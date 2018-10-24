Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part II): Facebook Inc.

But Facebook is still not a buy, as I expect technology stocks like Facebook to decline even further if the entire market will decline in the next few months.

I few days ago, I started my series analyzing companies with two main characteristics: being great companies on the one hand (in most cases, industry leaders with great performance metrics and a very wide moat around the business) but being (extremely) overvalued and far away from what I assume to be a fair value for the stock. My goal here is to build a watchlist of high-quality companies that “only” need to become cheaper to be also great investments. I am still not able to predict the future, but chances are rather high that we might be able to buy at least a few of these companies at a very good price in the coming months or quarters.

I have to admit that in the past few years, I never really cared for the so-called FA(A)NG stocks notwithstanding the fact that we are dealing with great companies (in most cases). But as I have already written in my last article about 3M (NYSE:MMM), a great company by itself isn’t enough to make a good investment. We also have to be able to purchase the stock for an acceptable price. And expectations about long-lasting double-digit growth and extrapolation of current growth rates into the future led to extreme valuations for these companies.

But if I had to choose companies among those high-flyers where valuations stayed at more or less realistic levels, Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) would be among my first picks. In the following article – similar to my analysis of 3M – I will first describe why Facebook is a great company and then I will try to determine at which price the stock will be a good (or even great) investment.

Business Description

Facebook probably doesn’t need much of an introduction as most of us are registered and should know the business model of Facebook. The company might be the perfect example for the expression “If you are not paying for it, you are the product” as Facebook’s business model is monetizing customer’s data by selling advertisements and more than 98% of Facebook’s revenue stems from advertising.

Since 2010, revenue grew on average 54% annually every single year and since 2011 Facebook is profitable – one year before the IPO and seven years after Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook – which is quite an accomplishment. Since then earnings per share grew 50.71% annually and the free cash flow grew even 71.24% since 2010 every single year.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Especially for growth companies, investors are usually focused on the income statement. In my opinion, the balance sheet should get similar amounts of attention as the income statement and in case of Facebook, it is quite impressive and underlines how profitable the company was in the recent past. Facebook has total assets of $90.3 billion and only $10.9 billion in liabilities resulting in a shareholders' equity of $79.4 billion. With $6.2 billion in long-term liabilities, Facebook has a D/E ratio below 0.10 and debt shouldn’t be an issue or reason for concern.

The only number within an otherwise perfect balance sheet is the $18.3 billion in goodwill reflecting a few acquisitions where Facebook had to pay a higher price. But most important and impressive are the $42.3 billion in cash and short-term investments. With that amount of cash on its balance sheet, the company would be able to acquire most mid-cap companies or pay a special dividend of $14.43 to its investors. Especially for a young company, such a balance sheet is impressive and shows what kind of cash cow Facebook really is.

Despite being one of the biggest companies in the world (market cap of $450 billion), Facebook is still growing at impressive rates, but growth will slow down. And after profitability presumably has reached its highs in the last quarters (operating margin in 2017 was almost 50%), management has been very clear on the last earnings call that margins will decline in the next quarters due to higher expenses.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Wide Moat

The main reasons for Facebook being a great business are not the high growth rates and the impressive margins – the main reason is the wide economic moat surrounding the company and its business model. Many people probably understand that Facebook is a social network and probably can also see the competitive advantage of the network, but I doubt they grasp the full scope of the network effect – let alone the additional economic moats surrounding Facebook besides the network effect.

But let’s start with the network effect as it is not only the most important, but also the most powerful economic moat of all. A network effect is occurring when a company’s product or service becomes more valuable when the number of user increases – for the new users as well as for the existing ones. This makes it extremely hard for smaller networks to compete and the biggest competitor of Facebook in the United States – Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) – is already stagnating regarding its daily active users (in the second quarter the number of daily active users declined by three million compared to the first quarter).

The more than $40 billion in cash or cash equivalents is also enabling Facebook to buy competitors if another company might overcome the wide moat. At that point I won’t go deeper into detail, but refer to an excellent article (and video) by James Currier who perfectly described Facebook’s different network effects. And we should not forget, that WhatsApp and Instagram have network effects themselves and are two very valuable assets that probably can be further monetarized in the future.

As I mentioned above, many people seem to forget that Facebook’s competitive advantage stems not just from its network effect (although the network effect is definitely the moat which would be most difficult to overcome for any competitor). During the years, Facebook has become a well-known brand and that is an intangible asset and another competitive advantage for the company. According to Interbrand, Facebook is on the 9th spot of the most valuable companies in the world (although compared to 2017 Interbrand sees a decline in brand value of 6%).

