Source: reuters.com

This means that a substantial portion of the total addressable market will not be serviced by corporations at all. Even the market that is serviced by corporations will not belong to the top 7 companies completely, as smaller players and new market entrants will capture some market share as well.

Another problem for the industry is a potential race to the bottom regarding gross margins. Cannabis is, more or less, an agricultural good -- there are no large barriers to entry, and it will not take a lot of cash and knowledge to enter this market. If gross margins remain at the current level of 40%+, more companies will push into the market, and it seems likely that they will seek to capture market share by offering cannabis at lower prices.

The agricultural industry as a whole does not generate high gross, operating, or net margins, and it seems possible that the same will be true for the cannabis industry in a couple of years. If margins for cannabis companies decline to a level that is on par with the margins that are generated in the agriculture industry (net margins of slightly below 10%), net profits for the Canadian cannabis market will total just $700 million in 2025. The top 7 Canadian cannabis companies trade at roughly 60 times 2025's industry-wide net profits in that scenario.

Canopy Growth: Overvalued based on discounted cash flows

Canopy Growth trades at a market capitalization of ~$12.5 billion (including the share count dilution from the Constellation Brands deal). We can do a discounted cash flow calculation to see whether the current valuation is supported by future cash flows.

Canopy Growth has long-term debt of $620 million on its balance sheet, the company is thus financed via equity to 95%. This results in a high WACC (weighted average cost of capital), or discount rate, especially since shares are so volatile. Canopy Growth's interest rate on its loan is 4.3% (page 21), which results in a relatively inexpensive cost of debt. Due to its beta being 3.1, its cost of equity is very high, though:

A risk-free rate of 3.2%, an equity risk premium of 5%, and Canopy Growth's beta of 3.1 get us to a cost of equity of 18.7%. Due to being weighted towards equity, Canopy Growth's WACC is 18.0%.

During the most recent quarter Canopy Growth has burned through $200 million of cash, it is likely that Canopy Growth's cash burn will not reverse completely in a short period of time. I thus assume that operating cash flows will not be significantly higher than capital expenditures during 2019.

Source: Author's calculation. Assumes a 3% growth rate after 2025

In the above calculation I have made, I believe, relatively optimistic assumptions of strong free cash generation starting in 2020, with Canopy Growth generating $900 million in free cash flows in 2025. Those $900 million in free cash flows are equal to 56% of my (optimistic) estimate for industry-wide net profits during 2025. All in all, the discounted value of Canopy Growth's future cash flows is still widely below the current market capitalization, shares have a downside of ~67% to my fair value estimate.

When we assume that Canopy Growth should trade 50% above my fair value estimate, due to the potential for additional sales in other countries once (if) cannabis gets legalized there, or due to Canopy Growth being a potential takeover target, its fair value would be $6.2 billion, or ~$20 per share. This would still mean downside potential of ~50%, despite the fact that Canopy Growth's shares have already fallen substantially from the high that was hit this autumn.

Final thoughts

The cannabis industry will benefit from rapid sales growth, but the size of the market does not justify the current valuation of the industry, I believe. There are several problems for cannabis manufacturers, including competition from those that grow their own plants and illegal black market sales. There are also no massive barriers to entry, which makes the industry vulnerable versus a race to the bottom in margins, which could pressure the industry's future earnings substantially.

Canopy Growth is, I believe, massively overvalued. Even when we make optimistic assumptions for its cash generation over the coming years, a discounted cash flow model suggests that shares have downside potential of at least 50% from the current level.

For those that do short stocks, Canopy Growth looks like a good target, as shares could easily fall towards $20 on their way to a fair valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.