Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage: E.I.I. Top Idea For Today

Here you will find a brief description of the strategy along with active market prices I executed the trade with at the time of writing.

An Engineered Income Investing Top Idea

High yield at very low risk will make you want to roar like a lion. Today, I will briefly discuss the Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage strategy I have developed to do just this and present a trade to do so using actual market numbers for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

The Concept:

Arbitrage takes advantage of the pricing differential between two (or more) related financial instruments in a manner so as to lock in a defined gain. For my Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage, risk is minimized by using deep in the money covered calls as part of a buy-write transaction. The buy-write buys shares at market price and concurrently sells covered call options on those shares so as to create a net debit cost (market buy minus option premium) below retail market.

In the arbitrage case, we target a deep in the money (below current market share price) using short term contracts and spanning across an ex-dividend date. To qualify as viable, the strike price of the call minus the net debit cost of the buy-write must generate a net gain to us (preferably greater or equal to the dividend itself). With the criteria met, the rest of the evolution of the trade is self working.

Because the call strike price is far below current market and the ex-dividend date is very short term, it is extremely probable that the shares will be called away from us early for the holder to capture the dividend. Because we have locked in gains so long as shares are called away, exposure to market risk only begins if/when shares fall below our breakeven point. Breakeven is market price minus combined option premium and dividend. If shares are called for dividend capture, the trade wraps up with out any exposure to market risk. If shares should manage to plunge deeply and fall below the in-the-money strike price over the brief contract period, then our breakeven is further reduced by our dividend harvest. So, the combined dividend and premium give us a reduced market risk not seen by simple retail market investors.

ADM Opportunity Example:

Note that all numbers used in this discussion were the current prevailing market at the time of writing (9:50 am Eastern time, 10/23/18). The key figures to keep your eye on are the net debit. This is the market price minus the option premium, the spread as it were and defines your net cost basis opening the trade. The other key number is the strike price minus your net debit cost. This is the arbitrage value you lock in at the time of the trade. It must be positive (I generally prefer it at least equal or greater than the dividend itself). Keep in mind that the this net arbitrage value X 100 shares per contract X number of contracts needs to be sufficient so that transaction costs do not eat up an excessively large part of your gains.

Given all that, let's see the trade I actually executed on ADM, which is ex-dividend for $0.335 on ~ 11/14/18.

Enter an ADM buy-write using a share buy leg at market $47.93 and write the 59 day 12/21/18 covered calls for $44.00 strike. This is a net debit for $43.48, leaving a net arbitrage at $44.00 call away of $0.52. It only become exposed to market risk if the shares fall below $43.14 before the ex-div date of ~ 11/14/18. Otherwise, shares well be called early for dividend capture and you will have the $0.52 gain on the net $43.48 cost basis over a 22 day holding period. This is an annualized yield rate of 19.48%.

Call away after dividend would increase your gains and yield since you add the $0.335 dividend harvest.

Break-even is $43.48 cost basis - $0.335 dividend harvest = $43.145, a full 10% below current market.

Keep in mind that at $0.52 net arbitrage gain per contract, three or four contracts minimum are advisable to avoid transaction costs taking too heavy a bite out of net gains.

The full Engineered Income Investing ADM exclusive premium subscription report is included as an addendum below.

Closing Thoughts:

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

ADDENDUM: E.I.I. Exclusive Premium Subscription Report for ADM

Sustainable At What Cost; A Modern Sisyphus

Oct. 23, 2018 4:11 AM ET•ADM•

Engineered Income Investing: Exclusive Premium Research

Sisyphus was a king condemned to roll a huge boulder uphill, only to see it fall back and to have to repeat his task all over again in an eternal cycle. This sustained effort is a model of futility. Activity does not always mean progress.

Today's look at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) finds this dividend aristocrat holds a lot in common with this legendary Greek king. A review of ADM reveals decades of struggle with little progress. Yet, the dividend growth investor may still find reasons to admire this global agriculture powerhouse.

Company: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Current Price: $48.91

Dividend: $1.34 (2.74%) ex-div. ~11/15/18

Fair Value: (per YDP): $ 50.95 (for 2.63% historical yield trend)

P/E Fair Value: $53.20

P/B Fair Value: $46.60

Prior Research & Results:

7/3/17

Our coverage of ADM was initiated 7/317 from our guest contributor PendragonY. Please refer to that report for a full background analysis of the company. With shares trading well below fair value but consolidating sideways within a downward channel trend, the primary idea presented was to consider writing the 47 day cash covered puts for 8/18/17 $39.00 @ $0.54 premium. The contracts expire out of the money, resulting in an absolute boost of 1.40% (10.90% annualized yield rate).

Current Outlook:

After turning in a bottom on 11/15/17 at $39.70, shares have been in a rising channel trend that broke down two weeks ago when markets broadly corrected. Shares swooned about 8% and broke the rising trend. They are currently recovering along the former lower boundary of the rising channel as upside resistance for the new rising channel.

ADM has several factors that attract investors:

43 years as a Dividend Aristocrat, raising dividends annually throughout.

86 years of unbroken dividends. The company is rapidly approaching Dividend Zombie Status.

Founded in 1902, now in its 117th year of operations.

