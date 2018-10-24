GE: Employee Headcount

The increasing internationalization of GE is impacting on US management and US employees. Will age bias become an issue for US headcount reduction?

There Is Something Strange Happening With GE Employee Numbers

General Electric (GE) are in the process of shrinking certain business segments, to match the size of the businesses to the current market. A former President and CEO of GE, Jack Welch, earned the nickname “Neutron Jack” for his downsizing efforts – it was said, after a visit by the CEO, like with a neutron bomb, only the buildings were left standing, the employees were gone. It seems like the present downsizing efforts might be getting rid of the buildings, but the employee numbers do not appear to be following suit. Like most corporations, GE reports total employee numbers in their annual 10-K filing. In addition, GE reports employee numbers by operating segment. From this information, it is possible to track increases and decreases in employment numbers on an annual basis. We will possibly have to wait for release of the GE FY 2018 10-K in early 2019, to learn how successful the current management have been in reducing head-count in shrinking segments, such as Power. But, if shareholders and potential investors fully understood what has happened with GE employee numbers over the last 3 to 4 years, they would be very concerned not to have to wait to know more about what is currently happening with employee numbers. They would be seeking to know, on at least a quarterly basis, what is happening with a very important KPI - employee numbers. GE management must surely have available employee headcount reduction details at every board meeting. TABLE 1 below reveals some surprising statistics on employee numbers.

GE Business Segment Employee Numbers Are Shrinking - But Total Employee Numbers - Not So Much

Table 1 below analyses increases and decreases in GE employee numbers from end of December 2014 through end of December 2017.

TABLE 1

Notes are provided at the foot of TABLE 1 in relation to significant increases and decreases in employee numbers in the period from end of 2014 to end of 2017. The following require special additional comment.

Power – actual and planned employee reductions not keeping up with falling revenue and operating profits.

Renewable Energy - Increase of 9,000 employees in 2017.

More than doubling of Corporate & Other employees from 14,000 to 28,500 in the last 3 years.

The increasing internationalization of GE – its impact on US management and US employees.

GE Digital employee headcount reduction

GE Power – Actual And Planned Employee Reductions Not Keeping Up With Falling Revenues And Operating Profits

A comparison, per TABLE 2 below, reveals reductions in employee numbers are not keeping pace with falling Power revenues and operating profits.

TABLE 2

Even after the planned 12,000 reduction in the Power segment workforce, projected revenue in 2018, of $440,000 per employee, is still expected to be $38,000 below the $478,000 per employee in 2014, prior to the Alstom Acquisition. This reduction of $38,000 revenue per employee is obviously flowing straight through to the bottom line, with operating profit per employee falling by $50,000 between 2014 and projections for 2018. It seems the $50,000 reduction in operating profit per employee is likely due to a combination of lower margins and lower productivity of employees, the latter likely being due to under-utilization of employees. The low operating profit of $2,000-8,000 per employee for Energy Connections is also worthy of noting. If Energy Connections business is growing, while the Power generation business is declining, there will be an adverse effect on revenue and operating profit per employee due to the change in sales and profit mix. Unfortunately, with the combination of Power and Energy Connection segments, GE no longer separately discloses this important information to shareholders, analysts and potential investors. Information on Energy Connections is of interest, as management of power supply becomes increasingly important for management of an increasingly complex grid. This could be GE’s fastest growing business in the Power segment, without this being apparent in the reporting. If it does achieve high growth rates, with improved margins, that would be a good thing. But its impact on the combined reporting of Power Generation and Energy Connections would be to show a reduction in overall margins, giving the opposite impression to the real situation.

GE Renewable Energy – Increase of 9,000 employees to 21,000 employees in 2017

To check on growth prospects for Renewable Energy, I go firstly to November 13, 2017 GE Investor Update, which provides growth guidance for Renewable Energy as follows:

Robust topline and profit growth in 2018 (page 11) 2018 growth outlook – Organic revenue 7-10%, Operating profit 7-10% (page 50) 2019 growth outlook – positive (page 55)

Secondly, I review actual Renewable Energy growth through first half of 2018, as reported in the GE 2 nd quarter earnings webcast (see here):

1 st half 2018 Reported revenue (GAAP) down 19%, and Organic revenue (non-GAAP) down 25% on 1 st half 2017 (page 5 Supplemental data) Our Renewables orders were down in the quarter, but we continue to see strong global demand for onshore wind. Our onshore backlog is up 43% year-over-year and, although pricing remains challenging, it is improving. (page 4 of conference call transcript) Industrial segment op profit was down 10% driven by double-digit declines in Power, Renewables and Transportation, partially offset by solid growth in Aviation and Healthcare. (page 4 of conference call transcript)

My investigations indicate the double-digit decline in Renewables operating profit was due to the LM Windpower acquisition (see here). Strategically, the LM Wind Power acquisition seems to make a lot of sense. But it has ~10,000 employees with factories around the world, yet only contributed $0.1Bn in revenues in the first half of 2018. It does not take a genius to work out LM Wind Power is presently a massive loss-making business. I will be taking a closer look at LM Wind Power, and its potential strengths in a future article.

