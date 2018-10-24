Pintec Technology IPO: Growing Revenues At 936% Year-Over-Year

The market opportunity seems large. The amount of loans given by online platforms like that of Pintec Technology is expected to reach $109.3 billion in 2022.

The major risks on this name are the facts that the company was incorporated in Cayman Islands and the directors control 78.8% of the total amount of voting power.

Selling ADSs at 4x forward sales, Pintec Technology does not seem undervalued or overvalued. Other peers are trading at lower and higher valuations.

Pintec Technology runs a technology platform enabling financial services in China. According to Oliver Wyman, the company is one of the leading independent operators in China.

Growing revenues at 936% y/y and selling shares at 4x forward sales, Pintec Technology (PT) seems a stock to be followed after the IPO. The fact that shareholders and business partners showed interest in acquiring ADSs will retain the attention of investors.

The main risks are the facts that the company was incorporated in Cayman Islands and the directors control 78.8% of the total amount of voting power. Investors should keep in mind that the protection of shareholders may not be as large as in the United States.

Some of the best people on Wall Street are working on this deal. It will retain the interest of many investors:

Business

Founded in 2012, incorporated in Cayman Islands and headquartered in Beijing, Pintec Technology runs a technology platform enabling financial services in China. According to Oliver Wyman, the company is one of the leading independent operators in China.

Offering different financial solutions including personal installment loan solutions, point-of-sale financing, business installment loan solutions and wealth management, the most valuable asset is the company’s massive big data storage. Named Data Lake, the data storage system consists of a data pool offering credit bureau data, transactional data, behavioral data, social data and demographic data with an assessment engine to assess both fraud and credit risks.

Clients should appreciate that Pintec Technology includes big data analytics and machine learning technologies, which are designed by a large team of researchers. Investors should get to know that 49% of the total amount of employees work in the company’s R&D lab. The company expends large amount of money in research and development, $10.8 million in 2017. The lines below provide further details:

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity seems large. Oliver Wyman notes that the consumer finance market is expected to be equal to $3.5 trillion in 2022, showing a CAGR of 23.2% from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the amount of loans given by online platforms like that of Pintec Technology is expected to grow at a large pace, equal to a CAGR of 35.3% in the same time period. It could reach $109.3 billion in 2022.

There is more. The amount of assets under management of non-traditional asset managers like Pintec Technology should also grow at an impressive pace. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9%, amounting to $3.0 trillion in 2022.

With these numbers in mind and taking into account that Pintec seems very well prepared to capitalize on the growth of the fintech industry, the company should see its revenues growing in the next four years. The market should be ready since large and sustained revenue growth should push the stock price up.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio under one, the balance sheet will not be the most appealing part of Pintec Technology. The cash in hand, equal to $56.05 million, does not seem that significant with $227.61 million in short-term financing receivables and total assets of $370 million. With these features in mind, the most relevant risk on this name seems the liquidity risk:

The list of liabilities shows large amount of financial debt that investors may not appreciate. In 2017, the amount of short-term funding debts was equal to $184.50 million, and the total amount of long-term funding debt was equal to $70.98 million. With total amount of liabilities of $379.77 million, the amount of financial debt seems very significant. Investors will not appreciate this feature. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

With the amount of debt being mentioned, what matters the most is when will Pintec Technology pay this debt. The image below provides information in this regard. The company will have to pay 38.5% of its total amount of debt in one to three years. This is a bit worrying. Take a look at it:

936% y/y Revenue Growth

Investors will appreciate the revenue growth reported in 2017. The income statement shows 936% y/y revenue growth, amounting to $85.94 million in 2017. It is an astonishing growth pace that should attract investors. In addition, the company also shows positive gross profit of $29.66 million.

The company was not able to show positive net income. The net income was equal to $12.82 million in 2017. With that, the net income showed positive trend in the last three years. The losses in 2016 were much more significant than that of 2016.

The image below shows the income statement:

What will investors look in the future income statements? Growth investors should be interested in the revenue growth. If revenues continue to grow at somewhat similar pace, investors will not really care about the net income losses.

