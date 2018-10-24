Gap Has Finally Found The Right Direction

The Gap (NYSE: GPS) has had a rough couple of years, but as of late they seem to finally be turning it around.

Net Sales and Growth Rate % of GPS

(Source: SEC.gov and Author Calculations)

With Old Navy on track to reach 10 billion dollars in net sales (almost 2/3 of total revenue) and Athleta on track to reach $1 billion in net sales, they have two strong brands in their portfolio. Along with investments in technology and big data to improve margins and customer experiences, the money they are spending will easily translate into gross margin expansion in the future. Lastly, with cross-channel experiences being implemented across all platforms, GPS may have finally found the right direction.

Athleta

Athleta has been one of GPS fastest growing brands. Athleta is on track to reach a $1 billion sales objective, and they specifically mentioned that they’ve progressed with a healthy consumer growth rate in Q2, and they’ve continued to transcend goals of connecting with the existing customer and associating with new customers. Nonetheless, one of my biggest fears about Athleta is that the athleisure market as a whole may have peaked. This fear goes unjustified considering Athleta’s phenomenal sales growth, but it begs into question, how far is the athleisure trend going to go? It’s already convinced people to buy leggings that cost over $100, and completely shifted industries such as loungewear, gym wear, etc. But are we at the tailwind of this blockbuster trend? The athleisure industry isn’t going away, but are certain aspects of the market dissipating?

On the other hand, you could argue that Athleta has managed to pick up speed among teens, especially during the back-to-school season with healthy teen comps. On the marketing side, the Stay in the Game campaign which encourages girls to play sports and other activities seems to have captured the brand's essence as a lifestyle brand, and overall displays the vitality of the brand. However, the effects of the revitalization of the jeans market may be seen very soon in Athleta's balance sheet, considering that the athleisure has been around for quite some time, it might be time to shake some things up.

Technological Spending

GPS has been spending a lot of money to improve the technological side of their business. In their recent Q2 2018 Earnings Call, they highlighted their In-Stock On-Shelf app. The app proactively notifies employees on their mobile device when an item needs to be restocked. They compare the app to a more efficient form of RFID. The app was rolled out in all U.S. Gap stores and the rate at which an item was in stock, but not on the floor went from 40% to 1%. The app is also being used in a select category of Old Navy, but they are planning a full roll-out for Athleta and Banana Republic in the second - half of the year. Another advancement is their Buy Online Pick Up in store feature. The results show that 20% of customers have made additional purchases once they are in the store. Lastly, in their mobile app, they’ve integrated a new feature in which a consumer can scan a barcode and read reviews, find sizes or colors, and if they want they can ship it to their home. All of these features improve the overall customer experience, which in turn drives more sales. As consumers have more shopping options today than at any other time in history, customer service has become a big deal for consumers. In general, updated technology can only be a positive in a business, because it drives efficiency in the long term, which is why even though the cost shows up now, the cost savings can be seen long-term.

Big Data

Big data has started becoming an increasingly relevant trend with today’s retailers. Big data can help you analyze consumer data in a way that helps you satisfy the consumer, drive product conversion, increase margins, reduce SG&A costs, optimize labor, etc. One big investor in the trend has been GPS, who has recently started taking notice in the trend. They mention that they have over 2 billion customer visits across all brands and channels, and a co-branded and private label credit card, that gives them a great deal of consumer information. They have also implemented customer information capture software in their stores, and client telling in the subset of their brands and stores. Using data and analytics they’ve started to improve customer conversion and the customer experience. If GPS can successfully capitalize on their boatloads of data, they may have a chance at revitalizing the Gap and Banana Republic brands, as well as boost Old Navy and Athleta.

Old Navy

Old Navy is an absolute juggernaut powering towards a 10 billion dollar net sales objective. Product acceptance has improved at Old Navy, which has resulted in greater margins. The styles and fashion at Old Navy have been on point and is being sold at a very reasonable price.

(Source: gap.com)

Product acceptance and higher selling at normal prices definitely shows an improvement in skews and product choices. They've also been holding a lot of promotional sales such as this $10 fleece sale, and also a 2 day special for items such as $8 pullovers.

Overall, there's nothing much else we can say about Old Navy, the clothes are on trend, the sales and marketing are on point, and the sales show the results.

Cross-Channel Shopping + Omnichannel Integration

Every brand in the GPS portfolio has growth potential, Old Navy and Athleta have raw or organic growth potential, meaning they can attract brand new customers. While Gap and Banana Republic have magnetic growth potential, meaning they can attract customers from the other Gap brands if they can successfully integrate an omnichannel experience between brands. Cross-channel shopping has become a huge trend in the retail industry, that allows more mature brands to benefit off of faster-growing brands. While Gap still has to work on their margins, the productivity goals they’ve set internally, coupled with the money they’ve spent on technology, can create greater efficiency within the brand. GPS has already taken steps to promote cross-channel shopping with a multi-channel loyalty program known as BRIGHT. Which uses the existing data that Gap possesses, to create the most valuable experience for the consumer. The program was unveiled across all brands in California, and the early results have been strong, with over 1 million new members. The BRIGHT program has huge potential to entice customers across all channels, and this is yet another example of data having monetary value for companies. In their earnings call, they also mentioned that their personalization add-ons resulted in a 5% improvement in customer conversion, versus a non-personalized involvement.

In conclusion, GPS is a very attractive stock at the moment, with Old Navy and Athleta delivering healthy growth, and The Gap and Banana Republic showing renewed margin efficiency, GPS has found the right direction. Increased technological spending and a new focus on big data can only help them pinpoint customers, and improve the customer experience. Overall, the stock is far from peril, and whether we like it or not they are coming back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.