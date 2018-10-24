BioLife: Groundfloor Opportunity In Regenerative Medicine

To boot, the company is already generating positive cash flow and produced its first net profits.

If anything, we see even more potential this time around.

We clued in to BioLife a couple of months ago, but we found the valuation a little too steep. That has been taken care of.

Mid July, we noticed (a little late, obviously) that the shares of BioLife (BLFS) were going parabolic and after doing some DD on the company it wasn't difficult to see why:

BioLife offers state of the art tissue preserving media.

Exploding sales.

Rapidly expanding margins.

The company already produced positive cash flow.

We did discuss the unique nature of their products (CryoStor and HypoThermosol) briefly and you can find more on this in the article by SA contributor Overlooked and Underfollowed and at the evidence section of the company website, so we're not going to repeat that here.

Growth

The simple fact is that sales are exploding:

BLFS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

They more than doubled this quarter and are clearly accelerating, or taking off is a better description. Some notable datapoints from Q2:

Their most important segment is the regenerative medicine market (cell and gene therapy hospital-based stem cell transplant centers and contract development and manufacturing organizations), which was good for $3M or 58% of sales in Q2 ($5.2M) with (fasten seatbelts) a 176% growth y/y and 42% up over Q1 sales. Things are clearly happening big time here and are the likely effect of two regulatory approvals for customers that are now coming into production.

The sector itself is growing strongly, with $4.1B in investment in Q2.

The company gained 37 new direct customers in the regenerative medicine segment (up from 19 in Q1 so there is an important acceleration here as well), and that's not counting the new customers of their distribution channel.

(up from 19 in Q1 so there is an important acceleration here as well), and that's not counting the new customers of their distribution channel. Their distribution channel is responsible for $1.7M of sales (or 33%) growing at 146% y/y and up 62% from Q1. Things are clearly happening here as well.

The fact that the company could increase its ASP (3% y/y) also points to their strong market position.

In short, Q2 was a pretty amazing quarter from a sales perspective, really a lift-off quarter. What is the potential market? Well, that depends on:

The number of FDA approvals.

The number of patients per approval.

The amount of tissue needed per patient.

Management estimates that (Q2CC):

We estimate that each customer clinical application if approved and at full manufacturing scale represents annual revenue and a range of $500,000 to $2 million and we have several potential outliers that greatly exceed this annual revenue range.

Management expects 3-5 additional regulatory filings by customers with the possibility of two additional approvals by the end of the year. SA contributor Overlooked and Underfollowed explains:

We get to look at this based on an already approved therapy, TissueGene’s Invossa. Importantly, BioLife has provided a datapoint to work off of in its July 13, 2017, press release that stated “Worldwide, an estimated 150 million people suffer from knee osteoarthritis. BioLife estimates that just 1% of the worldwide addressable patient population represents at least $5 million in revenue.”

That is, roughly $5M in yearly recurring revenue for each 1.5M patients or roughly $3.3 per patient per year with the proviso that tissue needs could vary greatly from therapy to therapy, so this figure could be off (although it could be off both ways).

So every FDA approval for a BioLife Solutions client will produce a significant jump in revenues for the company, just two of these last year have produced a bumper first half of 2018.

But, of course, the company also keeps on getting new customers (37 direct new customers in the quarter, up from 19 in Q1), and existing customers keep expanding from early stage Phase I trials to Phase II and III trials.

As trials progress through these phases this often also involves a significant increase in patients treated, hence a revenue bump for the company. Even without approval impact, revenues kept growing in 2016 (+28%) and 2017 (+34%). And here is what management argued when presenting preliminary Q3 figures:

BioLife's proprietary biopreservation media products have been used in more than 300 customer clinical applications, including dozens of CAR T-cell and other T cell immunotherapies targeting blood cancers and solid tumors, as well as other cell types targeting debilitating diseases and disorders.