But according to Brand Finance, Facebook is even among the top 5 brands in the world and its brand value increased 45% compared to last year. A brand is not only important for attracting customers but also for attracting employees. And according to a LinkedIn study, Facebook is the company most people want to work for (behind Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG; GOOGL) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN)). These companies are attracting some of the brightest minds and attracting new talent to work for Facebook is also an intangible asset.

A third competitive advantage can either be described as switching costs or also as embeddedness. Facebook is profiting from embeddedness in two different ways. On the one hand, one can use the Facebook ID to log on to other platforms without having to register there. Facebook benefits because it is embedding itself throughout the internet ecosystem. If people would stop using Facebook, they also have to register again to all these other platforms.

On the other hand, we are witnessing a second form of embedding: Facebook also managed to embed other applications into Facebook itself. Starting from groups and ending by games there are many different applications one can only use when also using Facebook. Right now, about 200 million people are part of meaningful groups on Facebook and the company’s goal is for 1 billion people to be part of some group.

Valuing Facebook

We already mentioned above that a superior business and wide moat is not enough to make a good investment – we also have to purchase the stock at a fair price and therefore have to calculate the intrinsic value of Facebook. For that reason, we look at different aspects.

Daily Active Users (DAU)

Facebook is highly dependent on its daily (or at least monthly) active users. In June 2018, the company could report 1.47 billion daily active users on average and monthly active users were 2.23 billion. 2.5 billion people use at least one of the four apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger) every month. On the last earnings call, the company reported Instagram’s active users being above 1 billion, but we don’t have much more information about the platform.

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Presentation)

When looking at the different geographic areas, we can see that the number of DAUs is stagnant at 185 million in the United States and in Europe it has even been declining in the last quarter from 282 million to 279 million. Let’s assume both the North American and the European market are saturated, which would make 38.06% of the total population in Europe and 51.10% of the total population in North America daily Facebook users.

Let’s assume a world population of 7.55 billion right now and that a saturated market will reach 42.07% of the total population (average of North America and Europe) which would lead to 3,176 million in potential daily active users all over the world.

This number doesn’t reflect all potential variables. On the one hand, we have to consider the possibility of increased competition despite the network effect (see below). It will also take quite some time before everybody will be connected to the internet. On the other hand, the world population will continue to grow (UN expects almost 10 trillion in 2050).

And what is even more important: we will see a demographic change insofar as it is quite unrealistic that my grandma will register on Facebook and become a DAU but it is highly likely that my son will become a DAU. The percentage of daily active users will be much higher among the kids born today and among the next generation and that might lead to a much higher number of overall daily active users.

2. Average revenue per user (ARPU)

Although the number of daily active users is very important for any social media company and gets a lot of attention, a second metric is similar important. A high number of active users is worthless if the company isn’t able to monetarize and generate revenue. The United States and Canada are only responsible for 12.5% of daily active users, but Facebook generates almost half of its revenue (47.2%) in North America. While in North America the average revenue per user is $25.91, in Europe it is only $8.76 in Asia and the Pacific region it is only $2.62.

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Presentation)

3. Virtual Reality and Oculus

Thinking about virtual and augmented reality is rather speculative and it seems difficult to estimate a potential revenue for Facebook in the coming years. But considering the projected revenue of $100 billion for 2025 (according to McKinsey) lets us at least assume that virtual and augmented reality might add a few billion in annual revenue for Facebook. Taking a market share of 5-10% seems realistic as Facebook seems to be positioned advantageously to profit from that future market.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Valuing Facebook is a rather difficult task (in my opinion) for several reasons: first of all, we only have data for a few years making it difficult to see long-term trends. Additionally, Facebook is a growth company and still growing with extremely high rates. Our difficult task is to find out for how long Facebook can grow at such high rates and how quickly growth rates will decline. And it makes a huge difference for the intrinsic value if Facebook can still grow at 10% in a decade from now or only 5%.

In order to be fairly valued right now, Facebook has to grow 10% annually for the next 10 years and after 2028 it has to grow about 3% or 3.5% for perpetuity (assuming a 10% discount rate). Considering the several competitive advantages (especially the strong network effect), 3% growth for perpetuity is not only a very realistic growth rate, it is probably too conservative as Facebook might very well be able to grow at 5% or more for a very long time.