More Than Doubling Of GE Corporate & Other Employees From 14,000 To 28,500 In The Last 3 Years

I find it incredible that GE could publish the content in Figure 1 below and get away with the outrageous claims. “How we drive Industrial Margin Expansion” – We move 10,000 industrial functional employees to shared service centers. “How we drive margins” - We move 10,000 industrial functional employees to shared service centers. Did no one in the organization reviewing this presentation think to question the absurdity of these propositions

Source: GE 2016 10-K page 15

Obviously, GE, in its present state cannot continue to afford 28,500 functional employees in a bloated, inaptly named, Global Growth Organization. At the same time I would expect there are a significant number of employees in this cohort who provide invaluable support to the segments. I also believe, Flannery, imbued with the culture that gave rise to this organizational monstrosity, was not equipped emotionally or intellectually to undertake the necessary restructure in an effective manner. I say this kindly, because I would believe he is a good man, with tremendous loyalty to his fellow staffers. It will still be an enormous challenge for Larry Culp to implement the necessary changes. But he is equipped with the right experience, mentality, and passion, and the ability to lead effectively. Large scale retrenchments of US employees are required to be publicly notified. There appears to be a lack of such notifications on the scale necessary to significantly reduce GE employee numbers. I discuss this further below in relation to Digital, where notifications have been given.

Shrinking Of The US Component Of GE Workforce From ~45% To ~34% In The Last 3 Years

From 2010 to 2014 GE’s US workforce hovered around 44-45% of GE’s total workforce. The 2015 Alstom acquisition changed the proportion. By end of FY 2015 total workforce had increased by a net 28,000 to 333,000., and US workforce fell to 37.5% of total. In the next 2 years through end of FY 2017, virtually all the 20,000 reduction in workforce was US employees. Non-US employee numbers reduced from 208,000 to 207,000. The result was US workforce proportion fell further to 33.9% of total by end of FY 2017. With French government protection of workers’ employment, further workforce reductions in the Power and Renewable Energy segments may cause further reductions in the proportion of GE US employees.

Age Bias May Become An Issue For GE -

In reducing employee numbers in the US, GE may run into accusations of age bias, similar to those previously levelled at IBM, per excerpt below from this article,

As it scrambled to compete in the internet world, the once-dominant tech company cut tens of thousands of U.S. workers, hitting its most senior employees hardest and flouting rules against age bias.

GE Digital Employee Headcount Reduction Efforts

I have written previously about perceived culture at GE Digital in my article, "GE Under Larry Culp: From 'Mothership' To 'P&L'". GE Digital employee numbers will be included in the 28,500 Corporate & Other. Not much progress on headcount reduction will be achieved if the apparent actions on employee reductions at GE Digital are a reflection of what is happening company wide.

Job Cuts At GE Digital –

Roughly a week before John Flannery’s mid-November 2017 Update conference call, notice of permanent layoff was given to 158 GE Digital employees, per this extract from a WARN report publication,

Notice date 11/07/2017, Effective date 01/06/2018, Receipt date12/01/2017 General Electric Company San Ramon Contra Costa 158 Layoff Permanent

On April 9, 2018 East bay times reported further job cuts at GE San Ramon under this heading, “General Electric cuts jobs amid long-term San Ramon expansion”

The company has decided to eliminate 120 jobs at its GE Digital facility in San Ramon, GE reported in an official filing with the state’s Employment Development Department. The staffing reductions are due to go into effect May 22. “Certain of the affected employees have been, or may be, offered new positions within the company,” Richa Gupta, a human resources executive with GE Digital, wrote in a letter to the EDD. “Affected employees who receive and accept such offers will not be terminated as a result of this action.”

The job cuts have not prevented extensive advertising of new positions at GE San Ramon (see here, here, here, here, and here and on the company website).

In Summary - GE Appears To Lack Profit Motive And The Will To Tackle Headcount Reduction And Organizational Restructure

Headcount Reduction -

GE Digital may be a useful microcosm to understand what is going on in the wider GE. The same issues of layoffs, offering of different jobs to those laid off, and new hiring, reducing the effectiveness of layoffs, is likely happening throughout the organization. The easiest employee headcount reduction may be the 1,000 jobs GE does not have to create if it pays ~$58 million to the French government (see here).

Profit Motive -

I also see a lack of profit motive at GE Digital, and I perceive that is widespread in GE, even in the profitable Aviation Segment (That deserves to be addressed in a separate article). Daniel Jones' recent article, "General Electric's On A Mission To Save The World, One Business At A Time", epitomizes what is wrong with GE - it has forgotten it cannot save the world if it is not making profits.

Functional Employees Making Marketing, Contractual And Other Important Decisions At GE -

I suspect that many important, marketing, contractual, and other important decisions are being made by functional employees in the shared service centers. I can understand one or more persons, with high level expertise in a function, working in a shared service center, providing additional support to capable, qualified persons performing those functions within the various segments, but with line responsibility to segment management. But, to divorce line management, who have ultimate responsibility for segment profitability, from functions that can significantly affect profitability is a recipe for disaster. It is also an environment that will breed the worst type of internal politics.