That's 300+ customer clinical trial applications. Now, not all of these will receive FDA approval and not all of the approved ones will serve such a huge market as Invossa (see above) with 150M potential patients. Another tailwind is friendlier regulatory regimes (Q2CC):

So we see only more of the same some of you may have heard of FDA Commissioner Gottlieb's remarks at the Bio Conference just a few months ago where he was outlining new fast tracked approval mechanisms and that now I think is now starting to be implemented so that will help as well so you know for sure we're seeing a friendly regulatory pathway in the U.S. certainly in Japan and in Europe to some extent.

But it should be clear that the opportunities are very large indeed with regenerative medicine itself still in the very early innings and the company keeps raking up new customers. Then there is increasing customer awareness (Q2CC):

That means that these companies are really sensitive and aware that dead cells don't cure cancer for example so they need to make sure they're using the right tools whether it's media or containers or otherwise to make sure that as many cells as possible can actually survive the trip to the clinic and be infused to the patient to achieve or whatever therapeutic response they are after. So I think over the next several quarters and years to come that pressure to make sure that customers are using the best tools and we have the best preservation platform out there is really going to help drive adoption.

The company is also embarking on another growth strategy, and this one is born out of the luxury of their cash bonanza. They're putting this cash to use to acquire producers of complementary goods and services, which we will discuss below.

Q2 Results

Just for reference, here is how the different segments broke down in Q2. From the 10-Q:

You see that the two smaller segments actually declined, but they are becoming a bit of a side show. The action clearly is in regenerative medicine.

Margins

How about this:

BLFS Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And these are GAAP figures, including stock-based compensation. Increased volume, kicking off substantial operating leverage is clearly the main responsible force but there was a small price increase as well.

Operating expenses rose from $1.9M a year ago to $2.4M in Q2, clearly, a much more modest increase (+26.3%) compared to revenue growth, resulting in the company turning in a substantial operating profit ($1.3M). From the 10-Q:

This is amazing operating leverage. One might wonder whether selling through distributors isn't costing the company significant margins. Well, given the level of gross margin (70%) and the fact that this is still increasing, we're not worried.

We would point out the fact that sales and marketing expenses only grew 17% while revenues doubled; selling at least part through distributors seems a smart strategy to us.

Given the tremendous operating leverage, no wonder the company actually managed to already produce a GAAP profit in Q2 of $1M or $0.05 per share.

Cash

And here is another graph to marvel at:

BLFS Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Operational cash flow was $562K in Q2 and $953K for H1. You see a much larger jump in the cash holdings (from $2.3M a year ago to $14.2M at the end of Q2) which is mostly the result of warrants being exercised.

After the close of the quarter, the company raked in another $20M in cash from the sale of 1.4M shares to Casdin Capital for a nearly 6% dilution (of the fully diluted share count). Casdin Capital now has a 14% stake in the company.

Management argued during Q2 that they saw opportunities to increase their share of the per dose tool spend by up to 5x-10x through smart acquisitions.

The first step they took was a $5M expansion of their share of private company SAVSU from 31% to 44% which produces all-temperature boxes (EVO smart shippers) to transport tissues and a related SaaS platform to follow data in real-time.

The company has the exclusive option to buy the other 56% of the shares during an 18-month period for $23M or 1M of BioLife shares, whichever is bigger. Here is BioLife's CEO (from the PR):

This additional investment in SAVSU supports our previously announced growth strategy to invest in companies and technologies that also supply the cell and gene therapy industry with innovative, highly valued solutions. We believe SAVSU is at an inflection point in product adoption in the cell and gene therapy market. The purchase option provides BioLife with complete flexibility with regard to a full acquisition of SAVSU, while setting a value today. Our decision to exercise the purchase option will be based on SAVSU's continued revenue growth, and determining the optimal time to consolidate SAVSU and BioLife's financial results.

We think this is promising, for a couple of reasons:

Synergies in sales, the companies are addressing the same markets.