A global leader in carbohydrates, seed oil, ethanol, and soybeans, with supply and distribution chains for both internal and third party services well established.

Sustainable financial metrics.

While it is true that ADM is well into its turnaround and presents a picture of sustainable operations, some serious areas of concern are present:

The company's major health and sustainability metrics show decades of flat trends without growth. ROIC, ROE, and operating margins all show flat to slowly declining trends for the past three decades.

Cash flows are the fuel for dividends. Both FCF and FFO per share have been flat net trends since 2008, a full decade now.

Flat revenues and cash flows per share coupled with declining trends of operating margins and return on investment document a Sisyphean stagnation of sustainability lack growth as in eternal outlook.



The $0.730 billion dividends paid + $1.04 billion capex + $0.835 billion in annual debt service is a total of $2.605 billion of cash outlays beyond operating expenditures. This is more than double free cash flow and even slightly exceeds FFO.

In fact, this leads to the second observation. While total annual dividends paid is decreasing due to share buy backs even as dividends/share grow, long term debt and its cost to service is rising and an inverse rate to this dividend expenditure decline.

It is apparent that the dividend growth per share has been funded by debt since 2013. This is not a long term sustainable model. It is of even greater concern in the rising interest rate environment.

In summary, ADM has been locked in a Sisyphean task of perpetual effort to sustain a no growth, zero progress endeavor for the past four decades. For the past six years, the dividend growth has been engineered by share buybacks, both of which are being funded at least in part by debt.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

YDP fair value based on the average five-year historical yield trend at 2.63% coupled with the current annual dividends of $1.34 calculate to $50.95. YDP metrics show good correlation between actual historical price range trends and predicted fair value.

A look at other traditional valuation financial metric ratios shows generally modest correlation of fair value calculations to actual price trends. Interestingly, both the traditional metrics and my YDP valuation all cluster near a $50.00 fair value appraisal at this time. This suggests it is a high confidence number.

This company is a near zombie and a long time Dividend Aristocrat. For now it has a sustainable business for many decades to come but with little in the way of growth prospects. Its total net return has tracked with the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for the past 23 years.

This is often an attractive profile for EII strategies. However, the partial debt financing of the share buyback and dividend growth/share is of deep concern to me. Therefore, I am not comfortable at this time being a long term holder of ADM shares. In a strict application, this would rule out the ticker as an EII strategy target. First and foremost, we must like the quality of the company as a long term holding so we are comfortable if and when shares are presented to us.

Balancing this negative overall view, the company is a near zombie and the gathering threats from stagnation and reliance in part on debt for dividend maintenance and growth remains sustainable for several years. Therefore, I am interested in EII opportunities using short term contracts when yields are attractive. Note that all the ideas below are short term with modest premiums. A minimum of four contracts is probably advisable to minimize transaction costs taking too large a bite from the net results.

With all that in mind, those not currently holding shares might consider writing the 24 day cash secured puts for 11/16/18 $45.00 @ $0.30 premium. This is a 10.21% annualized yield rate on net covering cash. The breakeven of $44.70 is $4.21 (8.6%) below current market. It is $5.30 (10.6%) below fair value.

Those currently holding shares might consider writing the 59 day covered calls for 12/21/18 $50.00 @ $1.12 premium for a 14.5% annualized yield rate.

A Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage is set up by doing a buy-write at $48.91 market and using a deep in the money 59 day covered call for 12/21/18 $45.00 @ $4.40 premium for a net debit cost of $44.51 and makes call away extremely probable. In fact, the only risk in this trade is if shares plunge below $44.175 by end of contract. Execution of this would result in combined premium and call away sale a net gain of $0.49. This is a 7.47% annualized yield rate on net cash of $44.51. If call away is early for dividend capture by 11/14/18, the contract length is shortened to 22 days and thus the annualized yield rate becomes 20.02%. If call away is after ex-dividend, then you add the $0.335 to the $0.49, for a total gain of $0.825 on the 59 day contract. This is a total annualized yield rate of 11.47%. In the event shares are not called away (because of a price drop below $45.00), you have collected the $4.40 premium + $0.335 dividend harvest ($4.735 total), giving your breakeven against the $48.91 market buy at $44.175, a deep value entry point.

As always, I remain available for any questions you may have or topics you wish to discuss. Have a very happy and spooky Halloween.

Disclaimer: I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments 1

Richard Berger, Marketplace Contributor

Comments | Following

Author’s reply »

Morning Revised Trade targets for the Dividend-Premium Arbitrage based on current market.

Buy market at $47.93 and write the Dec covered calls for $44.00. Net debit for $43.48, leaving a net arbitrage at $44 call away of $0.52. I only become exposed to market risk if the shares fall below $43.14 before the ex-div date of ~ 11/14/18. Otherwise, shares well be called early from me for dividend capture and I will have the $0.52 gain on the net $43.48 cost basis over a 22 day holding period. This is an ann yld rate of 19.48%

Call away after dividend would increase my gains and yield

breakeven is $43.48 cost basis - $0.335 dividend harvest = $43.145, a full 10% below current market.

Keep in mind that at $0.52 net arbitrage gain per contract, 3 or 4 contracts minimum is advisable to avoid transaction costs taking too heavy a bite out of net gains.

Richard

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.