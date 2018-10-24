Back The Motor Coach Up, The Winnebago Buying Opportunity Just Significantly Improved

Winnebago Industries did quite well for the quarter but you would not know that based on its stock performance since earnings release. While the stock traded up $5 per share (15%) in the pre-market after the Q4 earnings release it soon gave most of that back only closing up $1.45 for the day and then falling over $5.61 the following two days. This equates to down 18% off its close of $31.75 just before earnings release. The stock should have been up 10% - 15% and as of Tuesday's close is $27.59.

Here is a review of Q4’18 for Winnebago (WGO). Revenues of $536 million beat the $499 million in expectations by 7.4% of $37 million, the second largest dollar beat in 5 years. EPS of $.94 beat the expectations of $.91 by three cents and would have beat them by nine cents or 10% if Winnebago reported its EPS results on a non-GAAP basis given the Chris-Craft acquisition included six cents of one time acquisition costs or non-cash amortization. A non-GAAP 10% beat would be in line with recent beats according to Yahoo Finance:

Total motorized and towable units sold expanded by 45% to 46,137 and this aided by the extra 2.25 months of Grand Design sales in the Y/Y comparisons given the 11/8/16 acquisition close date. Comparing the last three quarters of 2018 to the same period of 2017 (see following table) which had a full nine months of Grand Design in both periods yields a 28% growth in units compared to an industry prediction of 2018 growth of flat to mid-single digits. That is some huge market share growth. However the market seems to be trading Winnebago like it is a tracking stock for the industry rather than a leader of the industry. Annual share over a two year period has improved from 3% to 8.5% of the industry (see Q4’18 earnings call transcript), aided by the Grand Design acquisition and subsequent growth. The 2018 growth for the nine months ended with August 2018 was 28% in units compared to a flat industry outlook for a slightly different period, calendar 2018, as see in the RV Association latest outlook means Winnebago is taking big share from the other RV manufacturers, something that will continue into 2019.

Revenues were up 18% for the Q4 period and 30% for the year. Gross margins were flat after considering the prior year had a one-time favorable inventory adjustment of $2.9 million.

Why didn’t the Company get a higher grade than my A- for the recently released quarter?

There were three reasons in my view:

They do have some cost pressures but I think they will work through these without great impact. The diesel Class As production move from Iowa to Oregon is improving but still off Y/Y and putting a drag on results, but improvement is underway and the comparison get much easier starting with the next quarter Management gave a subdued outlook around demand that may have been too subdued and they did not take sufficient credit for the success of 2018.

Next I will expand on each.

Cost pressures – this received considerable attention in management’s responses on the earnings call. On the earnings call the CEO stated this as part of his response to a question from analyst Scott Stember (page 19/31 on a printed transcript)

A gross hit of eight figures would be north of $10 million so let’s say this was $12 million. They said elsewhere in comments and the release that work with vendors and the supply chain largely mitigated this impact. This is evident in their flat gross margin Y/Y adjusting for the one time inventory adjustment in Q4’17. It is also evident in their LIFO adjustment seen on their cash flow statement. This represents the higher costs of the year-end inventory using last in first out convention rather than first-in-first-out. A tax motivated policy it allows U.S. companies to expense their inflation in the year incurred rather than when the inventory is sold.

You will see the LIFO charge is $3.4 million up from $1.7 million so basically it doubled in 2018. This represents the total inflation on the 75% of their inventory under LIFO (see inventory footnote in 10-K) so even grossing up the $1.7 million growth over 2017 growth, the total increase would be estimated at $2.3 million if 100% of inventory were on LIFO or only 20% of the $12 million hit described above. I’d say that is a great accomplishment, they mitigated 80% of the cost pressure. Further, net impact of $3.3 million is 17 basis points in gross margin, not huge. Now perhaps management has pulled most of the easy levers so future cost increases may have more of a net affect but the stock reacted like these cost pressures were largely unmitigated. Let’s look at the two most frequently mentioned raw materials, steel and aluminum.

So steel prices are up, but only the high end of a range. From July 17 to July 18 the cost increased from 3750 to 4200 or 12% and from October 17 to October 18 it increased 3950 to 4650 or 18%. In addition to the mitigation described above, one needs to realize there is not that much steel used in RVs. Aluminum is used in much greater way due to its weight.

Let me take it a step further. Winnebago’s sales for 2018 were 45% motorized so if one looks at a typical RV chassis for a Class A, the most substantial RV they make, look at the steel frame of the chassis:

Engine and frame, a couple of tons of steel. So if the cost is up $500 per metric ton based on the above chart that might be $1k-$2K of costs for an RV that sells for $300K to $500K. IT is a cost factor but it is not huge, again the market is overreacting. Towables have no motor and may only use steel in the frame which can be less substantial given there is no engine and towables do not weigh nearly what motorized RVs weigh.

Now for aluminum.