Sales are complementing one another, and a strong take-off of one could be used as leverage to pull sales off the other. It's indeed about capturing a bigger part of the client dollar.

We actually think the whole acquisition of producers of complementary products and services makes sense not only in and by itself, but also because the company is already cash flow positive, and the cash flows are likely to grow substantially from here.

Cash is also being raked in from the exercise of warrants. From the 10-Q:

At June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, we had 4,863,158 and 6,688,849 warrants outstanding, respectively and exercisable with a weighted average exercise price of $4.41 and $4.50, respectively. During the three and six month period ended June 30, 2018, 1,813,691 and 1,825,691 warrants were exercised with a weighted average exercise price of $4.75, yielding proceeds of $8.6 million and $8.7 million, respectively. Subsequent to quarter end through July 30, 2018, an additional 274,798 warrants were exercised with a weighted average exercise price of $4.75, yielding $1.3 million in proceeds to the Company. The outstanding warrants have expiration dates between March 2021 and May 2021.

BLFS Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Stock-based compensation isn't disproportional. Dilution has accelerated now with the warrant conversion and the financing, but given the positive cash flow the company produces we don't see this accelerating any further.

There are of course still 4.8M warrants outstanding and another 2.24M stock options outstanding, so that's another 7M to go. On investor forums there was much to do about the possibility they might have to overpay for the remaining 56% of SAVSU if their stock price takes off, but we really don't see the problem here:

It's an option, they're not forced to do anything and they'll only do it if it is attractive.

The maximum dilution in the case their stock price takes off is 1M shares. That's a 4% dilution (on a fully diluted share count of 25M), that really isn't a big deal.

If it is true what management argues that SAVSU is at an inflection point then it's likely to be a very attractive acquisition and cash very well spent.

Regenerative medicine is a big growth market, and getting complementary stuff to sell into it is a very good idea for a company that is already cash flow positive (and has $32.5M in cash holdings).

Guidance

Preliminary Q3 figures are also out:

Revenue of $5.3M, up 79% y/y, relatively flat from Q2 ($5.19M) but that quarter contained a $250K buffer stock order which wasn't repeated in Q3.

Regenerative medicine $2.9M up 80% y/y.

Distributor revenue $1.9M up 148% y/y.

The company has $32.4M in cash.

The full year guidance has now become:

FY2018 revenue is now guided at $19M-$20M, a growth of 72%-82%.

Gross margin will come in between 68%-70% (up from previous guidance of 63%-65%) up from 61% last year.

Operating expense between $9.5M-$10M, up from previously guided $9M-$9.5M.

Valuation

BLFS EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

When we wrote in July we found the shares a bit too expensive. They are of course still expensive, but you get what you pay for, we would argue now.

The four analysts following the stock see an EPS of $0.15 this year rising to $0.28 next year. The shares are down 50% from their top only two months ago:

Conclusion

We have a rare combination of factors:

An early stage growth company experiencing lift-off with explosive growth.

Unique products which are difficult to dislodge and clients that will produce increasing and recurring revenues over time.

Substantial margin expansion.

Cash flow positive.

GAAP profitable.

The company has already $32.4M in cash with more coming from cash flow and warrant and option conversion.

Acquisitions are a sensible way to use the excess cash and target synergies and a bigger slice of the per dose tool spend through buying complementary goods and service producers.

We've discussed many SaaS business software platform companies here and marveled at their platform stickiness and their multiple ways to open new revenue streams.

However, few of these companies produce the growth, or the margin expansion, or the cash flow, or the GAAP profitability at all, let alone at what can only be called the hyper-growth stage.

The 100%+ growth of Q2 was probably a bit of an outlier with the effects of two FDA approvals taking hold, but it's very likely revenues will keep on growing at an elevated pace (50%+).

After completing the article we bought 500 shares in BLFS for the SHU portfolio at $12.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