And considering the fact, that Facebook still grew its revenue 49% and the earnings per share even 54% last quarter, 10% growth for the next 10 years also seems to be way too conservative. But we have to keep in mind that margins will decline and will have a negative effect on earnings per share as well as free cash flow.

We calculated above, that about 3.1 billion daily active users are a realistic number for Facebook. I assume this is also a realistic number for Instagram, which has less DAUs right now, but is growing at a higher pace. Let’s assume that both platforms together can increase the daily active users by 157%. For Facebook, this would be an annual growth of 8% in DAUs which seems realistic.

Let’s also assume Facebook can increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) by 100% over the next decade (not annually!), which is very conservative in my opinion: even in the United States and Canada, the ARPU is still growing at a higher pace and considering how low the ARPU is in many countries, there seems to be a lot room to grow that number.

We also have to factor in the declining margins as the operating margin might decline from about 44% right now to 35%. The combination of growing DAUs to 3.176 billion, the doubling of the ARPU as well as the declining margins will lead to about 15% annual growth for EPS and FCF over the next decade. When we assume about 15% annual growth for the next decade and then a conservative 3% growth rate for perpetuity and also taking last year’s FCF as basis, we get an intrinsic value of $218.42 (assuming a 10% discount rate).

Risks

After you read my introduction, you might wonder how Facebook is fitting the concept of analyzing companies that have a superior business model and are protected by (several) moats, but are currently no good investment because of overvaluation. As I just came up with an intrinsic value of $218.42 for Facebook asking why Facebook is part of this series and not presented as a clear buy is a justified question. Several reasons make me hesitant to buy Facebook:

Although Facebook already existed during the financial crisis, we don’t have any useful data on how the company will put up with the difficult conditions during a recession. Facebook is often called a technology company, but it generates almost all of its revenue by advertisement and marketing budgets are usually among the first expenses to be cut when times are bad. Hence, it is possible that Facebook won’t be able to keep up the high growth rates during a recession or earnings per share might even decline (a very pessimistic scenario which I consider to be rather unrealistic). We should be careful not to make the mistake of extrapolating high growth rates from the past into the distant future. It is a huge mistake to assume companies will keep growing at a high pace forever. It has never happened in the past and it won’t happen now. At some point in time, growth will slow down. And we have to make ourselves present that even 4% or 5% growth for perpetuity are above the norm. We already saw first glimpses of a bear market, but stocks on average declined only a few percentage points. If the bear market should gain speed and panic gains momentum, I assume the maelstrom will draw Facebook down with it even further. Facebook’s valuation is very dependent on high growth rates and when bearish sentiment kicks in, investors only see gloom and doom and nobody believes Facebook can still grow and as consequence the company might be a potential candidate for extreme undervaluation. So far, Facebook doesn’t have any real competition and it seems unlikely that a new company can really challenge Facebook – mostly because of the network effect. But Facebook has one coequal competitor – Tencent Holding Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY). So far, Tencent and Facebook don’t get in the way of each other as Tencent is mostly operating in China and Facebook in America and Europe but as both companies are expanding it is only a matter of time before we see real competition. Different scenarios are possible (i.e. the coexistence of two companies), but it adds levels of uncertainty for Facebook.

Conclusion

It also is possible that I will regret waiting for lower prices as Facebook won’t decline further. Facebook is an exceptional company that will continue to outperform the general market and will keep growing at a high pace for years to come. Especially when looking at Tencent, we see what kind of additional growth opportunities exist. What Tencent is doing with WeChat, Facebook can also try with WhatsApp – we are talking about gaming, payment systems and many other possibilities to include additional services into the own ecosystem (embeddedness comes into play once again).

And despite all these positive facts, I won't pull the trigger just yet. First of all, Facebook will stay on our watchlist and I will keep a close eye on the stock and the company - especially during the next week because Facebook will release its third quarter earnings on Tuesday. I also plan to provide regular updates on the stocks covered in my series Preparing for the end of the cycle.

Additionally, I will look at the major stock indices. Of course, Facebook doesn't have to behave similar to the overall market, but as technology company dependent on high growth rates I expect Facebook to decline further when bearish momentum will build up. Hence we especially have to watch sentiment to known when we presumably reached the end of the cycle (as this is the best time to buy stocks).

But we shouldn't be too greedy and expect prices far below the intrinsic value of Facebook. A good next entry point would be at $133 as we don't just have the highs from 2016 at that level, but also the 200 weeks simple moving average. Another possibility would be to split and open a first small position now and buy again if the price continues to decline.