Costs per ton increased from July 2017 to July 2018 as noted above around 1925 to 2100 up 9%

October 2017 to October 2018 actually decreased 2190 to 2100 down 4%. So aluminum is at the bottom of the trading range over the last 16 months.

Here are two pictures of typical RV sidewall construction:

So sure there is steel used elsewhere in an RV but if aluminum will do it is the preferred material. Steel frame and motor is good to keep the weight low on an RV, you do not want any weight higher up as this impacts stability. Last comment for this point is an RV is basically a house on wheels. How much steel is used in the construction of your house? Not much, same for RVs.

Diesel Class A production – Management made the long-term decision to diversify they labor base and obtain the former manufacturing facility of Country Coach in Junction City Oregon in late 2015 freeing up space in Forrest City Iowa to make towables. The move should pay off longer term but the Oregon facility has created production bottlenecks and weighed on margins for the motorized division. These adjustments take time and based on the below eight quarter summary of EBITDA margins, good progress is underway. For the fourth quarter of 2018, where Y/Y comparisons are the primary measure, the margins are still down and yet you can see nice progress from the low quarter of Q1 so hopefully this continues but it really shows in the unit results for Q4 as noted below as well.

Source: Winnebago’s Supplemental earnings document from Q4’18 listing adjusted, quarters 1-4 are F’17 and quarters 5-8 are F’18.

A 27% drop in shipped Class As is not good. The good news is backlog for Motorized was up 29% at the end of Q4’18 so it appears to be production issues not sales.

Management views on 2019 were too subdued and guarded. They just finished a year with 36% year over year revenue growth and from a share perspective, their units are up 28% in the last nine months in a flat environment. How did they do that? Better selection, design and reputation. This is not something that changes overnight so it is reasonable to assume their competitors will not in mass introduce products right away to negate the success of Winnebago. Unfortunately management did not take much credit for this on the call and missed an opportunity but the opportunity is yours to add to your position as I have been doing.

Management could make up for this by executing on the stock buyback announced a year ago for $70 million where they only purchased a little over $6 million during 2018. Back the truck or motor coach up so we can see next quarter where your heads are really at and buy some personally as well. The $64 million remaining on your repurchase authorization would reduce your shares outstanding by 7% at Friday’s closing price of $28.26 and show the market where your head is really at.

So I give the Company an A-. It could have been an A had management not been so dour and taken more credit for the cost mitigation but an A- is still a pretty grade.

Two other points around demand and dealer inventory.

Demand is growing more than 25% better than the industry based on the last nine months of results. Even for Q4, Winnebago’s motorized units were up 3% Y/Y and towables up 24% so strong for a blended result of up 18%. Thor Industries, the only other direct public peer declined in revenue by 3% in its latest quarter released on 9/20/18 but was up 14% for its year. Given there was a 20% difference in last quarter revenue growth between these two companies you would expect Winnebago to be outperforming Thor (THO). Thor released its earnings so in the last month one would expect Winnebago to have outperformed its larger peer.

Source: Yahoo Finance comparative chart

Just the opposite. It does not make sense.

Dealer inventory – this is an interesting area where I think the market may have viewed the numbers as bad. Management was clear they don’t see any issues in this comment from the earnings call:

More importantly, while Winnebago’s dealer inventories are up, they are actually up less than their shipments so the number of days of sales in dealer inventory is declining:

Management has stated in the last two earnings calls that they are expanding the number of dealers and some dealers are dedicating more of their inventory to Winnebago. So given the growth of Winnebago’s units and the comfort communicated by their conservative management team around dealer inventories, I do not see this as big issue for Winnebago even though the market currently seems to think it is. I agree with management’s comment in the fourth quarter release that to the extent they have undifferentiated product, excess dealer inventory of their competitors can lead to more price competitiveness. However with Winnebago’s Q4’18 flat adjusted gross margins and the big unit gains, this does not seem to be a significant headwind for Winnebago. Thor’s gross margin declined from 15.6% in Q4’17 to 13% in Q4’18 compared to flat for Winnebago’s adjusted results so Thor seems to have some dealer inventory issues not Winnebago.

The largest dealer in the US, Camping World (CWH) also shows improving inventory as noted below:

Even here

Conclusion

So what does all of this mean? The market does not always get things right in the short-term. Over the next year I believe Winnebago will outperform the industry and in 2019 or 2020 find its way back to make new highs at $60 plus which would be more than a double from the closing price on 10/19/18 of $28.26. I do not think this is a value trap and if anything this past week appears to be capitulation in the stock if one looks at the volume over the nearly three years as seen below:

I’m reminded what famed investor Benjamin Graham said:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”



So I think the market will eventually properly weigh the results on Winnebago and send the stock to new highs. Any suggestion that Winnebago is a canary in the coal mine predicting a pending economic recession is unfounded. In the last 20 years, Winnebago has only declined for the great recession in 2007-2009 and I’m not aware of any broad based view that a recession is pending.

Buy more Winnebago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.