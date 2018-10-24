Groupon: Waiting For Panic To Sink In

Groupon shares are approaching such a valuation once again, and it might be an opportunity once more.

Instead, I have bought Groupon shares after a big dip, when I thought it traded at distressed valuations.

Groupon, as I have said in the past, is not a stock that I have bought on investment metrics.

On my last article on Groupon (GRPN) back in February (How To Play Groupon Shares), I basically said the following:

Groupon's results were not bad, but short of expectations.

Forward guidance was nothing to look forward to, and there was no reason for the stock to rise in 2018

When stocks do not have a catalyst to rise, investor fatigue comes into play, and many times stocks fall much further than they should.

Well, today we are past fatigue and bordering on panic.

While the company seems to be turning around for the past several years, it never really managed to get there. Just about every metric one looks at has been deteriorating for a long time now.

GRPN Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

For example revenue is on a longterm downward slide

GRPN Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Free cash flow has ticked up a little over the past several quarters, but I can't say it gets me excited when the stock was around $6.

GRPN EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

Yes, the company has been cutting expenses and is sort of breaking even, however when the stock was at $5-6, the above EPS is nothing to get excited about.

GRPN Total Current Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

And while the balance sheet is not in trouble, there has been a slow-motion deterioration for a while now.

GRPN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Finally, in the past I had speculated with GRPN shares at bottoms, because I loved the fact that the company was constantly reducing the outstanding share count. Please note that bringing down outstanding shares from 680M to around 550M is no small accomplishment.

However for several quarters now shares have been increasing. And with no reason to buy the stock based on the fundamentals (as I see them), there was no reason to buy shares at higher levels.

So should you Groupon at these levels?

For one thing if analysts have it right, the company is expected to make a profit of $0.22 for 2018 and $0.25 for 2019, with revenue being flat for the respective years. So while the above EPS is nothing to cheer about when the stock was $6 a share, at $3 a share it's not bad.

In addition, any positive surprise on EPS or guidance should cause the stock to rally from current levels. I am not betting on a surprise, but you never know. In any case, even without a surprise, most bad news is probably already backed into stock.

Also please note that the current market cap is about 50% of what it was at the beginning of 2018. With the market cap at about $1.8B, when you consider the valuation on a Price/Sales basis alone, there is a nice discount in the stock.

Groupon will be reporting Q3'18 results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 10:00am EST. I would be looking for any positive guidance on EPS and revenue. One of the reasons for the stock's investor fatigue, is that the company's revenue has not been growing for a while now. So any news on future revenue growth will be a catalyst for higher prices.

Next I want you to consider the technicals of the stock.

As you can see from the chart above, a long term trend-line has been broken to the downside. Also please note that the chart is on a weekly scale, and this downward trend will not reverse soon.

There are two support levels that I have identified. One around the $3 level and one at $2 level. Unless something catastrophic is announced in the upcoming quarter, I find it difficult to imagine the stock could fall as low as the $2 level (although never say never).

So I will be looking at the price action around $3. Unless we get a very positive quarter and a bounce to the upside, I expect the stock to consolidate around the $3 handle.

So depending on what is said in conference call in the next 2 weeks, current levels are probably a great entry level, when overall market sentiment becomes more positive.

Bottom line

I have played Groupon shares several times over the past years very successfully around the $3 level.

While the fundamentals are not inspiring, I think shares trade at a very nice discount, that is exploitable when market sentiment becomes positive again.

Obviously a lot will depend on what will be reported at the upcoming quarter, but in the absence of any positive news, I expect a consolidation and a rise in shares around the $3 handle.