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

The image below shows the expected capitalization. It is beneficial that the company expects to convert all its convertible preferred stock as the company goes live. New investors should not fear stock dilution from these securities. Additionally, the equity structure is expected to be more simple without convertible equity outstanding.

It is expected that there will be 262.212 million shares after the IPO. Each ADS represents seven shares. Thus, with ADSs at $11, the expected market capitalization is $412 million. Adding debt of $352 million and subtracting cash of $56 million and $30.8 million from the IPO, the expected enterprise value should be $677 million.

With revenues of $14.1 million and $12.5 million in July and August 2018 respectively, expecting 2018 forward revenues of $169 million seems reasonable. The lines below provide further details on the financials reported for the year 2018. Please note that losses may continue in 2018, but could be close to zero.

With revenues of $169 million, the company is selling shares at 4x forward sales. It does not seem undervalued as compared to peers. There are some peers trading at a more expensive valuation and some trading cheaper.

The prospectus reads that the following companies compete with Pintec:

Yingmi

Clipper Advisor

Webank

Ant Financial

JD Finance

Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PIAIF)

Baidu Finance (BIDU)

Among these companies, there is no competitor with size similar to that of Pintec. Thus, assessing the valuation of Pintec becomes complicated.

Owler provides a list of competitors that may not operate in China, but can provide valuable information. Owler mentions Envestnet, Inc. (ENV), which trades at 3.7x sales with an enterprise value of $2.81 billion, gross profit margin of 19.15% and revenue growth of 20.29%. With these figures in mind, Pintec Technology seems undervalued. The company is growing at a faster rate than ENV with larger gross profit margin, so 4x seems low.

In addition, SEI Investments Company (SEI) trades at 5.87x sales with gross profit margin of 81.24%, revenue growth of 10.18% and enterprise value of $9.42 billion. Pintec Technology does not seem undervalued as compared to SEI since its gross profit margin is less significant.

Taking into account the figures of SEI and and ENV, the company should trade at approximately 3.7x-5.8x, but no more.

Shareholders

Pintec Technology was able to draw the attention of many institutional investors, which is a beneficial feature. With that, directors of the company own large amount of voting power, which many investors should dislike. The total amount of aggregate power of directors equals 78.8% because directors own large amount of Class B ordinary shares. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The lines below provide details on the amount of votes that Class B ordinary shares provide. Investors should not appreciate this feature:

“Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares have the same rights except for voting and conversion rights. Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and is not convertible into Class B ordinary share under any circumstances. Each Class B ordinary share is entitled to fifteen votes, subject to certain conditions, and is convertible into one Class A ordinary share at any time by the holder thereof.” Source Prospectus

Shareholders And Business Partners Showed Interest In Acquiring ADSs

It seems very beneficial that existing shareholders showed interest in acquiring $34 million in ADSs. Additionally, business partners also showed interest in acquiring ADSs valued at $20 million. The lines below provide further details:

It seems very beneficial that shareholders are interested in acquiring ADSs at 4x forward sales. It shows that the price does not seem elevated. Institutional investors should appreciate this feature.

Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands

There is a clear risk that investors should get to know. Like many other chinese companies trading in the United States, Pintec Technology was incorporated in Cayman Islands. Shareholders are less protected in this jurisdiction than in the United States. Additionally, judges in the United States should not be able to take actions against the Board of Directors. The images below provides further details:

The image below shows the business structure. Keep in mind that the company was incorporated in Cayman Islands, but the entities running the operations are located in China.

Conclusion

Selling ADSs at 4x forward sales, Pintec Technology does not seem undervalued or overvalued. Other peers are trading at lower and higher valuations. If the company is able to show higher revenue growth and profitability, the ADSs could be sold at a higher price. With that, as of today, the upside does not seem very large.

The major risks on this name are the facts that the company was incorporated in Cayman Islands and the directors control 78.8% of the total amount of voting power. Protection offered to shareholders is not that significant because of these features.

